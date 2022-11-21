Tiki & Tierney discuss the possibility of the Jets benching Zach Wilson

In a press conference held much later Monday afternoon than usual, Jets head coach Robert Saleh was asked quite a bit about Zach Wilson, whom he said "isn't guaranteed to start" Sunday vs. the Bears, as the Jets are "keeping everything on the table."

Hours prior, after both BT and Joe Benigno were able to get out all of their frustration on Sunday's loss to New England, Tiki & Tierney discussed what it might take for the Jets to bench Wilson, either in-game or for good - take a listen and see how prescient they may or may not have been!

