KALAMAZOO, MI — Those in need of a holiday meal or the sense of community that comes with the holidays will have a few options in the Kalamazoo area to take advantage of. God’s Kitchen of Michigan will offer a free holiday meal in Kalamazoo the night before Thanksgiving, while St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, St. Joseph’s Church and Nena’s Cooper Cafe will provide plenty of turkey, stuffing, side dishes and dessert on Thursday, Nov. 24.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO