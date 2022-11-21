Read full article on original website
Michigan candy store to donate 10% of Saturday sales to animal shelter
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A Michigan candy store will be teaming up area animal rescues this Saturday, donating a portion of its sales to the cause. Rocket Fizz will be donating 10% of all sales made across its three locations on Saturday, Nov. 26, known as Small Business Saturday, to animal shelters in each area. Small Business Saturday is a shopping holiday meant to encourage people to purchase from small, independently owned businesses.
‘Soda just didn’t love me back’: Meet Michigan kid CEO that created sugar-free soda
KALAMAZOO, MI- In 2021, Beau Blackmon told his parents he wanted to make soda for kids. One year later, that dream has become a reality. The seven-year-old is now the CEO of “Good Soda,” a sugar-free soda. “I really love soda, but soda just didn’t love me back,”...
Kalamazoo residents, visitors turn out downtown to support Small Business Saturday
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Kalamazoo residents and visitors opened their wallets on Saturday, flocking downtown to shop small. Saturday, Nov. 26 is recognized across the country as Small Business Saturday – the day to celebrate and support small businesses and all they do for their communities. Representatives from Consumers Energy...
Operation Handshake ‘welcomes home’ active duty military, veterans to West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Waves of red, white and blue filled the Gerald R. Ford International Airport on Wednesday as a patriotic “welcome home” to active military members and veterans just before the Thanksgiving holiday. It was an unexpected greeting as passengers departed from their planes Wednesday,...
Child’s bathtub drowning allegedly happened as mother was on phone with boyfriend: records
HOLLAND, MI -- A woman told police she was on the phone with her boyfriend when her 11-month-old daughter slipped under the water in a bathtub. Holland police said the 23-year-old mother admitted to a detective she was out of the bathroom for a minimum of about three minutes. Elizabeth...
Kalamazoo restaurant, area nonprofits step up to offer free Thanksgiving meals
KALAMAZOO, MI — Those in need of a holiday meal or the sense of community that comes with the holidays will have a few options in the Kalamazoo area to take advantage of. God’s Kitchen of Michigan will offer a free holiday meal in Kalamazoo the night before Thanksgiving, while St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, St. Joseph’s Church and Nena’s Cooper Cafe will provide plenty of turkey, stuffing, side dishes and dessert on Thursday, Nov. 24.
Kalamazoo prepares for public meet-and-greet, interviews with city attorney finalists
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Three finalists being considered for the position of Kalamazoo city attorney will meet with residents before public interviews in the coming weeks, according to city officials. A public meet and greet is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, with the candidates in the...
Outdoor recreation grows into $10B industry in Michigan
LANSING, MI – Skiing, boating, biking. Michigan is home to a roster of outdoor sports. But it’s more than just fun and games. Outdoor recreation last year in Michigan grew into a booming $10.8 billion industry that employs nearly 10,000 people. “The outdoor recreation economy is a powerful,...
Man stopped at Mackinac Bridge charged with trafficking, teen victim found under blanket in car
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A Grand Rapids teen told police a man was “pimping her out” and he threatened her if she didn’t make him a specific amount of money each day, court records state. The alleged abuse stopped this week when the alleged trafficker, 38-year-old...
Longtime Kalamazoo company appoints new CEO
KALAMAZOO, MI – A new CEO will take the reins at Kalsec when Scott Nykaza retires Dec. 31 after 23 years with the company. Robert Wheeler was appointed as the new CEO of the spice company, Kalsec Inc., by its board of directors, a Wednesday news release said. The...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Caffè Casa serving something different for 30 years in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI — Casa in Spanish means house. So, it is no surprise that when setting foot in Caffe Casa, located at 128 S. Kalamazoo Mall, that you feel you are in somebody’s home. A place where all are welcome, John and Kathy Beebe have run their quirky,...
Michigan choir student who is going blind will be this year’s ‘Angel’ on America’s tallest Singing Christmas Tree
MUSKEGON, MI – Ella Cole describes music as her happy place. When the 17-year-old sings – whether it’s in front of an audience or by herself – she says all her troubles seem to just melt away, even in her darkest moments. “I’ve been through a...
Kalamazoo community packs Bronson Park for Annual Holiday Tree Lighting ceremony
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Kalamazoo community members packed Bronson Park to watch the Annual Holiday Tree Lighting ceremony the night of Nov. 25. Warm temperatures brought a large crowd to the event. The previous weekend, viewers to the annual Maple Hill Holiday parade braved snow and cold. “It’s a beautiful night...
$55M project with 222 apartments planned in Kalamazoo gets state financial support
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A $55 million residential project is getting a financial boost from a state environmental agency. The grant money will be used to help pay for environmental cleanup and safeguard efforts on the site. The proposal calls for the construction of 222 apartments near the intersection of Harrison...
Kalamazoo announces three finalists for city attorney job
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The city of Kalamazoo announced Wednesday three finalists for the city attorney job. The finalists are William Kim, Julianne Pastula, and James Porter, according to the agenda for next week’s city commission meeting released Wednesday, Nov. 23. City Attorney Clyde Robinson, hired in 2008, announced in...
See what World Cup fever looks like at one Grand Rapids bar
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- World Cup fever started at 5 a.m. Friday at the SpeakEZ Lounge in Grand Rapids. A group of people from Lansing jumped in their cars hours before the crack of dawn to catch a 5 a.m. World Cup match at the bar on Monroe Avenue NW at Trowbridge Street.
Kalamazoo stores ready for shoppers on Small Business Saturday
KALAMAZOO, MI – One of the busiest days of the year for small businesses is happening Saturday. Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26, is an important day for businesses on the Kalamazoo Mall, Adrianne Merkling said. She’s the owner of Adrianne’s Boutique, 245 S. Kalamazoo Mall. “It’s...
Driver killed, passenger injured in semi-truck crash
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI -- A semi-truck driver was killed Saturday morning and his passenger was injured after crashing into a wooded area in western Allegan County, police said. The crash took place at about 9:50 a.m. Nov. 26 on southbound I-196 near Old Allegan Road in Saugatuck Township, Michigan State Police said Saturday, Nov. 26.
After 2 failed millage votes, library beset by LGBTQ controversy to close in 2024 without help
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI -- Without funding intervention, a West Michigan library racked by two millage vote defeats because of LGBTQ offerings will close in September 2024. Members of the Patmos Library Board revealed the expected closure date during a regular meeting Monday, Nov. 21. It was the board’s first meeting...
What residents had to say about a library closing after 2 failed millages over LGBTQ books
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI -- Jamestown Township resident Betsy Hansen isn’t ready to give up on the Patmos Library, despite a projected September 2024 closure date. Hansen was one of about 15 people to speak Monday, Nov. 21 during the first library board meeting since voters rejected a second millage request in the Nov. 8 general election. The first request failed request in August.
