Grand Rapids, MI

Kalamazoo Gazette

Michigan candy store to donate 10% of Saturday sales to animal shelter

ANN ARBOR, MI -- A Michigan candy store will be teaming up area animal rescues this Saturday, donating a portion of its sales to the cause. Rocket Fizz will be donating 10% of all sales made across its three locations on Saturday, Nov. 26, known as Small Business Saturday, to animal shelters in each area. Small Business Saturday is a shopping holiday meant to encourage people to purchase from small, independently owned businesses.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

Kalamazoo restaurant, area nonprofits step up to offer free Thanksgiving meals

KALAMAZOO, MI — Those in need of a holiday meal or the sense of community that comes with the holidays will have a few options in the Kalamazoo area to take advantage of. God’s Kitchen of Michigan will offer a free holiday meal in Kalamazoo the night before Thanksgiving, while St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, St. Joseph’s Church and Nena’s Cooper Cafe will provide plenty of turkey, stuffing, side dishes and dessert on Thursday, Nov. 24.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Longtime Kalamazoo company appoints new CEO

KALAMAZOO, MI – A new CEO will take the reins at Kalsec when Scott Nykaza retires Dec. 31 after 23 years with the company. Robert Wheeler was appointed as the new CEO of the spice company, Kalsec Inc., by its board of directors, a Wednesday news release said. The...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Kalamazoo announces three finalists for city attorney job

KALAMAZOO, MI -- The city of Kalamazoo announced Wednesday three finalists for the city attorney job. The finalists are William Kim, Julianne Pastula, and James Porter, according to the agenda for next week’s city commission meeting released Wednesday, Nov. 23. City Attorney Clyde Robinson, hired in 2008, announced in...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

What residents had to say about a library closing after 2 failed millages over LGBTQ books

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI -- Jamestown Township resident Betsy Hansen isn’t ready to give up on the Patmos Library, despite a projected September 2024 closure date. Hansen was one of about 15 people to speak Monday, Nov. 21 during the first library board meeting since voters rejected a second millage request in the Nov. 8 general election. The first request failed request in August.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo Gazette

