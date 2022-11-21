Read full article on original website
Related
WLUC
At least one shot fired inside Norway bar Saturday
NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - There is new information about an incident in Norway on Saturday, Nov. 19. On that evening around 9:30 p.m. CT, officers from the Norway Police Department were dispatched to “Mister Mom’s” bar on Main Street for an unknown man at the bar with a gun.
marinette.wi.us
Marinette Police Department Press Release
The Marinette Police Department would like to remind area residents that the overnight parking ban will go into effect on December 1, 2022 at 1:00 am. The ordinance does not state that it must snow before the ordinance can be enforced. It states that there will be NO overnight parking on City of Marinette streets or City of Marinette owned property (including parking lots) from the hours of 1:00 am through 7:00 am starting December 1st through April 1st. The ordinance is written in this manner so that in the event of snow overnight, vehicles will already be removed. Parking on the tree lawn is not an acceptable alternative unless a permit is obtained from the Civic Affairs, Cemetery, Traffic & Lights Committee. The property owner would need to demonstrate that not allowing the property owner to utilize the tree lawn or public right-of-way would constitute a hardship and allowing said parking does not constitute a traffic hazard.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Sign UP Graphics Holds Grand Opening Ceremony In Downtown Escanaba
Sign UP Graphics held its grand opening and ribbon cutting on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at its new location at 2424 Ludington Street, Escanaba (formerly 906 Flowers & Gifts), Escanaba. Sign UP offers graphic design and printing services, and sells custom apparel, promo items and U.P. swag, and many other items. The business phone number is (906) 789-7446.
This Small Wisconsin Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Wisconsin, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Badger State? It appears that Wisconsin's small towns are finally getting national attention too. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Sister Bay is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
Comments / 3