Knoxville, IA

Ground is broken on housing development at former site of Knoxville VA

By Roger Riley
 5 days ago

KNOXVILLE, IOWA — New life is finally coming to the former home of the VA campus in Knoxville. On Monday ground was broken on the Veterans District Housing & Business Development. Twenty-nine former VA buildings have been torn down. The city is now spending $3 million to improve infrastructure to ready for the construction of 34 new homes.

The city hopes to have lots available for sale in Spring 2023, with construction hopefully starting by the end of the year. The development will feature a public park that pays tribute to veterans.

