Alderman Coatar will not seek reelection in 2023

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Earlier this month, Jack Coatar lost to Megan Green in the election for one of the top leadership roles in St. Louis. Green won the President of the Board of Aldermen race by around 11 percent.

It is not clear who will run to replace him. The wards represented by St. Louis aldermen were cut in half last year from 28 ton 14. The map approved in 2021 will affect aldermanic representation after the April 2023 election.

Now, it appears that Coatar will not be seeking reelection as an alderman. He posted this statement to Twitter today.

“Serving as Alderman for the 7th Ward for the past 7 years has been an honor. During my tenure, we have strengthened our neighborhoods by attracting residential investments, supporting businesses both large and small, improving walkability, and investing in cultural institutions.

These improvements were made possible by the support of so many neighbors, businesses, and community leaders. Together, made the 7th Ward one of the few parts of the City to experience population growth. I’m proud of what we accomplished and grateful for the friendships built along the way.

Looking ahead, Susan and I have decided that it’s time to start a new chapter in our lives. Therefore, I will not be running for re-election as Alderman or for any other office in the upcoming Spring municipal elections.

In the coming months, I look forward to finishing my term as 7th Ward Alderman. There is still a lot of work to be done to improve our community, and I look forward to finding new ways to serve the City and region. Thank you to the my colleagues in City government and to my neighbors and constituents. It has been a privilege to serve you.”

