ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Guilty: Capitol rioter who breached Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office was convicted at trial

By C. Ryan Barber
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11bDLJ_0jJ7E3M300
Riley Williams is accused of stealing Nancy Pelosi's laptop during the Capitol Riot.

FBI; AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

  • A judge ordered Riley Williams detained ahead of her sentencing in February on January 6 charges.
  • The jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict on a charge Williams helped steal a laptop from Pelosi.
  • Williams appeared to grow distressed as prosecutors asked that she await sentencing behind bars.

A Pennsylvania woman who entered House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office on January 6, 2021, was found guilty Monday on six charges stemming from the Capitol attack, but a jury failed to reach a consensus on whether she helped steal a laptop from the Democratic leader.

The jury also deadlocked on whether Riley Williams, 23, obstructed an official proceeding by joining with the pro-Trump mob that stormed the Capitol — a felony charge that was among the most serious she faced in connection with January 6. Judge Amy Berman Jackson declared a mistrial on the theft and obstruction charges before ordering Williams to be detained as she awaits sentencing in February.

Jackson said she had "no confidence whatsoever" in Williams' respect for the rule of law.

Federal prosecutors can retry Williams on the two charges that resulted in a deadlock, but the mistrial nonetheless marked the first time a jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict convicting an accused Capitol rioter on charges related to January 6.

In previous jury trials, Capitol rioters have been found guilty on all charges they faced, including obstruction of an official proceeding. The only acquittals in January 6 cases have come in so-called bench trials, in which a judge — rather than a jury — reviews evidence and hands down the verdict.

Williams showed no visible reaction as the jury handed down guilty verdicts on six counts, including a charge that she impeded police officers protecting the Capitol on January 6. But, after remaining free with conditions while facing charges, she grew distressed as federal prosecutors requested that she await sentencing behind bars.

"I don't want to be in jail," she whispered to her defense lawyers.

As Williams was escorted out of the courtroom, her defense lawyer appeared to declare victory based on the jury's failure to reach unanimous verdicts on the obstruction and theft charges.

"You won. Just remember that: You won,"' defense lawyer Lori Ulrich told Williams.

The conviction of Williams capped a trial in which federal prosecutors depicted her as a member of the mob who emerged on January 6 as an on-the-ground leader of rioters who ransacked the Capitol. Williams "led an army" to Pelosi's office suite, prosecutors said, where she encouraged fellow rioters to steal a laptop the speaker used for Zoom meetings.

Prosecutors also described Williams as a "Groyper," a term for supporters of white nationalist Nick Fuentes, who spent weeks urging listeners of his podcast to oppose the transfer of power from former President Donald Trump to President Joe Biden. During the trial, an ex-boyfriend of Williams' testified that she had grown obsessed with Fuentes' podcast in the weeks leading up to January 6.

The trial featured images of rioters ransacking Pelosi's office, with some suggesting that they steal a pair of pink boxing gloves that the House speaker kept on a table. Prosecutors also presented photographs of Williams pushing fellow rioters against a police line and pressing against officers herself.

Williams' defense lawyers acknowledged that she was guilty of some misdemeanor charges she faced, but they argued that she did not meaningfully assist in the theft of the laptop by encouraging others to steal it and telling one rioter to put on gloves. Her lawyers also argued that, while he might have "distasteful" views, she lacked the sophistication to understand the proceeding she was charged with obstructing.

On January 6, her lawyer said, Williams initially believed that she had breached the White House.

On Monday, prosecutor Samuel Dalke argued that Williams should be detained, in part because she faces a prison sentence of "multiple" years.

"It's about to get real," Dalke said.

Jackson agreed that Williams posed a flight risk and pointed to evidence — including her use of encrypted messaging apps — suggesting "she knew how to cover her tracks."

"Her conduct was deliberate," the judge said.

On January 6, Jackson added, "she was profane, she was obnoxious, and she was threatening."

Jackson is set to sentence Williams on February 22.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 62

Just the facts
5d ago

Good, now get the rest of the unamerican insurrectionist, while Trump sits back and laughs at them, while he plays 18 holes of golf ⛳️ at his Home Resort in Florida

Reply(1)
72
kcrose
5d ago

Throw the book at her. There are serious consequences for her actions. Her precious cult leader did not pardon any of them! Not one!! He turned his back on you and walked away! He doesn’t like any of you! He loves the power he has over you! He’s a cult leader!! Was it worth it? Trump doesn’t give a damn about any of you. Don’t give anyone that power over you. Look how this ended! You are in jail. You did not win.

Reply(1)
51
guest
4d ago

lock her up!!! her attitude on this date shows she thinks she did nothing wrong... she needs time in jail to show her that listening to a lying clown like don does no good.. ever... and you can't have a riot in the capital building ever.. especially not over a lost election and the liar embarrassment of America

Reply
16
Related
The Independent

Brother of killed Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt faces jail after being convicted of hate crime

A San Diego jury has convicted the half-brother of a Donald Trump supporter, who was killed by police while trying to reach members of Congress during the January 6 attack on the Capitol, of a hate crime for assaulting and shouting racial slurs at a utility worker last year.According to the San Diego, California City Attorney’s office, Roger Stefan Witthoeft Jr was found guilty on charges of misdemeanor battery with a hate crime allegation, as well as a charge of violating the Latino utility worker’s civil rights. Witthoeft had assaulted the utility worker, who was diverting traffic near a utility...
SAN DIEGO, CA
POLITICO

A group of House Democrats is calling on Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to avert a debt ceiling crisis before the next Congress begins.

Several senior House Republicans have floated using the debt ceiling as a negotiating tool. What’s happening: A group of House Democrats is calling for the effective elimination of the debt ceiling, arguing it’s necessary to avoid a political standoff over lifting it next year that threatens to throw the U.S. economy into turmoil.
MICHIGAN STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Another Top Democrat Steps Down Moments After Pelosi

Moments after current United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she would be quitting House Democratic leadership, another top Democrat did the same. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) made the announcement on Thursday that he too will be stepping down from House Democratic Leadership. Like Pelosi, Hoyer, 83, also intends to remain in Congress.
WashingtonExaminer

Democrat signals trouble for McCarthy: GOP defectors may vote Trump for House speaker

Republicans fed up with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) may just vote for former President Donald Trump for speaker, a prominent Democratic member said on Sunday. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), a member of the Jan. 6 committee who led the second impeachment effort against Trump, pointed to frustrations harbored by members of the conservative Freedom Caucus, which reportedly has not yet settled on an alternative candidate, while some Democrats have signaled openness to striking a deal with McCarthy.
Business Insider

Business Insider

746K+
Followers
45K+
Post
444M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy