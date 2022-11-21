Vigil held to honor victims of Club Q shooting

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A vigil was held outside Club Q on Monday night, Nov. 21, to honor the victims of the senseless shooting that claimed the lives of five people and injured 19 others.

Inside Out Youth Services (IOYS), a local non-profit organization that offers support to LGBTQ+ youth in the community, hosted the vigil.

Many in attendance held candles and comforted each other as they shared in their grief. The co-owners of Club Q spoke to the crowd, and repeated the names of the five victims whose lives were cut tragically short.

“Don’t forget those names. Don’t forget each other, take care of each other. Club Q was not a building, it was not a bar, it was a community,” said Nick Grzecka, co-owner of Club Q, as he gestured toward the crowd. “Club Q lives right here today.”

The owners said they opened Club Q over 21 years ago as a safe place for everyone, including service members who could not come out as gay in fear of being kicked out of the military. People came to their nightclub because it was their safe haven, and that’s how they want it to continue to be.

