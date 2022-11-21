ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Vigil held to honor victims of Club Q shooting

By Ashley Eberhardt
KXRM
KXRM
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yed2q_0jJ7E2TK00

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A vigil was held outside Club Q on Monday night, Nov. 21, to honor the victims of the senseless shooting that claimed the lives of five people and injured 19 others.

Inside Out Youth Services (IOYS), a local non-profit organization that offers support to LGBTQ+ youth in the community, hosted the vigil.

>> Club Q: Shooting occurs before Transgender Remembrance Day; LGBTQ community in mourning

Many in attendance held candles and comforted each other as they shared in their grief. The co-owners of Club Q spoke to the crowd, and repeated the names of the five victims whose lives were cut tragically short.

“Don’t forget those names. Don’t forget each other, take care of each other. Club Q was not a building, it was not a bar, it was a community,” said Nick Grzecka, co-owner of Club Q, as he gestured toward the crowd. “Club Q lives right here today.”

The owners said they opened Club Q over 21 years ago as a safe place for everyone, including service members who could not come out as gay in fear of being kicked out of the military. People came to their nightclub because it was their safe haven, and that’s how they want it to continue to be.

This is a developing article. To receive updates on our coverage, download our app or subscribe to our newsletter here:

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXRM

Focus on the Family sign vandalized on Thanksgiving

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Focus on the Family sign, which can be seen at the corner of Briargate Parkway and Explorer Drive, was vandalized on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 24. As of Friday, Nov. 25, the words were in the process of being covered by what appeared to be black tarps. They had previously covered the […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Shooting investigation in Stratmoor Valley

(COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday evening at an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Hampton South in the Stratmoor Valley of unincorporated El Paso County. They said one victim was transported to a local hospital and is being treated. EPSO said at […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Bubba’s 33 to hold fundraiser for Club Q Healing Fund

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Bubba’s 33 restaurants in Colorado Springs and Aurora will host a fundraising day on Nov. 30 to help raise money for the Colorado Healing Fund, a relief fund that is being utilized to help the victims and impacted families of the Club Q shooting. The restaurant chain said 100% of profits earned […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Suspect of shooting on Knoll Lane turns himself in

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A suspect of a shooting has turned himself into the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) following the death of a man Friday afternoon on Nov. 25. Shortly before 3:30 p.m., officers were called to a shooting in the 3300 block of Knoll Lane. At the scene, officers located a victim and administered […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

COLD CASE: Who killed Richard S. Burchfield?

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) continues to investigate the death of a CSPD officer who was found dead in a police cruiser on Thanksgiving Day 69 years ago in 1953. On Nov. 26, a citizen saw a marked CSPD cruiser stopped against the curb near Bijou & El Paso streets with […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Victim Compensation for Club Q shooting victims

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Victims of the Club Q shooting that occurred Saturday night on Nov. 19 can apply for Victim Compensation, according to the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. “All individuals involved in the incident that was either injured, in hiding, exposed to hearing gunfire, or impacted by the crime because they were at the […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Verified GoFundMe seeks to establish Pride Center

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — In the wake of the devastating attack at Club Q, many have stepped up to help their community, through the Colorado Healing Fund and verified GoFundMe campaigns. Now, one GoFundMe sees a dire need to establish a Pride Center in Colorado Springs. The primary GoFundMe campaigns for victims and their families have […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Cram-the-Cruiser for CASA of Pueblo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Colorado State Patrol’s (CSP) Pueblo Troop 2D partnered with Pueblo’s Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) for the second annual Cram-the-Cruiser event. Throughout the day Friday, Nov. 25 until 5 p.m. CSP will have cruisers at three Walmarts around Pueblo to “collect new, unwrapped toys, gift cards, or monetary donations for children ages […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Suspect of officer-involved shooting dies in hospital

(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — The suspect of an officer-involved shooting in Fountain died while in the care of a hospital Friday evening on Nov. 25, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO). The suspect identified as Ross Milton Floersheim, 41, was at a hospital receiving treatment for injuries sustained during the brief exchange of […]
FOUNTAIN, CO
KXRM

Wells Fargo donates $150,000 for Club Q victims

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Wells Fargo donated $150,000 across four nonprofits to support the LGBTQ+ community following the tragic loss of life during a shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs. “We must unite together against hateful acts and support the LGBTQ community in this time of tragedy,” said Otis Rolley, President of the Wells […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

COLD CASE: Who killed Brandon K. Browne?

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) continues to investigate the death of a man who was shot and killed during an exchange of gunfire 18 years ago in 2004. Brandon K. Browne, 23, was killed following an altercation between two different groups of individuals on Nov. 25. At 9 p.m., on Thanksgiving […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Help police identify 3 suspects of frequent burglaries

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying three suspects who have been regularly stealing from a business. Three men pictured above have been frequently stealing cases of beer from a business near the corner of West Abriendo Avenue and Van Buren Street, according to PPD. If […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

‘Sacred Cloth’ pride flag flies at City Hall

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — In the wake of the tragedy at Club Q, a flag was raised Wednesday morning, Nov. 23, at Colorado Springs City Hall in solidarity with the grieving LGBTQ+ community. “We will no longer be in the shadows,” said State Representative Leslie Herod during the ceremony. “So, show your love to the Club […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Recovery through community and sport

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — After years of abuse and addiction and a failed suicide attempt, Rob Decker found a new lease on life. He said he found hope and he wants to help others find hope too, so he started the organization “Rise as Lions.” The organization provides peer support groups in informal settings for both […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Pride flag repaired & up at City Hall after wind damage

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The City of Colorado Springs said the ‘Sacred Cloth’ pride flag is back up at City Hall Saturday morning on Nov. 26. The pride flag was momentarily taken down for repair after high winds had torn a section of the flag on Thursday, Nov. 24. “Thank you to Debi Kemper with Kemper […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Pueblo Turkey Trot supports YMCA programs

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo community braved cold temps to take part in the Pueblo YMCA Turkey Trot this Thanksgiving. Organizers of the annual 5k said some people even surpassed their personal records while taking par, all for a good cause. Many showed out dressed to the nines in festive turkey-themed hats and costumes, and […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Unexploded IED found at home in Stratton Meadows

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said the remnants of an improvised explosive device (IED), along with an unexploded IED, were found at a home in Stratton Meadows. CSPD said officers with the Sand Creek division originally responded around 5:45 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24, to a home in the 1100 block […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Dunkin’ franchisees to hold fundraiser for Healing Fund

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — To help support victims of the Club Q tragedy, Colorado Springs Dunkin’ franchisees are hosting an in-store fundraiser benefitting the Colorado Healing Fund. The Colorado Healing Fund was first established in 2018, and was activated by the Board of Trustees on Sunday, Nov. 20, following the horrific events at Club Q the […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Alleged Club Q shooter identifying as non-binary

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The suspect of the shooting at Club Q, an LGBTQ night club, on Saturday, Nov. 19, in Colorado Springs is now identifying as non-binary, according to court documents filed on Tuesday evening on Nov. 22. A footnote in a court filing reads, “Anderson Aldrich is non-binary. They use they/them pronouns, and for […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Pueblo Parade of Lights to kick off the holidays

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Pueblo Parade of Lights has been brightening the holiday season in Pueblo for more than 30 years! The event is back for its 32nd year on Saturday, Nov. 26. The Pueblo Parade of Lights marks the start of the Christmas season for southern Colorado starting at 5:30 p.m. 2022’s theme will […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

KXRM

18K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy