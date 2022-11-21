ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharr, TX

Three seizures net over $14M worth of narcotics at RGV border ports

By Gabriela Gonzalez
KTSM
KTSM
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28kIne_0jJ7Dy6e00

HARLINGEN, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — More than $14 million worth of narcotics were seized over a two-day span at two ports of entry last week in the Rio Grande Valley.

Office of Field Operations assigned to the Pharr and Anzalduas ports of entry seized $14.4 million worth of methamphetamine and cocaine on Nov. 16 and 17.

The largest seizure took place Nov. 16 at the Pharr International Bridge, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials.

A tractor trailer hauling a shipment of charcoal was referred for a second inspection, canine and non-intrusive exam. During the inspection, authorities discovered 1,337 pounds of alleged meth hidden within the shipment totaling at $11.9 million.

Smuggler with 700 pounds of narcotics drives SUV into Rio Grande

A second seizure occurred the same day at the Anzalduas International Bridge.

CBP officers examined a 2014 Dodge Caravan, discovering 24 packages of alleged meth hidden within candy boxes containing a total of 53.5 pounds estimated at $491,799.

With the third seizure on Nov. 17, CBP officials examined a Ford F-350 hauling a shipment of aluminum scrap and discovered 55 packages totaling to 149 pounds of alleged cocaine hidden within the shipment.

The narcotics had an estimated street value of $1,986,000, officials said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSM

Man plans run across Texas, starts in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Kenneth Anderlitch started his running journey on Friday, Nov. 25 as he plans to run across Texas, beginning his run in El Paso and finishing near the border of Louisiana. He plans on running 50 miles per day. This Thanksgiving Aderlitch’s run honored his mother, who he lost to a […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

DPS to increase traffic enforcement for Thanksgiving

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is increasing enforcement for the Thanksgiving holiday to make sure your loved ones make it to and from the dinner table safely. Starting Wednesday and following through Sunday troopers will be looking for people not wearing seat belts, driving while intoxicated, speeding and failing to follow […]
TEXAS STATE
KTSM

The Memo: Can any Republican defeat Trump and DeSantis?

The 2024 election is almost two years away, but it’s already an open question whether anyone other than former President Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis can become the GOP’s nominee. Trump and DeSantis have raced out to an early lead over all other possible contenders, despite the fact that the former president is the […]
FLORIDA STATE
KTSM

KTSM

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy