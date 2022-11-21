ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College basketball: Arizona travels to Hawaii for Maui Invitational

By Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 5 days ago

The Arizona Wildcats basketball family is traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Wildcats play Cincinnati on Monday during the Maui Invitational. From there, Arizona will face either Ohio State or San Diego State in its second game. Other teams in the tournament include Texas Tech, Creighton, Louisville, and Arkansas.

Each game of the tournament will be shown on the ESPN family of networks with the championship on Wednesday at 3 p.m. on ESPN.

The Maui Invitational has been held 39 times since 1984. Arizona last played in the event in 2018. The Wildcats won the tournament in 2010 and 2014.

ASU men staying home for Thanksgiving

While other teams in the state are hitting the road, the Sun Devils will be staying home to host Grambling State on Tuesday at 7 p.m. They will be off until Sunday when they host Alcorn State at 3 p.m. At 4-1, the team is off to a solid start with its lone loss coming in the form of a buzzer-beater by Texas Southern. ... Grand Canyon begins its week with a pair of games in Kansas City. The Lopes lost to Wichita State on Monday afternoon and will play Northern Iowa on Tuesday before returning to Arizona. GCU finishes its week by hosting Pepperdine on Saturday night.

Arizona State women head to the Bahamas

ASU will look to add to its 4-0 start during a couple of games in the Bahamas. The Sun Devils will face either American or Notre Dame on Friday afternoon. The following day, they will play whichever team they didn't play on Friday. ... Meanwhile, the Arizona women will play in a Thanksgiving Classic at the University of San Diego. The Wildcats open against Cal Baptist at 5 p.m. Friday and will face the host team on Saturday afternoon.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: College basketball: Arizona travels to Hawaii for Maui Invitational

