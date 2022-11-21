ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

michiganradio.org

Five takeaways from Wayne County Jail's new data drop

Wayne County Jail, the largest county jail system in Michigan, is working to make its data on incarcerated people more transparent. A dashboard, started at the end of 2018 under the late Sheriff Benny Napoleon, launched earlier this month, detailing bookings, jail populations, releases, and more. It will be updated daily.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Detroit police commissioner's lawsuit denied

Detroit — The U.S. Court of Appeals has upheld a federal judge's decision to dismiss a lawsuit by Detroit Police Commissioner Willie Burton that claimed police officials violated his civil rights by arresting him during a raucous 2019 board meeting. Burton's attorney said Friday he plans to fight the...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Man caught on camera abusing child enters plea in Pontiac court

A Flint man charged with child abuse after a video emerged on social media reportedly showing him striking a little boy in the face has pleaded guilty. John Wesley Hanley III, 25, entered his plea to the misdemeanor charge on Nov. 22 before 50th District Judge Cynthia Walker. Sentencing information for Hanley wasn’t immediately available, but in Michigan the crime calls for up to a year in jail for a first offense. Penalties are enhanced for repeat offenders.
PONTIAC, MI
13abc.com

Toledo woman charged with stabbing one woman, holding another ‘hostage’

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo woman is in jail facing charges of felonious assault and kidnapping. Authorities say Michelle McIntire, 48, assaulted two separate victims early Thursday morning. According to the criminal complaint, McIntire stabbed the victim multiple times with a box cutter at a home on the 1800...
TOLEDO, OH
Detroit News

2 arrested after family argument leads to shooting, police say

A Thanksgiving Day argument between three sisters over the treatment of their mother ended in gunfire in Warren with one of the sisters in police custody, according to Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer. Sterling Heights police responded earlier Thursday to a dispute where members of the family involved were arguing...
WARREN, MI
13abc.com

Toledo man indicted in Independence Day murder

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted a man on multiple charges Tuesday after police say he shot and killed a man on Independence Day. The Grand Jury indicted Randy Spurlock on a murder charge with a three year gun specification and a felonious assault charge with a three year gun specification.
TOLEDO, OH
fox2detroit.com

Macomb County 7-month-old starved to death, mom sentenced to 27 years

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office announced on Wednesday that a woman has been sentenced to spend at least 27 years in prison for the starvation death of her own 7-month-old son. Shantavia Hayden was convicted of second-degree murder in September after a two-week-long trial.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Detroit police seek tips in Thanksgiving morning fatal shooting

Detroit — Police are investigating a Thanksgiving day shooting that left one man dead on the city's west side. The shooting happened around 9 a.m. in the 19400 block of San Juan. A witness heard shots fired and observed an adult man lying in the street, police said. The...
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

21-year-old gets up to 50 years in prison for 2020 murders of South Lyon father and son

PONTIAC, MI -- A 21-year-old Michigan man will spend between 30 to 50 years in prison as part of his sentence in connection with the 2020 murders of Dylan Stamper, 17, and his father Keith Stamper, 43. According to the Associated Press, Fadi Zeineh, was sentenced by by Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Cheryl Matthews after Zeineh pleaded guilty last month to second-degree murder charges.
SOUTH LYON, MI
fox2detroit.com

Person of interest wanted after Eastpointe shooting during fight

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Eastpointe police are looking for a person of interest after a shooting Tuesday. Police said Savion Jackson, 20, was believed to be one of several people involved in the incident in the 23000 block of David, but they did not say who the shooter was.
EASTPOINTE, MI
TaxBuzz

​​Woman Faces 43 Felony Counts After Tax Crimes

A Southfield, Michigan woman is facing 43 felony charges after committing numerous tax crimes. According to an official release from the Michigan Department of the Attorney General, Lori Bradford, 55, was arraigned on November 17 in Oakland County's 46th District Court on the following charges:
SOUTHFIELD, MI
13abc.com

Toledo woman indicted on numerous child endangerment charges

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted a Toledo woman on numerous child endangerment charges Tuesday. According to court documents, Shyanne Papenfuse is facing a series of charges including five counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, six counts of endangering children, one count of permitting child abuse, and one count of theft from a person in a protected class.
TOLEDO, OH
fox2detroit.com

Man shot and killed on Thanksgiving Day in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating an early morning Thanksgiving Day shooting on the city's west side. The shooting happened in the 19400 block of San Juan, near Outer Drive and Livernois. According to police, a witness heard shots and observed a man lying in the street. EMS...
DETROIT, MI

