michiganradio.org
Five takeaways from Wayne County Jail's new data drop
Wayne County Jail, the largest county jail system in Michigan, is working to make its data on incarcerated people more transparent. A dashboard, started at the end of 2018 under the late Sheriff Benny Napoleon, launched earlier this month, detailing bookings, jail populations, releases, and more. It will be updated daily.
police1.com
Prosecutor: Detroit officers who fatally wounded man had minimal time to 'eliminate the threat'
DETROIT — Detroit police officers who fired at a 20-year-old man wielding a knife will not be charged for his death, a county prosecutor said. Porter Burks, who police said had schizophrenia, was believed to be experiencing a mental health crisis when he was fatally struck on the morning of Oct. 2.
Detroit News
Detroit police commissioner's lawsuit denied
Detroit — The U.S. Court of Appeals has upheld a federal judge's decision to dismiss a lawsuit by Detroit Police Commissioner Willie Burton that claimed police officials violated his civil rights by arresting him during a raucous 2019 board meeting. Burton's attorney said Friday he plans to fight the...
The Oakland Press
Man caught on camera abusing child enters plea in Pontiac court
A Flint man charged with child abuse after a video emerged on social media reportedly showing him striking a little boy in the face has pleaded guilty. John Wesley Hanley III, 25, entered his plea to the misdemeanor charge on Nov. 22 before 50th District Judge Cynthia Walker. Sentencing information for Hanley wasn’t immediately available, but in Michigan the crime calls for up to a year in jail for a first offense. Penalties are enhanced for repeat offenders.
13abc.com
Toledo woman charged with stabbing one woman, holding another ‘hostage’
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo woman is in jail facing charges of felonious assault and kidnapping. Authorities say Michelle McIntire, 48, assaulted two separate victims early Thursday morning. According to the criminal complaint, McIntire stabbed the victim multiple times with a box cutter at a home on the 1800...
Detroit News
2 arrested after family argument leads to shooting, police say
A Thanksgiving Day argument between three sisters over the treatment of their mother ended in gunfire in Warren with one of the sisters in police custody, according to Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer. Sterling Heights police responded earlier Thursday to a dispute where members of the family involved were arguing...
13abc.com
Toledo man indicted in Independence Day murder
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted a man on multiple charges Tuesday after police say he shot and killed a man on Independence Day. The Grand Jury indicted Randy Spurlock on a murder charge with a three year gun specification and a felonious assault charge with a three year gun specification.
fox2detroit.com
Macomb County 7-month-old starved to death, mom sentenced to 27 years
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office announced on Wednesday that a woman has been sentenced to spend at least 27 years in prison for the starvation death of her own 7-month-old son. Shantavia Hayden was convicted of second-degree murder in September after a two-week-long trial.
Registered offender now wanted as Portsmouth double homicide suspect
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) – A registered offender at large is now also wanted as a suspect in the killings of two people, the Portsmouth Police Department said Wednesday. Investigators are looking for 25-year-old Anthony Lee Kearns, both for violating the conditions of his offender registration and in connection with the deaths of Abraham Pucheta and […]
Before drunken arrest with firearm, Detroit officer had troubling history
A Detroit police officer recently arrested has been the subject of repeated discipline by the department and was recently labeled as one of its most high-risk officers.
Police: West Virginia man tried to break officer’s finger
A man is in custody after allegedly attempting to break an officer's finger in Logan County, West Virginia.
Detroit News
Detroit police seek tips in Thanksgiving morning fatal shooting
Detroit — Police are investigating a Thanksgiving day shooting that left one man dead on the city's west side. The shooting happened around 9 a.m. in the 19400 block of San Juan. A witness heard shots fired and observed an adult man lying in the street, police said. The...
21-year-old gets up to 50 years in prison for 2020 murders of South Lyon father and son
PONTIAC, MI -- A 21-year-old Michigan man will spend between 30 to 50 years in prison as part of his sentence in connection with the 2020 murders of Dylan Stamper, 17, and his father Keith Stamper, 43. According to the Associated Press, Fadi Zeineh, was sentenced by by Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Cheryl Matthews after Zeineh pleaded guilty last month to second-degree murder charges.
WTOL-TV
Suspect in south Toledo homicide case indicted
Scott Gallagher was fatally shot at the corner of City Park and Greene Street the night of July 4, police say. Randy Spurlock was indicted for murder Wednesday.
fox2detroit.com
Person of interest wanted after Eastpointe shooting during fight
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Eastpointe police are looking for a person of interest after a shooting Tuesday. Police said Savion Jackson, 20, was believed to be one of several people involved in the incident in the 23000 block of David, but they did not say who the shooter was.
Woman Faces 43 Felony Counts After Tax Crimes
A Southfield, Michigan woman is facing 43 felony charges after committing numerous tax crimes. According to an official release from the Michigan Department of the Attorney General, Lori Bradford, 55, was arraigned on November 17 in Oakland County's 46th District Court on the following charges:
The Oakland Press
Judge says ‘no’ to mass shooter expert testimony in Ethan Crumbley parents’ trial
Citing lack of relevancy and other factors, an Oakland County judge will not allow testimony from two experts on mass shootings that prosecutors wanted for the upcoming trial of James and Jennifer Crumbley, parents of Oxford High School shooter, Ethan Crumbley. The ruling follows last month’s hearing where Oakland County...
Police: One dead after Thanksgiving family dispute leads to shooting, wrong-way crash on I-94 in Macomb County
Police said the suspect fired shots at an apartment complex on Meadows near 13 Mile and Masonic around 4 p.m., drove away from the scene and entered eastbound I-94 traveling in the wrong direction.
13abc.com
Toledo woman indicted on numerous child endangerment charges
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted a Toledo woman on numerous child endangerment charges Tuesday. According to court documents, Shyanne Papenfuse is facing a series of charges including five counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, six counts of endangering children, one count of permitting child abuse, and one count of theft from a person in a protected class.
fox2detroit.com
Man shot and killed on Thanksgiving Day in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating an early morning Thanksgiving Day shooting on the city's west side. The shooting happened in the 19400 block of San Juan, near Outer Drive and Livernois. According to police, a witness heard shots and observed a man lying in the street. EMS...
