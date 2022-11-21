A Flint man charged with child abuse after a video emerged on social media reportedly showing him striking a little boy in the face has pleaded guilty. John Wesley Hanley III, 25, entered his plea to the misdemeanor charge on Nov. 22 before 50th District Judge Cynthia Walker. Sentencing information for Hanley wasn’t immediately available, but in Michigan the crime calls for up to a year in jail for a first offense. Penalties are enhanced for repeat offenders.

PONTIAC, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO