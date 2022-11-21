Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shop Small and Shop Local in Downtown Bristol This Saturday to Support Local BusinessesJohn M. Dabbs
Bristol Casino Makes 500+ Turkey Donations to Feeding Southwest Virginia for ResidentsJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Thanksgiving Reminds Locals of How Thankful They Truly Are Amid Turbulent Times and WoeJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Saint Nick Returns to Appalachian Trek Aboard the Santa Train for 2022 to See the KidsJohn M. DabbsKentucky State
Small Town Event Brings Holiday Cheer to Locals While Avoiding Travel to Nearby CitiesJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Related
wcyb.com
Fire crews respond to fire at Dollar General in Norton
Fire crews responded to a fire at Dollar General in Norton, Virginia Friday. It happened at around 12:50 p.m. on 1747 Park Avenue in Norton, Virginia. According to the Norton Fire Department, a back rack was on fire, but a customer grabbed a fire extinguisher and was able to put most it out.
wcyb.com
Town of Marion, Virginia hosts Small Business Saturday
MARION, V.a (WCYB) — Marion, Virginia among towns across the country hosted Small Business Saturday. Marion has partnered with American Express for years to celebrate shopping small. Signs were posted along several businesses to encourage buying local. Some places have extended hours as people shop for the holidays. Owners...
1 dead 1 injured after morning fire in Fall Branch
FALL BRANCH, Tenn. (WJHL) – One person is dead and another is injured after a house fire in Fall Branch Saturday morning. Sheriff Wesley Holt of the Greene County Sheriff’s Department said a call for a structure fire came in at 8:50 a.m. and units from the United (Greene County), Fall Branch, Sulphur Springs and […]
wcyb.com
One dead after fire consumes home in Fall Branch
FALL BRANCH, Tenn. (WCYB) — One person is dead following a house fire in Fall Branch, according authorities. It happened on Horton Hwy in Fall Branch, Tenn. at around 8:50 a.m. Saturday. Seven people were residing in the home at the time of the fire. Six people escaped the...
Fire departments fight wildfire in Scott County
SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Fire departments are fighting a wildfire in the Duffield area of Scott County, Virginia on Thursday evening. According to Chief Roger Carter with the Duffield VFD, the fire is around 230 acres. Carter said fire crews have lines around the fire and it is currently under control. This story is […]
wcyb.com
Washington County, Tn. man arrested after standoff with police
A Washington County, Tennessee man has been arrested after a standoff with police. According to authorities, police responded on November 23 to a domestic assault on Eden Drive in Telford. Police say when they arrived on scene the suspect, 59-year-old Darrell Ogg barricaded himself inside the home. Officers say Ogg...
wcyb.com
Wrecking crew of Harley-Davidson deliver Thanksgiving meals to first responders
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The wrecking crew of Harley-Davidson in Johnson City delivered Thanksgiving meals to first responders Thursday. The traditional meals were catered from Cracker Barrel and dispersed to several agencies. Crews delivered the food to Washington County law enforcement and fire departments. Organizers say they wanted...
wcyb.com
Carter County Rescue Squad responds to injured hiker at Laurel Falls
LAUREL FALLS, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Carter County Rescue Squad is responding to an injured hiker at Laurel Falls, according to authorities. Emergency crews say they got the call around 10:00 p.m. Saturday night. No word yet on the extent of injuries. Stay with News 5 on-air and online...
wcyb.com
Telford, Tn. man faces multiple charges following domestic dispute
TELFORD, Tenn. (WCYB) — Police say a Telford, Tennessee man is facing charges of aggravated assault, arson and two counts of animal cruelty. According to police, authorities responded to a barn fire on Rauhof Road in Telford Thursday afternoon. Deputies say the suspect, 42-year-old Brooks Ellis had been involved...
wcyb.com
A man is in federal custody following a standoff in Bristol, Virginia
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — UPDATE: The U.S. Marshalls have released the man’s name who was arrested after a standoff that occurred Tuesday along Eads Avenue in Bristol. The man had been identified as Vincent Hines. Officials say he had a federal arrest warrant for a violation of supervised...
993thex.com
UPDATE: Russell County man killed by officers during Interstate 81 shootout
A Russell County, Virginia man was identified as the suspect involved in a shootout with Washington County sheriff’s deputies Tuesday night off of Interstate 81. Travis W. Fields, 39, of Lebanon, was reportedly being chased when he crashed his car near Exit 32 and Lee Highway in Glade Spring. State Police said Fields ran from the vehicle and fired shots at the officers from a wooded area.
wcyb.com
Salvation Army in need of volunteers to bell ring for Red Kettle Campaign
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The iconic bells are now ringing outside several stores in the Tri-Cities, marking the start of the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign. While the sounds of the bells fill the air, the Salvation Army says it needs your help, to keep the sound going all season long.
wbtw.com
Sheriff: Man killed after shooting at deputy in Virginia
GLADE SPRING, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities said a man is dead after he shot at police Tuesday night near the Glade Spring community following a pursuit. Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis said the suspect, whose name has not been released, fired at a deputy before the deputy returned fire, killing the suspect. The deputy was not hurt.
Suspect’s sister speaks about brother killed in Glade Spring police incident
GLADE SPRING, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police have identified Travis Fields as the man who died after allegedly firing shots near Washington County Virginia Deputies. According to VSP, Fields fired a shot and a Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Deputy returned fire. Fields died at the scene. Field’s sister, Laura Combs, said her brother was […]
wcyb.com
Investigation underway after a fire at Wallen's Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap
BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WCYB) — An investigation is under way after a morning fire at Wallen’s Ridge State Prison. Authorities were called to the super max facility in Wise County a little before 9 a.m. Monday morning. Crews from several departments were initially dispatched. The fire was...
wcyb.com
49 Winchester to play 2023 Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion
(WCYB) — The Birthplace of Country Music and Museum has announced its first act for the 2023 Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion. 49 Winchester, out of Russell County, VA, is set to play the 22nd annual event which will take place Sept. 8-10 in historic downtown Bristol. "49 Winchester...
wcyb.com
Road rage incident leads to shooting in Bristol, Virginia
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — There is new information on a Sunday night shooting that happened in Washington County Virginia. According to the Washington County Sheriff's office, The incident happened a little before 5:30 p.m. Sunday, on Travelite Road, just off lee highway. The victim told officers it started as...
wcyb.com
WCSO: Suspect identified in officer involved shooting
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — At the request of Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal investigation's Wytheville Field Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting. After leading Washington County Virginia deputies, Virginia State Police, and other agencies on a high speed pursuit, the driver...
wcyb.com
Community members volunteering their time on Thanksgiving to serve Thanksgiving dinner
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — In Johnson City, volunteering is second nature to some. And those at Haven of Mercy provided Thanksgiving meals to those who wouldn't otherwise have one. We have a huge crowd coming through today and it's just an event that we can get in touch...
993thex.com
Washington County deputies find psilocybin mushrooms during routine traffic stop
A Limestone woman already wanted for violation of probation was arrested on Monday after a routine traffic stop led deputies to find illegal substances in her vehicle. According to Washington County Sheriff Keith Sexton, the traffic stop happened on Telford-New Victory Road. A report says the driver of the vehicle,...
Comments / 0