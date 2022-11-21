ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, TN

Fire crews respond to fire at Dollar General in Norton

Fire crews responded to a fire at Dollar General in Norton, Virginia Friday. It happened at around 12:50 p.m. on 1747 Park Avenue in Norton, Virginia. According to the Norton Fire Department, a back rack was on fire, but a customer grabbed a fire extinguisher and was able to put most it out.
NORTON, VA
Town of Marion, Virginia hosts Small Business Saturday

MARION, V.a (WCYB) — Marion, Virginia among towns across the country hosted Small Business Saturday. Marion has partnered with American Express for years to celebrate shopping small. Signs were posted along several businesses to encourage buying local. Some places have extended hours as people shop for the holidays. Owners...
MARION, VA
1 dead 1 injured after morning fire in Fall Branch

FALL BRANCH, Tenn. (WJHL) – One person is dead and another is injured after a house fire in Fall Branch Saturday morning. Sheriff Wesley Holt of the Greene County Sheriff’s Department said a call for a structure fire came in at 8:50 a.m. and units from the United (Greene County), Fall Branch, Sulphur Springs and […]
FALL BRANCH, TN
One dead after fire consumes home in Fall Branch

FALL BRANCH, Tenn. (WCYB) — One person is dead following a house fire in Fall Branch, according authorities. It happened on Horton Hwy in Fall Branch, Tenn. at around 8:50 a.m. Saturday. Seven people were residing in the home at the time of the fire. Six people escaped the...
FALL BRANCH, TN
Fire departments fight wildfire in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Fire departments are fighting a wildfire in the Duffield area of Scott County, Virginia on Thursday evening. According to Chief Roger Carter with the Duffield VFD, the fire is around 230 acres. Carter said fire crews have lines around the fire and it is currently under control. This story is […]
SCOTT COUNTY, VA
Washington County, Tn. man arrested after standoff with police

A Washington County, Tennessee man has been arrested after a standoff with police. According to authorities, police responded on November 23 to a domestic assault on Eden Drive in Telford. Police say when they arrived on scene the suspect, 59-year-old Darrell Ogg barricaded himself inside the home. Officers say Ogg...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Wrecking crew of Harley-Davidson deliver Thanksgiving meals to first responders

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The wrecking crew of Harley-Davidson in Johnson City delivered Thanksgiving meals to first responders Thursday. The traditional meals were catered from Cracker Barrel and dispersed to several agencies. Crews delivered the food to Washington County law enforcement and fire departments. Organizers say they wanted...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Telford, Tn. man faces multiple charges following domestic dispute

TELFORD, Tenn. (WCYB) — Police say a Telford, Tennessee man is facing charges of aggravated assault, arson and two counts of animal cruelty. According to police, authorities responded to a barn fire on Rauhof Road in Telford Thursday afternoon. Deputies say the suspect, 42-year-old Brooks Ellis had been involved...
TELFORD, TN
A man is in federal custody following a standoff in Bristol, Virginia

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — UPDATE: The U.S. Marshalls have released the man’s name who was arrested after a standoff that occurred Tuesday along Eads Avenue in Bristol. The man had been identified as Vincent Hines. Officials say he had a federal arrest warrant for a violation of supervised...
BRISTOL, VA
UPDATE: Russell County man killed by officers during Interstate 81 shootout

A Russell County, Virginia man was identified as the suspect involved in a shootout with Washington County sheriff’s deputies Tuesday night off of Interstate 81. Travis W. Fields, 39, of Lebanon, was reportedly being chased when he crashed his car near Exit 32 and Lee Highway in Glade Spring. State Police said Fields ran from the vehicle and fired shots at the officers from a wooded area.
RUSSELL COUNTY, VA
Sheriff: Man killed after shooting at deputy in Virginia

GLADE SPRING, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities said a man is dead after he shot at police Tuesday night near the Glade Spring community following a pursuit. Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis said the suspect, whose name has not been released, fired at a deputy before the deputy returned fire, killing the suspect. The deputy was not hurt.
GLADE SPRING, VA
49 Winchester to play 2023 Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion

(WCYB) — The Birthplace of Country Music and Museum has announced its first act for the 2023 Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion. 49 Winchester, out of Russell County, VA, is set to play the 22nd annual event which will take place Sept. 8-10 in historic downtown Bristol. "49 Winchester...
BRISTOL, TN
Road rage incident leads to shooting in Bristol, Virginia

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — There is new information on a Sunday night shooting that happened in Washington County Virginia. According to the Washington County Sheriff's office, The incident happened a little before 5:30 p.m. Sunday, on Travelite Road, just off lee highway. The victim told officers it started as...
BRISTOL, VA
WCSO: Suspect identified in officer involved shooting

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — At the request of Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal investigation's Wytheville Field Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting. After leading Washington County Virginia deputies, Virginia State Police, and other agencies on a high speed pursuit, the driver...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA

