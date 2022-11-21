ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Rebuild Won’t Be Easy

By Dan McGlynn
 5 days ago

Husker Dan looks at the daunting task ahead for the next Nebraska head football coach.

Before my next column is posted, Thanksgiving Day will have come and gone. The Husker-Iowa football game will have been played and AD Trev Alberts will have announced his pick as the new Husker head football coach.

Other than that, there won't be much to write about ...

My sense is that Trev will call for a Sunday press conference for either late morning or early afternoon. Before the formal announcement, leaks will begin probably the night before. Phones will be busy with calls and text messages. Social media will be in meltdown mode.

Husker fans will no doubt listen to or watch a live broadcast of Alberts' announcement. The New Guy will be greeted with a huge round of applause. He will say how proud, honored and excited he is to be the next Husker leader. He'll thank his wife and children. He'll thank Trev Alberts for giving him the chance to fulfill his dream of being the New Guy at Nebraska.

He'll thank the Husker fans for their undying devotion to the program - despite 6 consecutive losing seasons. He'll also promise to do everything in his power to restore the glory that once was the Husker football program.

Trev and the new coach will take some questions. What made Trev think the New Guy was THE guy for Nebraska? When did Trev make the offer? Why is the New Guy coming to Nebraska and what makes him (Alberts) think he (NG) can succeed in Lincoln? Who were the other candidates? (Trev will say there were many great candidates.)

How many players does the New Guy think Nebraska will lose off its present roster and how many of the 2023 recruits will stay committed to Nebraska? Does the New Guy have his staff assembled? Who are they? Will Mickey Joseph remain? Are there any other current assistants you plan to keep?

Then suddenly, the presser will be over.

Husker fans are either going to buy into the new hire or not. There may be some who think Alberts should have picked someone else. The debate won't cease until the new coaching staff can prove they have the ability to get the Huskers to win more football games than they lose (however long that takes).

Time's a-wastin'.

The transfer portal will begin Dec. 5 and early signing for the '23 recruiting class is Dec. 21.

After December, it's on to winter conditioning. Recruiting. The Spring Game. Another transfer portal period in May. Summer workouts. Fall Camp and the start of the '23 season.

Yikes! It's going to be mind-numbing to the New Guy.

Can Husker fans be patient for another four or five years while the New Guy gets his team assembled? I don't think so.

In the meantime, Husker fans can only hope the New Guy is the Right Guy.

In this week's podcast Will and I discuss the Wisconsin loss, Nebraska volleyball and the Nebraska coaching situation.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Get your Huskers tickets from SI Tickets here .

