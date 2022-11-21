PARKERSBURG, W.Va. – In a game with standout players all over the field for both teams, nobody’s star shined brighter than Parkersburg South’s Robert Shockey. The South junior quarterback ran for three touchdowns and threw for two more as the Class AAA No. 1 Patriots ran away from No. 4 Hurricane on Saturday afternoon at Erickson All Sports Facility for a 58-27 win to punch their ticket for Wheeling and a spot in next week’s state championship game.

PARKERSBURG, WV ・ 5 HOURS AGO