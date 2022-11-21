ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh County, WV



wchstv.com

Two arrested after armed robbery at Charleston housing complex

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two people have been arrested after an armed robbery investigation at a Charleston housing complex. Mikhail Patterson, 20, of Charleston and Jaquise Jackson, 18, of Charleston were arrested early Saturday morning and charged with first-degree robbery and burglary. According to a criminal complaint filed in...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Deputies search for stabbing suspect, victim identified

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - UPDATE 11/26/2022. The victim, identified as Corey Uline, 28, sustained a stab wound to both legs and an arm. He was transported to the hospital for treatment and was released the same day. Deputies have identified the suspect as 31-year-old Cory Carvill. Deputies learned Carvill...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia man gets over sentenced 3 years for retaliating against a government witness

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has been sentenced to more than three years in federal prison for retaliating against a government witness in a criminal case involving the defendant’s brother. David Stanley, 46, of the Raleigh County community of Bolt, was sentenced in federal court Monday for sending several intimidating and threatening […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia man tried to break officer’s finger

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after allegedly attempting to break an officer’s finger in Logan County, West Virginia. According to a criminal complaint, a Logan Police officer pulled over a car with an expired inspection sticker and a broken tag light on Stratton St. in Logan on Tuesday. The complaint says that […]
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WPXI Pittsburgh

3 killed in Thanksgiving accident on I-79 in West Virginia

Three people were killed and two others were injured in a Thanksgiving Day crash along Interstate 79 in West Virginia, authorities said. The vehicle carrying two adults and three children was traveling from Upper Darby, Pennsylvania to Kentucky when the crash occurred early Thursday near Elkview north of Charleston, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Deputies release more information on triple fatal in Kanawha County

ELKVIEW, W.Va. — Two women and a child were killed in a single vehicle crash early Thanksgiving morning on I-79 in Kanawha County. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department said a family of 5 was traveling from Upper Darby, Pa., to Kentucky when the crash happened at about 6 a.m. in the southbound lanes not far from the Elkview exit.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wfxrtv.com

Victim ID’d in West Virginia stolen ambulance crash

UPDATE (11:03 A.M.) – The driver of the stolen ambulance has been identified as Elizabeth Reed of Hinton, WV, according to Charleston police. UPDATE (10:57 A.M.) – Crews have successfully pulled the ambulance out of the Kanawha River. UPDATE (10:07 A.M.) – Divers recovered a body from the...
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Family ties run through the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A local Sheriff’s Department has an academy date for three new deputies. The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department recently hired three new recruits to help fill the gap in their staffing. Monday, January 16, 2023, Tucker Cook, Zach Cook and Jacob Ellison will go to the State Police Academy. The new deputies […]
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
WVNT-TV

UPDATE: Identity of victim in Beckley homicide identified

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley Police Department is investigating an early Wednesday morning shooting in the 100 Block Truman Avenue in Beckley that left one man dead. Deputy Chief Allard said officers were called to the scene around 3:50 AM this morning, November 23, 2022. Beckley Police Detectives are currently on-scene.
BECKLEY, WV
Williamson Daily News

Multiple arrests made in drug trafficking investigation

WILLIAMSON — Several people are in custody after a round of arrests relating to a drug trafficking investigation Nov. 16, according to a news release from the Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division Task Force. The U.S. Marshals Southern District of West Virginia, Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division...
MINGO COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

2 adults, 1 child dead in I-79 crash near Elkview, West Virginia

UPDATE: (3:52 P.M. Nov. 24, 2022) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has identified two adults killed in a single-vehicle crash this morning on I-79. According to the sheriff’s office two women and a child were killed in the crash and two children are in “serious condition” in the hospital. The sheriff’s office has identified […]
ELKVIEW, WV
lootpress.com

Homicide investigation underway in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – At approximately 3:45am this morning, officers of the Beckley Police Department responded to a shooting incident at a residence in the 100 block of Truman Avenue. Upon arrival, they discovered one male victim suffering from a single gunshot wound. Emergency medical services responded and attempted...
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Man shot, stabbed by officer sentenced to prison

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man was sentenced to prison Monday on multiple felony charges stemming from an altercation during which an officer was forced to both stab and shoot the defendant in self-defense. According to reports from the Office of the Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney, on August 3,...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV

