FAQs regarding Oregon marijuana pardons
CANYON CITY – Grant County District Attorney Jim Carpenter passed along a state-issued release regarding the Governor’s recent executive action that pardons many marijuana crimes committed in Oregon. The document shows frequently asked questions regarding the action, and answers that go along with them. View and/or download the document below:
Mayor-Elect Rookstool to focus on bringing back city police
JOHN DAY – John Day Mayor-Elect Heather Rookstool was on KJDY’s Coffee Time recently. She said her term as mayor officially begins January 10th. She noted her focus will be on “getting back to the basics” of city operations:. “My basics would be street, fire and...
Mt. Vernon couple found deceased in their home
MT. VERNON – UPDATE: (Press release from Grant County D.A. Jim Carpenter) On the morning of Saturday, November 19, 2022, Jack Kight (80), and Elaine Kight. (76), were found dead in their home West of Mt. Vernon, Grant County, Oregon. Preliminary findings are that both died from a single...
An arrest in Oregon worries those who want to prescribe more fire on the land
Every year, land managers intentionally set millions of acres on fire across the United States. Last month, one of those prescribed fires in Eastern Oregon’s Grant County had the rare distinction of making news headlines. On Oct. 19, Grant County Sheriff Todd McKinley arrested Ricky Snodgrass, the leader of...
Petition to recall Weigum from parks and rec board qualifies for ballot; election set for Dec. 13
JOHN DAY — A recall effort against John Day/Canyon City Parks and Recreation District board member Lisa Weigum will be left for voters to decide after organizers collected just enough valid signatures to bring the motion to the ballot. Recall organizers collected 295 signatures for the recall effort, just...
'Aggressive' bull elk rescued from wire fence in Oregon
Police in Oregon came to the rescue of a "dangerous and aggressive" bull elk that was found with its legs and antlers entangled in a wire fence.
Manpower Shortage In Eastern Oregon Makes Snow And Ice Removal Harder
Manpower Shortage: Within the Eastern Oregon region of the Oregon Department of Transportation’s road maintenance team, there are almost 40 open positions, both seasonal and permanent, that need to be filled. The majority of these openings are for snowplough drivers, who are responsible for clearing roads and highways of snow and ice.
