John Day, OR

FAQs regarding Oregon marijuana pardons

CANYON CITY – Grant County District Attorney Jim Carpenter passed along a state-issued release regarding the Governor’s recent executive action that pardons many marijuana crimes committed in Oregon. The document shows frequently asked questions regarding the action, and answers that go along with them. View and/or download the document below:
OREGON STATE
Mayor-Elect Rookstool to focus on bringing back city police

JOHN DAY – John Day Mayor-Elect Heather Rookstool was on KJDY’s Coffee Time recently. She said her term as mayor officially begins January 10th. She noted her focus will be on “getting back to the basics” of city operations:. “My basics would be street, fire and...
JOHN DAY, OR
Mt. Vernon couple found deceased in their home

MT. VERNON – UPDATE: (Press release from Grant County D.A. Jim Carpenter) On the morning of Saturday, November 19, 2022, Jack Kight (80), and Elaine Kight. (76), were found dead in their home West of Mt. Vernon, Grant County, Oregon. Preliminary findings are that both died from a single...
MOUNT VERNON, OR
Manpower Shortage In Eastern Oregon Makes Snow And Ice Removal Harder

Manpower Shortage: Within the Eastern Oregon region of the Oregon Department of Transportation’s road maintenance team, there are almost 40 open positions, both seasonal and permanent, that need to be filled. The majority of these openings are for snowplough drivers, who are responsible for clearing roads and highways of snow and ice.
OREGON STATE

