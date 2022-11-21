Read full article on original website
Wrapping for Habitat at Danbury Fair Mall
Wrapping for Habitat at Danbury Fair Mall December 2 through December 24 - volunteers are needed!. The gifts are wrapped in return for a donation to Housatonic Habitat. Volunteering to wrap is a fun way to get in the holiday spirit and a nice way to do some community service as well.
Why Small Businesses Matter in Norwalk: Lavender + Pine Gifting
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Lavender +...
HamletHub salutes small businesses and Fairfield County Bank for supporting Why Small Businesses Matter
In 2010, on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, American Express launched Small Business Saturday to encourage people to "Shop Small" during the holiday season. Here at HamletHub, we applaud this shop local movement and remind the community to shop small - 365 days a year!. Many small businesses lack the recognition...
Ridgefield resident Tina Cobelle-Sturges creates RADical Hope painting to support nonprofit's life-saving mission
Well-known, award-winning Ridgefield artist, Tina Cobelle-Sturges has once again donated a painting to RADical Hope Foundation for their fundraising event planned for November 29 at the Union League Club in New York City. Founded by Ridgefield resident Larry Bossidy’s daughter and son-in-law Pam and Phil Martin in honor of their...
Happy Thanksgiving, Ridgefield!
Happy Thanksgiving, Ridgefield! On this celebratory day of gratitude, we want to thank YOU, our readers, for providing us with the honor of being a part of your daily lives. Our mission, to make towns better by sharing local stories, is achieved because of you - your contributions and comments truly put the unity in our community.
A Magical Night of Song, Santa, Lights and Community Love!
On the heels of the Thanksgiving feast, tonight, Friday, November 25, thousands of community members descended upon the downtown area to see Main Street trees sparkle and celebrate the start of the holiday season! It was truly a sight to behold!. The one and only Ira Joe Fisher returned as...
Heroic act by off duty firefighter, Brookfield resident Nick Perri saves female after MVA
Brookfield Volunteer Fire Company (BVFC) reports that at 3:13 am this morning, Saturday, November 26, together with EMS, they were dispatched to Route 7 North in the area of Junction Road overpass for a single-car accident with fire and entrapment. "Paramedic Ambulance 18-1 was returning from Danbury Hospital from a...
Redding home for sale: exceptional colonial in Little River Estates
Exceptional colonial in Little River Estates with extensive updates on two picturesque acres in a premier cul de sac location. Set back privately with stone walls, a stone patio with a custom firepit and hot tub, plus an expansive deck for outdoor enjoyment. Attention to detail inside and out, including...
