Crate & Barrel is one of the best places to shop because it sells just about anything you could ever need to make your house feel like a home. From kitchen appliances to furniture, you can buy pretty much anything (as long as it’s for the home) here. That said, some of the pieces can bear a hefty price tag, which may scare some people off, but don't let that be you—especially thanks to the ongoing Black Friday sales. This year, Crate & Barrel is offering up to 30% off most of its inventory with a strong focus on kitchen essentials.

1 DAY AGO