Read full article on original website
Related
Tri-City Herald
Odell Beckham Jr. Speaks Out on Bills’ Von Miller Injury, Turf & God
Sunday's Buffalo Bills' meeting with the Detroit Lions is marred by the injury to star edge rusher Von Miller ... an issue that every football fan in the country likely took notice of ... Including Odell Beckham Jr. Miller exited the game with the training staff right before halftime. Miller...
Tri-City Herald
AFC Playoff Race: Where Patriots Stand After Loss to Vikings
Thursday night's 33-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings caused the New England Patriots to fall down the conference standings, slipping from sixth place to eighth place in the wild card race. Of course, only the top seven teams in the conference make the postseason. That means if the season ended...
Tri-City Herald
Three Keys for Bears to Beat the Jets
The Bears' season is divided into two very distinct parts, one with six games before they played New England and then the last five. The overall results haven't differed greatly, but the styles of play have. Starting with the New England game, they began running their quarterback on planned plays...
Tri-City Herald
Packers at Eagles: Three Reasons to Worry
GREEN BAY, Wis. – In 2016, the Green Bay Packers were 4-6 entering a primetime game at the Philadelphia Eagles. The Packers won 27-13 to kick off their famous six-game running of the table. Entering a Sunday night clash at Philadelphia, the Packers are in a similarly desperate position with a 4-7 record and six games to go.
Tri-City Herald
Struggling Broncos, Panthers search for consistent QB play
The Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers both made a concerted effort during the offseason to upgrade the quarterback position. But with the NFL season entering the stretch run, neither team has much to show for it. Russell Wilson has struggled to mesh with the Broncos (3-7) entering Sunday’s game at...
Tri-City Herald
Micah Parsons ‘Punched’ Giants? Cowboys Star Responds to ‘Dirty Play’
FRISCO - A late-game penalty on the Dallas Cowboys in their 28-20 win over the New York Giants led to a touchdown that made the outcome appear closer than it really was ... And a Micah Parsons "punch'' might be the reason. Giants offensive lineman Nick Gates is claiming that...
Tri-City Herald
3 Observations on Jaguars Claiming Darrell Henderson
The Jacksonville Jaguars made a much-needed addition earlier this week, claiming former Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson after he was surprisingly waived. Henderson has appeared in 50 career games (28 starts) from 2019-22, all with the Rams. The fourth-year running back has rushed 396 times for 1,742 yards and 13 TDs, including a career-high 688 yards in 2021. He scored eight TDs in 2021 – five rushing and three receiving.
Tri-City Herald
Chiefs Injury Updates Ahead of Game vs. Rams
The Kansas City Chiefs' Week 12 injury report contains a laundry list of names, with some situations being more significant than others. For example, players such as linebacker Nick Bolton (hamstring) and cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (knee) are listed with respective injuries but were full participants throughout the week. The returns of wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) and offensive tackle Lucas Niang (knee) to practice also boded well for Kansas City on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Left guard Joe Thuney, who missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday with an ankle injury, returned on Friday.
Tri-City Herald
OBJ Sets Visits with Bills, Cowboys and Giants - In What Order?
The Dallas Cowboys have garnered a lot of headlines regarding free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and his planned visit with them. ... including Cowboys owner Jerry Jones revealed that he'd had a Thanksgiving "good visit'' by phone with OBJ. But along with all the noise, there are still multiple...
Tri-City Herald
Friday Injury Report: A Question at Kicker Again
NASHVILLE – Once again, the Tennessee Titans have a question at kicker. The answer for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals could be a new one, though. Kicker Randy Bullock was one of five players the Titans listed as questionable for that contest on Friday’s official NFL injury report.
Tri-City Herald
Report: Saints to Activate Rookie Trevor Penning from IR
The New Orleans Saints are expected to activate rookie OT Trevor Penning from injured reserve for Week 12, according to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football. Penning was the second of two first-round picks for the Saints in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was the 19th overall choice out of Northern Iowa and the fourth offensive tackle selected.
Tri-City Herald
No One Should Blame Bengals For Playing It Safe With Ja’Marr Chase
NASHVILLE — Ja'Marr Chase isn't expected to play on Sunday against the Titans according to multiple reports, despite returning to practice this week. The 22-year-old is still recovering from a hip injury that has kept him sidelined since Week 7. Most expected Chase to return this week, especially after...
Tri-City Herald
Texans vs. Dolphins Week 12: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injuries
The Houston Texans will face the Miami Dolphins on Sunday for the first time since the Nov. 7, 2021 turnover-riddled game that helped define the seasons both teams were having last year. Both teams were mired in Deshaun Watson talks, on seven-game losing streaks, and had just one win between...
Tri-City Herald
NFL Suspends Packers Rookie Sean Rhyan
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Suspended by the NFL on Friday, Green Bay Packers rookie offensive lineman Sean Rhyan’s season has gone from bad to worse. Or, perhaps, from bad to over. The league suspended Rhyan for six games for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances. According to the league, Rhyan is eligible to return to the 53-man roster on Monday, Jan. 9. That’s the day after the regular-season finale against the Detroit Lions.
Comments / 0