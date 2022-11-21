The Kansas City Chiefs' Week 12 injury report contains a laundry list of names, with some situations being more significant than others. For example, players such as linebacker Nick Bolton (hamstring) and cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (knee) are listed with respective injuries but were full participants throughout the week. The returns of wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) and offensive tackle Lucas Niang (knee) to practice also boded well for Kansas City on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Left guard Joe Thuney, who missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday with an ankle injury, returned on Friday.

