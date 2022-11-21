Read full article on original website
Related
Man arrested for domestic battery and assault in Jackson County, West Virginia
JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man was arrested by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) for domestic battery and other charges. Cory Joseph Raines was arrested on Thursday and is a repeat offender, JCSO says. “The holidays always brings out the best in our frequent flyers,” JCSO says in a Facebook post. “Such is […]
Former United States Postal Service worker in West Virginia pleads guilty to mail crime
JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A former U.S. Postal Service worker in Cottageville plead guilty Monday to the delay or destruction of mail. A press release from the United States Department of Justice says that Earnestine White, 48 of Evans, worked as a clerk at the Cottageville Post Office from 2017 to 2021 where she […]
Sheriff’s Office seeking stabbing suspect in Kanawha County, West Virginia
UPDATE (Nov. 26, 2022, at 3 p.m.): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) is looking for a man that allegedly stabbed someone over an ex-girlfriend and fled the scene before deputies arrived on Friday. Deputies say they responded to Tulip Lane in St. Albans for a reported stabbing. The victim had non-life-threatening stab wounds to […]
Justice awards $1 million to two WV food banks
(The Center Square) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice awarded $1 million to two West Virginia food banks. The governor awarded a $500,000 check to the Mountaineer Food Bank in Gassaway and another $500,000 check to the Facing Hunger Foodbank in Huntington. The funding was approved by the state legislature in the budget deal earlier this year. “As long as I'm here, I'm going to put this in my budget,”...
wchstv.com
Two arrested after armed robbery at Charleston housing complex
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two people have been arrested after an armed robbery investigation at a Charleston housing complex. Mikhail Patterson, 20, of Charleston and Jaquise Jackson, 18, of Charleston were arrested early Saturday morning and charged with first-degree robbery and burglary. According to a criminal complaint filed in...
West Virginia sheriff’s office warns of jury scam
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens of a “jury scam” happening in the area. They say that they’ve received several complaints from people saying they’ve received phone calls from someone identifying himself as a deputy or prosecuting attorney. The caller would then tell people that they were in contempt of […]
Picture of alleged Dunbar, West Virginia CVS robbery suspect released
UPDATE (10:42 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022): The Dunbar Police Department has released a photo of the alleged suspect in the Dunbar CVS robbery case. They say the man went into the CVS on 10th Street after 7 p.m. with a note saying he had a gun and that this was a robbery and […]
Vehicle reported stolen out of Pomeroy, Ohio, later found in Marietta
POMEROY, OH (WOWK) — A vehicle reported stolen out of Pomeroy in Meigs County on Thursday was later found in the Marietta area of Washington County, Ohio. According to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), the vehicle was reported stolen on State Route 7 around 3:04 p.m. on Thursday. MCSO says deputies responded to the […]
wfxrtv.com
West Virginia sheriff’s office extends thoughts, prayers to LGBTQ community after Colorado shooting
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) put out a statement extending thoughts and prayers to the victims of the Colorado Springs nightclub shooting, their families and allies, and the entire LGBTQ+ community. KCSO also commends the witnesses who acted in the face of...
Woman pleads guilty to federal drug crime
HUNTINGTON, WV (WVNS) — A West Virginia woman accepted a guilty plea to distribution of a quantity of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine. According to court documents, Melissa Dawn Lockhart, 49, of Huntington, sold approximately 5 grams of methamphetamine on February 25, 2021 to an undercover officer at her Huntington home. Her scheduling is […]
Woman dies after allegedly stealing ambulance from West Virginia hospital
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A woman died on Thanksgiving Day after she allegedly stole an ambulance from a hospital in West Virginia and reportedly crashed it into the Kanawha River, officials say. According to a news release from the Charleston Police Department obtained by The Associated Press, Elizabeth Reed was...
West Virginia man admits to possessing 690 grams of fentanyl, selling 200 grams of meth
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A Huntington man pleaded guilty on Monday to selling quantities of meth and fentanyl and to having a firearm in relation to a drug crime. According to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), 26-year-old Kilan Nicks, also known as “Low,” maintained two Huntington residences, one on Roby Road and one on […]
WSAZ
Deputies search for stabbing suspect, victim identified
ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - UPDATE 11/26/2022. The victim, identified as Corey Uline, 28, sustained a stab wound to both legs and an arm. He was transported to the hospital for treatment and was released the same day. Deputies have identified the suspect as 31-year-old Cory Carvill. Deputies learned Carvill...
WTRF
Victim ID’d in West Virginia stolen ambulance crash
UPDATE (11:03 A.M.) – The driver of the stolen ambulance has been identified as Elizabeth Reed of Hinton, WV, according to Charleston police. UPDATE (10:57 A.M.) – Crews have successfully pulled the ambulance out of the Kanawha River. UPDATE (10:07 A.M.) – Divers recovered a body from the...
A scooped-up side lot and the riverfront parcel that mysteriously got away: How rules written for distressed ‘Rust Belt’ property may benefit a select few
This project provided by Eye on Ohio, the nonprofit, nonpartisan Ohio Center for Journalism. Please join Eye on Ohio's free mailing list as this helps provide more public service reporting to your community. On May 12, 2021, Chris and Angela Powers submitted a $4,000 bid for a Lawrence County Land...
wchsnetwork.com
Deputies release more information on triple fatal in Kanawha County
ELKVIEW, W.Va. — Two women and a child were killed in a single vehicle crash early Thanksgiving morning on I-79 in Kanawha County. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department said a family of 5 was traveling from Upper Darby, Pa., to Kentucky when the crash happened at about 6 a.m. in the southbound lanes not far from the Elkview exit.
3 killed in Thanksgiving accident on I-79 in West Virginia
Three people were killed and two others were injured in a Thanksgiving Day crash along Interstate 79 in West Virginia, authorities said. The vehicle carrying two adults and three children was traveling from Upper Darby, Pennsylvania to Kentucky when the crash occurred early Thursday near Elkview north of Charleston, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Buck illegally killed in Putnam County results in a $10,000 enhanced penalty
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Natural Resources Police Sgt Chattin and Officer Holloran have been busy in Putnam County recently. Officers stated that they investigated a complaint in the Bills Creek area that led to a suspect admitting that he shot an 8-point buck at dark. The inside spread of the deer measures a little over 22 inches resulting in a $10,000 enhanced penalty.
Man in stable condition after in Kanawha County, West Virginia, hunting accident
UPDATE: (6:34 p.m. Nov. 25, 2022) – The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources says a man shot in the stomach in a hunting accident this morning is in stable condition. The incident happened this morning in the woods near Charles Lane in Alum Creek. Authorities said the man and his son were traveling back […]
West Virginia work truck had a Black statue with a rope around neck
EDITOR’S NOTE: This article contains graphic imagery. CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Residents in Cabell County say they are concerned after several alleged racially-charged incidents have occurred recently, including one in a company work truck. A viewer – who wanted to remain anonymous – sent in an image of what looks to be a black […]
Comments / 0