Evans, WV

Justice awards $1 million to two WV food banks

(The Center Square) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice awarded $1 million to two West Virginia food banks. The governor awarded a $500,000 check to the Mountaineer Food Bank in Gassaway and another $500,000 check to the Facing Hunger Foodbank in Huntington. The funding was approved by the state legislature in the budget deal earlier this year. “As long as I'm here, I'm going to put this in my budget,”...
Two arrested after armed robbery at Charleston housing complex

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two people have been arrested after an armed robbery investigation at a Charleston housing complex. Mikhail Patterson, 20, of Charleston and Jaquise Jackson, 18, of Charleston were arrested early Saturday morning and charged with first-degree robbery and burglary. According to a criminal complaint filed in...
West Virginia sheriff’s office warns of jury scam

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens of a “jury scam” happening in the area. They say that they’ve received several complaints from people saying they’ve received phone calls from someone identifying himself as a deputy or prosecuting attorney. The caller would then tell people that they were in contempt of […]
Woman pleads guilty to federal drug crime

HUNTINGTON, WV (WVNS) — A West Virginia woman accepted a guilty plea to distribution of a quantity of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine. According to court documents, Melissa Dawn Lockhart, 49, of Huntington, sold approximately 5 grams of methamphetamine on February 25, 2021 to an undercover officer at her Huntington home. Her scheduling is […]
Deputies search for stabbing suspect, victim identified

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - UPDATE 11/26/2022. The victim, identified as Corey Uline, 28, sustained a stab wound to both legs and an arm. He was transported to the hospital for treatment and was released the same day. Deputies have identified the suspect as 31-year-old Cory Carvill. Deputies learned Carvill...
Victim ID’d in West Virginia stolen ambulance crash

UPDATE (11:03 A.M.) – The driver of the stolen ambulance has been identified as Elizabeth Reed of Hinton, WV, according to Charleston police. UPDATE (10:57 A.M.) – Crews have successfully pulled the ambulance out of the Kanawha River. UPDATE (10:07 A.M.) – Divers recovered a body from the...
A scooped-up side lot and the riverfront parcel that mysteriously got away: How rules written for distressed ‘Rust Belt’ property may benefit a select few

This project provided by Eye on Ohio, the nonprofit, nonpartisan Ohio Center for Journalism. Please join Eye on Ohio's free mailing list as this helps provide more public service reporting to your community. On May 12, 2021, Chris and Angela Powers submitted a $4,000 bid for a Lawrence County Land...
Deputies release more information on triple fatal in Kanawha County

ELKVIEW, W.Va. — Two women and a child were killed in a single vehicle crash early Thanksgiving morning on I-79 in Kanawha County. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department said a family of 5 was traveling from Upper Darby, Pa., to Kentucky when the crash happened at about 6 a.m. in the southbound lanes not far from the Elkview exit.
3 killed in Thanksgiving accident on I-79 in West Virginia

Three people were killed and two others were injured in a Thanksgiving Day crash along Interstate 79 in West Virginia, authorities said. The vehicle carrying two adults and three children was traveling from Upper Darby, Pennsylvania to Kentucky when the crash occurred early Thursday near Elkview north of Charleston, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Buck illegally killed in Putnam County results in a $10,000 enhanced penalty

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Natural Resources Police Sgt Chattin and Officer Holloran have been busy in Putnam County recently. Officers stated that they investigated a complaint in the Bills Creek area that led to a suspect admitting that he shot an 8-point buck at dark. The inside spread of the deer measures a little over 22 inches resulting in a $10,000 enhanced penalty.

