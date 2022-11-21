Read full article on original website
I Found the Most Adorable, and Affordable Ornaments in Billings
I love looking at friends' Christmas trees because they are unique that person. Some people have Disney trees, while others put ornaments passed down for generations, and some go the simple glass-ball ornaments route. The ornaments you hang are quite personal. And I know I'm not the only one who loves looking at them.
Nora The Malamute Will Nuzzle You For The Holidays in Billings
Today at the TSM Tower, Nora stopped by to attempt at winning Paul over from the Breakfast Flakes and Nikki on the Morning Mix. Nora is a 9-year-young malamute full of energy and love. Nora's beautiful, smart, and affectionate. She does well with other dogs but would prefer a home without cats. She would probably do well with kids, too. Nora is originally from Texas, but is enjoying the Montana weather – so she would make a great outdoor adventure partner!
Santa is Coming to Rimrock Mall, Hosting Fun and Unique Activities!
Thanks to the Rimrock Mall, Santa will be arriving Wednesday, November 22 and will be available for photos until December 24, 2022. Mall Santa photos are some of the cutest, most festive thing Americans do each year with their kids. Some kids love to tell Santa what’s on their wish list, while others sometimes dislike it. I’ve seen babies light up at the Big Guy in Red and I’ve seen some throw an absolute fit. Either way, Santa photos are memories that are cherished forever.
Billings Kids (and Adults!) Will Go Nuts for These Gingerbread Kits
Does anyone ever actually eat a gingerbread house?. Sure, the kids may try to take a nibble of the cement-like gingerbread panels. They may even pop a piece or two of the world's most stale candy into their mouths while assembling and decorating their gingerbread house. But I'll bet you $10 that they don't eat much of it.
Fire Watch: Structure Fire @ The 2900 block of Chapman Lane in Billings
According to the Billings Fire Department Twitter Account, and the Neighbors App:. The Billings Fire Department has responded to a fire call around the 2900 block of Chapman Lane in Billings. At this time, no information has been released on possible injuries or the cause. Expect travel disruptions in the...
Stabbing on South Side in Billings on Tuesday Sends 1 To Hospital
According to the Billings Police Department Twitter... A 38-year-old female was transported to a local hospital with injuries from a stabbing on the south side of Billings, at 3rd Ave S & S 30th. As more information is released, this article will be updated. Missoula Reaction to ESPN GameDay in...
I Got the Best Winter Coat I’ve Ever Owned from a Billings Shop
When the first snow hit Billings this year, I realized that my winter coat had gotten much too small for me. I knew I needed something different, especially since the only other coats I owned were way too light for cold temperatures and snow. Lucky for me, I found a coat I knew I would love. And I found it right here in downtown Billings from a local clothing shop, instead of online.
Two Local Gems in Rimrock Mall you SHOULD Support in Billings
This week, I made my trek back to Rimrock Mall on the west end of Billings, to honor what I've said on Facebook to Rimrock Mall. What was that? I saw Tippy Cow Express had opened within the food court, which previously had pizza... Chinese... and pretzels. Also on my adventure, I wanted to make a point to stop at Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream, as that is one place I REALLY wanted to try on my last visit.
An Expensive Mistake. I Just Spent $80 for a Turkey in Billings
This was completely my fault, but still... I don't mind paying $80 for nice meat like maybe a brisket, some prime ribeyes, scallops, or whatever. But $80 for a turkey? Get outta' of here with that nonsense. Here's how I unintentionally spent 3x what I had budgeted for a turkey this year in Billings.
Delving into Wet Nose Wednesday with Devlyn, the Cutest Puppy!
We had a very well-behaved young puppy in our studios today, and she just warmed our hearts. Devlyn, the Black Lab puppy was amazing to be around. She's four months old and was a transfer from Wolf Point. If you'd like to know more information or learn how to adopt...
Homeless Give Thanks – Free Thanksgiving Meal at Billings St. V’s
Released by SVDP Billings November 16th, 2022 - Formatted for clarity by Josh Rath. St. Vincent de Paul in Billings will host a Thanksgiving meal for the community’s homeless men, women, and families for the 2nd year. The Thanksgiving meal will be served from Noon to 1:30 P.M. at...
Jewish Pioneers in Montana. Exhibit at Billings Public Library
Political opinions seem to get louder and louder and I often feel like people toss around words like fascist and Nazi without truly understanding what either of those words really signifies. Fascism (Merriam-Webster),. a political philosophy, movement, or regime (such as that of the Fascisti) that exalts nation and often...
Glacier, Yellowstone NP Funding Threatened by Biden Administration
Let me let you in on a dirty secret. Wait, since oil comes from the earth- is it really dirty? Or is it Au Naturale? I digress. Here's the deal: did you know that one of the main funding sources for conservation in America is oil and gas revenue? Land conservation, water conservation, habitat programs- the Land and Water Conservation Fund gets a LOT of money thanks to domestic oil and gas drilling in America.
Fight Ends with 1 Being Stabbed in Billings, Suspect On the Loose
According to the Billings Police Department Twitter:. Around 4:30 PM at the 1200 Block of 3rd Street West, two males were fighting inside a residence. An unidentified suspect stabbed the victim and fled the scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. As more information is...
