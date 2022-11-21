ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cat Country 102.9

Nora The Malamute Will Nuzzle You For The Holidays in Billings

Today at the TSM Tower, Nora stopped by to attempt at winning Paul over from the Breakfast Flakes and Nikki on the Morning Mix. Nora is a 9-year-young malamute full of energy and love. Nora's beautiful, smart, and affectionate. She does well with other dogs but would prefer a home without cats. She would probably do well with kids, too. Nora is originally from Texas, but is enjoying the Montana weather – so she would make a great outdoor adventure partner!
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Santa is Coming to Rimrock Mall, Hosting Fun and Unique Activities!

Thanks to the Rimrock Mall, Santa will be arriving Wednesday, November 22 and will be available for photos until December 24, 2022. Mall Santa photos are some of the cutest, most festive thing Americans do each year with their kids. Some kids love to tell Santa what’s on their wish list, while others sometimes dislike it. I’ve seen babies light up at the Big Guy in Red and I’ve seen some throw an absolute fit. Either way, Santa photos are memories that are cherished forever.
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

I Got the Best Winter Coat I’ve Ever Owned from a Billings Shop

When the first snow hit Billings this year, I realized that my winter coat had gotten much too small for me. I knew I needed something different, especially since the only other coats I owned were way too light for cold temperatures and snow. Lucky for me, I found a coat I knew I would love. And I found it right here in downtown Billings from a local clothing shop, instead of online.
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Two Local Gems in Rimrock Mall you SHOULD Support in Billings

This week, I made my trek back to Rimrock Mall on the west end of Billings, to honor what I've said on Facebook to Rimrock Mall. What was that? I saw Tippy Cow Express had opened within the food court, which previously had pizza... Chinese... and pretzels. Also on my adventure, I wanted to make a point to stop at Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream, as that is one place I REALLY wanted to try on my last visit.
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Glacier, Yellowstone NP Funding Threatened by Biden Administration

Let me let you in on a dirty secret. Wait, since oil comes from the earth- is it really dirty? Or is it Au Naturale? I digress. Here's the deal: did you know that one of the main funding sources for conservation in America is oil and gas revenue? Land conservation, water conservation, habitat programs- the Land and Water Conservation Fund gets a LOT of money thanks to domestic oil and gas drilling in America.
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Fight Ends with 1 Being Stabbed in Billings, Suspect On the Loose

According to the Billings Police Department Twitter:. Around 4:30 PM at the 1200 Block of 3rd Street West, two males were fighting inside a residence. An unidentified suspect stabbed the victim and fled the scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. As more information is...
Cat Country 102.9

Cat Country 102.9

Billings, MT
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Cat Country 102.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy