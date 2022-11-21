Thanks to the Rimrock Mall, Santa will be arriving Wednesday, November 22 and will be available for photos until December 24, 2022. Mall Santa photos are some of the cutest, most festive thing Americans do each year with their kids. Some kids love to tell Santa what’s on their wish list, while others sometimes dislike it. I’ve seen babies light up at the Big Guy in Red and I’ve seen some throw an absolute fit. Either way, Santa photos are memories that are cherished forever.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 4 DAYS AGO