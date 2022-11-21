Read full article on original website
Related
Tri-City Herald
Takeaways From The Miami Heat’s Victory Friday Against the Washington Wizards
The Miami Heat defeated the Washington Wizards for a second straight time on Friday 110-107. -Bam Adebayo continues to show critics he’s more than just a great defensive player. He had his best game of the season. He scored a season-high 38 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Adebayo has now scored in double-figures in all 18 games he played in this season.
Tri-City Herald
Lakers News: Richard Jefferson Identifies The Worst Misstep Of LeBron James’s Career
Your Los Angeles Lakers have stumbled to a 5-11 start thus far in the 2022-23 NBA season. With LeBron James absent, L.A. has gone 3-2, though it seems he may return tonight. Recently on "NBA Today," ESPN panelist Richard Jefferson, who played with James on the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2015-17, spoke out about what he believes may just be the 18-time All-Star forward's biggest misstep during a storied 20-year league career.
Tri-City Herald
Clippers Believe Kawhi Leonard and Paul George Injuries are Not Long Term
The LA Clippers are in desperate need of continuity. Kawhi Leonard has only played in five games over the last two seasons, and Paul George has only played in 47 games. Both suffered long-term injuries last season, but the team believes that won't be the case this year. Clippers head...
Tri-City Herald
Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Breaks Down All-Around Team Win Over Kings
The Boston Celtics were impressive all around the court Friday against the Sacramento Kings. Boston entered the tilt winners of 10 of its last 11 games and continued the good times Friday with a 122-104 win over the young Sacramento squad. The Kings entered the showdown averaging over 119 points but the Celtics held them to their fewest points of the 2022-23 season.
Tri-City Herald
Watch The Miami Heat’s Caleb Martin Put The Clamps On Bradley Beal On Final Play
The night belonged to Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo, who had 38 points and 12 rebounds in Friday's victory against the Washington Wizards. But Caleb Martin helped close the game. After hitting two late free throws, he had an impressive defensive sequence on Wizards star Bradley Beal on the last player.
Tri-City Herald
BREAKING: Gordon Hayward’s Wife Provides Details Behind Shoulder Injury
During the Charlotte Hornets win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, Gordon Hayward's wife Robyn Hayward took to Instagram to clarify Hayward's absence from the team. "He actually has a fractured scapula.... that they had him play with last game... that's why he couldn't move his arm up in the last game... everyone who knows Gordon knows he has one goal and that's to win and play the right way, he's the most truthful player/person you'd find. If he's not gonna play it's for something more than a bruise... I'm gonna stop there and not get into prior things"
Tri-City Herald
Montrezl Harrell Praises Paul Reed’s Selflessness
The Philadelphia 76ers don’t have a primary backup behind the starting center Joel Embiid. Instead, Doc Rivers has utilized several prospects in the position depending on the situation. If the Sixers want to go with a small-ball lineup, they tend to shift PJ Tucker to the five. If Rivers...
Tri-City Herald
Gilgeous-Alexander Shows Off Clutch Gene in Thunder’s OT Win Over Chicago
The Oklahoma City Thunder held their ground at home and worked their way past the Chicago Bulls in a tightly contested overtime match on Friday night, bringing them to an 8-11 record. Despite the Thunder going just 7-for-29 from beyond the arc, they took advantage of holes in the Bulls’...
Tri-City Herald
Lakers: This Year’s Patrick Beverley Is Nothing Like Last Year’s Patrick Beverley
Current Los Angeles Lakers starting point guard Patrick Beverley is missed in Minnesota. He spent the 2021-22 season as the Timberwolves' starting point guard and spiritual leader, a grounding veteran presence who helped guide Minnesota to a 46-36 record and a return to the postseason. Yes, the 6'1" vet was not as instrumental to that as stars Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns, but his years of playoff battles and two-way moxie galvanized the team for its first postseason berth since the Jimmy Butler season in 2018.
Comments / 0