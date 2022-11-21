Read full article on original website
Big Tyler Road in Cross Lanes, West Virginia, closed due to car crash
CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) — Big Tyler Road in Cross Lanes is closed after a two-vehicle accident with injuries around 1:10 p.m., according to Metro 911 dispatchers. Dispatchers tell 13 News the crash occurred just outside of Hope Drug Rehabilitation, located at 5257 Big Tyler Road in Cross Lanes. Paramedics are on the scene, and […]
3 injured in 2-vehicle crash involving an ambulance on Route 10 in Lincoln County, West Virginia
UPDATE (10:39 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022): Crews on the scene tell 13 News that one lane of Route 10 has reopened. LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Three people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash involving an ambulance on Route 10 in Lincoln County. Officials say the ambulance involved is currently […]
The Hinton sinkhole is actually filled with ash
HINTON, WV (WVNS) – The Hinton sinkhole, which has become a growing problem for the local community, has finally seen progress. The sinkhole has proved to be far more difficult to deal with than anticipated because it is actually filled with ash. Engineers with the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) were hard at work designing […]
Faulty traffic signals causing traffic on Route 219
LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Division of Highways report today, November 23, 2022, the traffic signals on US 219 are having technical issues. WVDOH is working to correct technical problems with traffic signals that are causing traffic to back up on US 219 between downtown Lewisburg and the Interstate 64 interchange. Repairs are expected to be completed by Friday, December 2, 2022.
Car hits pole and home in Cross Lanes area of West Virginia
CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) — Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department (TMVFD) says it responded to a crash on Big Tyler Road in the Cross Lanes area Tuesday night. A car hit a telephone pole and a house on Big Tyler Road, TMVFD says. The occupant or occupants of the vehicle had minor injuries, according to […]
Intersection of Routes 60 and 20 reopen in Greenbrier County after tractor trailer crash
UPDATE 4:46P.M. — The Greenbrier County Homeland Security and Emergency Management have confirmed both Route 60 and Route 20 are clear and have reopened. CHARMCO, WV (WVNS) — Greenbrier County Homeland Security and Emergency Management along with Greenbrier Dispatch confirmed two routes in Greenbrier County are closed today, November 23, 2022, after a tractor trailer […]
West Virginia highway worker flagger hit by car
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – The West Virginia Division of Highways is reminding drivers to be careful in work zones after a flagger was injured Monday morning. According to the DOH, the flagger was hit at around 8:30 a.m. at a construction site in Raleigh County; they were treated for minor injuries. “It’s a constant reminder […]
Dispatchers: Three people killed in single-vehicle crash on I-79 in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Three people were killed in a single-vehicle crash along Interstate 79 on Thursday in Kanawha County, dispatchers said. An SUV traveling south went off the right side of the roadway and came to rest along a hillside near the Frame Road area just before 6 a.m., according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.
Ambulance stolen, driven into Kanawha River
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – An ambulance was stolen from outside of Charleston’s CAMC General Hospital early Thursday morning and driven into the Kanawha River. According to scanner traffic, the ambulance was stolen from just after 1 a.m. Thursday morning. Charleston police on the scene tell 13 News there was an altercation between law enforcement and […]
Kanawha County, West Virginia parents react to canceled bus routes
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Several bus routes taking students to school throughout Kanawha County were canceled Monday leaving some parents scrambling to find a way to get their kids to school. Anita Owens, a parent of two students that attend Clendenin Elementary School, said her family got the call Sunday night. “I’m having car […]
Fayette County Sheriffs Sees uptick in Violent Crimes
Fayette County Sheriffs Sees uptick in Violent Crimes. Fayette County Sheriffs Sees uptick in Violent Crimes. Nostalgia novelty and outdoor adventure are all available …. Nostalgia novelty and outdoor adventure are all available at The Emporium. City of Bramwell Turns 134 Years Old. City of Bramwell Turns 134 Years Old.
Structure fire reported near Beaver Antique Mall
UPDATE 7:05 P.M.: Raleigh County dispatch has confirmed the scene is clear and there are no injuries reported. BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Dispatch confirm reports of a structure fire along the strip that holds the Beaver Antique Mall today, November 22, 2022, around 5:45p.m. Beaver Volunteer Fire Department, along with Ghent VFD and […]
Residents escape townhouse fire in Cross Lanes, West Virginia
UPDATE (Nov. 23, 2022, at 10:07 p.m.): The Assistance Fire Chief for the Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department James Hill says an insurance company will figure out what caused the fire. UPDATE (Nov. 23, 2022, at 12:05 p.m.): Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department (TMVFD) says that when crews arrived at a structure fire on Brick […]
Sudden rise in shootings in Fayette County a “coincidence” says Sheriff’s Department
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – A sudden increase in violent crimes in Fayette County has some residents concerned. A shooting on Friday, November 19, 2022, sent one individual to the hospital, and just three days later on Monday, November 21, 2022, Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a separate shooting that left one person dead. Corporal Michael Sifers […]
Picture of alleged Dunbar, West Virginia CVS robbery suspect released
UPDATE (10:42 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022): The Dunbar Police Department has released a photo of the alleged suspect in the Dunbar CVS robbery case. They say the man went into the CVS on 10th Street after 7 p.m. with a note saying he had a gun and that this was a robbery and […]
Crews knock down fire at West Virginia lumber company
RICHWOOD, WV (WOWK)—Crews worked early Wednesday morning to put out a large fire at a lumber company. The Richwood Fire Department says they were dispatched at around 1:43 a.m. to a fire at Cherry River Lumber Company. They said there was a large fire in the Mill Works area. The fire was extinguished, and it’s […]
West Virginia sheriff’s office warns of jury scam
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens of a “jury scam” happening in the area. They say that they’ve received several complaints from people saying they’ve received phone calls from someone identifying himself as a deputy or prosecuting attorney. The caller would then tell people that they were in contempt of […]
Traffic affected by school bus accident
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Kanawha County school bus with children on board crashed early Monday morning in Charleston. According to a Metro supervisor, the accident happened at the intersection of Washington Street East and Elizabeth Street. The crash involved a school bus and an SUV. The supervisor told WSAZ...
SILVER ALERT: West Virginia man still missing, last seen in Smithers area
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Authorities are still searching for a man missing from the Rand area of Kanawha County. On Nov. 3, a Silver Alert was issued for 68-year-old Mark Aaron Coles. Silver Alerts are issued for missing people who are elderly or have a cognitive impairment. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has released video clips […]
Shooting leaves one dead in Fayette County
GLEN JEAN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A shooting leaves one dead in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley says just before 9:00 pm last night, November 21, 2022, deputies received notice of a male victim who had been shot in the abdomen inside a trailer at the Mountainair Mobile Home Park in Glen Jean. The victim, identified as Ashtin Owens, 37 of Scarbro, died as a result of his injuries.
