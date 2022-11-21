ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh County, WV

WVNS

The Hinton sinkhole is actually filled with ash

HINTON, WV (WVNS) – The Hinton sinkhole, which has become a growing problem for the local community, has finally seen progress. The sinkhole has proved to be far more difficult to deal with than anticipated because it is actually filled with ash. Engineers with the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) were hard at work designing […]
HINTON, WV
WVNT-TV

Faulty traffic signals causing traffic on Route 219

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Division of Highways report today, November 23, 2022, the traffic signals on US 219 are having technical issues. WVDOH is working to correct technical problems with traffic signals that are causing traffic to back up on US 219 between downtown Lewisburg and the Interstate 64 interchange. Repairs are expected to be completed by Friday, December 2, 2022.
LEWISBURG, WV
WVNS

Intersection of Routes 60 and 20 reopen in Greenbrier County after tractor trailer crash

UPDATE 4:46P.M. — The Greenbrier County Homeland Security and Emergency Management have confirmed both Route 60 and Route 20 are clear and have reopened. CHARMCO, WV (WVNS) — Greenbrier County Homeland Security and Emergency Management along with Greenbrier Dispatch confirmed two routes in Greenbrier County are closed today, November 23, 2022, after a tractor trailer […]
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia highway worker flagger hit by car

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – The West Virginia Division of Highways is reminding drivers to be careful in work zones after a flagger was injured Monday morning. According to the DOH, the flagger was hit at around 8:30 a.m. at a construction site in Raleigh County; they were treated for minor injuries. “It’s a constant reminder […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Ambulance stolen, driven into Kanawha River

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – An ambulance was stolen from outside of Charleston’s CAMC General Hospital early Thursday morning and driven into the Kanawha River. According to scanner traffic, the ambulance was stolen from just after 1 a.m. Thursday morning. Charleston police on the scene tell 13 News there was an altercation between law enforcement and […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNT-TV

Fayette County Sheriffs Sees uptick in Violent Crimes

Fayette County Sheriffs Sees uptick in Violent Crimes. Fayette County Sheriffs Sees uptick in Violent Crimes. Nostalgia novelty and outdoor adventure are all available …. Nostalgia novelty and outdoor adventure are all available at The Emporium. City of Bramwell Turns 134 Years Old. City of Bramwell Turns 134 Years Old.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Structure fire reported near Beaver Antique Mall

UPDATE 7:05 P.M.: Raleigh County dispatch has confirmed the scene is clear and there are no injuries reported. BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Dispatch confirm reports of a structure fire along the strip that holds the Beaver Antique Mall today, November 22, 2022, around 5:45p.m. Beaver Volunteer Fire Department, along with Ghent VFD and […]
BEAVER, WV
WOWK 13 News

Residents escape townhouse fire in Cross Lanes, West Virginia

UPDATE (Nov. 23, 2022, at 10:07 p.m.): The Assistance Fire Chief for the Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department James Hill says an insurance company will figure out what caused the fire. UPDATE (Nov. 23, 2022, at 12:05 p.m.): Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department (TMVFD) says that when crews arrived at a structure fire on Brick […]
CROSS LANES, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews knock down fire at West Virginia lumber company

RICHWOOD, WV (WOWK)—Crews worked early Wednesday morning to put out a large fire at a lumber company. The Richwood Fire Department says they were dispatched at around 1:43 a.m. to a fire at Cherry River Lumber Company. They said there was a large fire in the Mill Works area. The fire was extinguished, and it’s […]
RICHWOOD, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia sheriff’s office warns of jury scam

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens of a “jury scam” happening in the area. They say that they’ve received several complaints from people saying they’ve received phone calls from someone identifying himself as a deputy or prosecuting attorney. The caller would then tell people that they were in contempt of […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Traffic affected by school bus accident

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Kanawha County school bus with children on board crashed early Monday morning in Charleston. According to a Metro supervisor, the accident happened at the intersection of Washington Street East and Elizabeth Street. The crash involved a school bus and an SUV. The supervisor told WSAZ...
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Shooting leaves one dead in Fayette County

GLEN JEAN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A shooting leaves one dead in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley says just before 9:00 pm last night, November 21, 2022, deputies received notice of a male victim who had been shot in the abdomen inside a trailer at the Mountainair Mobile Home Park in Glen Jean. The victim, identified as Ashtin Owens, 37 of Scarbro, died as a result of his injuries.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV

