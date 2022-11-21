we want to thank you officer Sterling for upstanding service you have one of the worst jobs in the job market your life is at risk from the moment you enter that penitentiary to the moment you leave you should have 100% control over inmates without any repercussions your salary needs to be doubled immediately it's hard to find good correctional officers because of the danger these inmates should be working 6 days a week this way they wouldn't have time to sit around and think about hurting someone good luck officer Sterling
for one inmates just don't attack CO,s I bet any thing they've exchanged word's or they the CO,s have clugged that convict out and when the time is right then it's payback time. I've been in numerous prisons and the CO,s are always targeting Convict's for numerous reasons and Assaulting them for the way they not moving fast enough, there's a number of reasons Convicts attack CO,s
I am glad that my husband works at a different facility he was working at Limestone in October so glad he isn’t there no more because this could have easy been my husband
