Where can you get a $5 meal in Branson and Springfield?Evan CrosbySpringfield, MO
Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress Unexpectedly ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSaint Louis, MO
Dangerous Springfield, MO NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSpringfield, MO
The Wilson's Creek National Battlefield commemorates the 'first major American Civil War battle west of the Mississippi'CJ CoombsRepublic, MO
Ozark Historic River District Seeks to Preserve and Capitalize on Community's Rich HistoryEvan CrosbyOzark, MO
Three and Out: Arkansas
Each game has certain matchups within it that are oh so very important to the outcome. Matchups so important that they can be the difference in a win and a loss. For every game this season, I’ll be taking a look at the three most important matchups regarding an individual or even between position groups.
Happy Thanksgiving! Mizzou MBB is 6-0!
Be thankful that the Missouri Basketball Tigers are still undefeated! With an 89-51 win over Coastal Carolina, Mizzou improved to 6-0 on the season. And a big congrats to Nick Honor reaching 1,000 career points. Isiaih Mosley (aka Mr. Microwave) led the team with 23 points and the Tigers will...
$50,000 Powerball Prize won in Ozark
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - A Missouri Lottery player won a $50,000 Powerball prize in the Nov. 7 drawing when their ticket matched four of the five white-ball numbers drawn, plus the Powerball number. The winning ticket was purchased at Kum & Go at 305 W. South St. in Ozark. It...
Missouri officials warn of ‘highly pathogenic’ avian flu in southwest MO
Investigators with the United States Department of Agriculture are working with poultry producers in Missouri after a case of highly pathogenic avian flu was discovered in SW Missouri.
Today’s a Huge Day For The B-2 Bomber, and In Turn, West Central Missouri
I don't know about you, but every time someone remarks that they see a B-2 Bomber flying overhead... I have to look. Even if we've seen them all a hundred times, even if we look at every picture, even if we've visited when it's on display... it never does quite get old to look at, does it?
New Baptist Student Union coming to Missouri State
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The first steps in the process to build a new Baptist Student Union are underway after the former building was demolished on November 17. The building had been boarded up for years, forcing students to find somewhere else to meet up. The demolition paves the way for a new future home. “We […]
Check Out This 72,000-Square-Foot Missouri Home, Pensmore Chateau
In the middle of the woods in rural Missouri, a gigantic castle has risen... sort of. Chateau Pensmore is one of the largest homes in the world at 72,215 square feet with 13 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms, big enough to hold about 29 average-sized houses, according to a 2011 KSPR article. It is larger than the White House and over a decade later, it is still under construction in Highlandville, Missouri, 20 miles south of Springfield.
22 Jumping Bass Cove, Roach, Missouri 65787
Pre-construction Lakefront Ultramodern Fortress ready in approximately 14 months! This Three-level lakefront property is just off MM 44 and is peaceful and quiet! Starting with a level driveway to an oversized 3-car garage, you are entering into million-dollar vibes! This home boasts 5,900 sq ft with special features such as an exterior elevator for the two lower levels and future dock, 3 living rooms, walk-in closets, 4 electric fireplaces, large pantry, and laundry on every floor. The chef’s dream kitchen comprises of a supersized island, convection oven, extra-large refrigerator & two dishwashers. It also includes 9 bedrooms and 7.5 baths with 5 bedrooms as en-suites. There is a lower level saferoom, outside grill with a sink , and a gorgeous walkout to a deck on each level that is great for entertainment! Want upgrades? For an additional $$ you can have a helipad, inground swimming pool and/or dock! This dream home is a movie star style status so don’t miss out and call today!
Burger Haus owner sues Small Business Administration for discrimination of ARPA funds
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The owner of several businesses in Missouri is suing the United States Small Business Administration for allegations that he was denied funds from the American Rescue Plan Act because he is a white man. Drew Robertson filed a lawsuit Monday in the Western District Court against the Small Business Administration and The post Burger Haus owner sues Small Business Administration for discrimination of ARPA funds appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Original cast of the O’Reilly Auto Parts jingle reunite at a Springfield wedding
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A newlywed Springfield couple thrilled their guests when the original cast of the O’Reilly Auto Parts jingle reunited to perform the catchy song during their ceremony. Over the weekend, November 19, Patti Crump Lemons and her husband Nick Sibley directed the original performing artists—as well as the voiceover guy—to perform during their […]
A Missouri town named One of the Best Places to Buy a Lake House
Lakefront property is at an all-time high, and people are searching high and low for great places to live on the lake. Missouri has thousands of miles of lakefront property but one town in the Show-Me State stands above the rest when it comes to buying a lake house. According...
Springfield man mourns the loss of his cat who was shot
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A family was left heartbroken after finding their cat shot last Saturday. They found a beloved family pet had been shot around Oak Grove Park, behind his home. Andy Salmon says that after the death of his cat he has not only filed a police report but also canvases his neighborhood. Today, […]
Where can you get a $5 meal in Branson and Springfield?
Springfield, Mo. - Five bucks just doesn't go as far as it used to, even in the Ozarks. And that's especially true when it comes to going out to eat. Just a few short years ago, nearly every fast food chain had its own $5 value meal. However, amid 40-year high inflation, many restaurants have either had to scrap their value meals or raise their prices.
Former Springfield mayor dies at 99
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Former Springfield Mayor N.L. “Mac” McCartney died Friday at the age of 99, according to a City of Springfield news release. McCartney served as Mayor of Springfield from 1993 to 1995 and was on Springfield City Council from 1987 to 1993. Before becoming mayor of Springfield, McCartney grew up in Jameson, Missouri, and […]
Buffalo Middle School parent speaks out after daughter endures racial harassment
BUFFALO, Mo.- One parent in Buffalo, Missouri is speaking out after his daughter had become the subject of several racist encounters at school and on the bus. Timothy Alfred says he met with Buffalo Middle School officials to address how his child was being treated. He says it started early this year. “My daughter came […]
Restaurants open on Thanksgiving in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Thanksgiving Day means lots of food, shopping, and family time. If you want to grab something to eat before the big meal or if you aren’t a fan of your family’s cooking, here’s a list of restaurants open on Thanksgiving. Alli’s Family – 6 a.m.-9 p.m. Applebee’s – 4 p.m-10 p.m. Big […]
Fatal Crash in Springfield
Police are investigating a deadly crash over the weekend in Springfield. Officers. say Ronald McClellan from Buffalo was driving Eastbound on Division East of. Glenstone when his vehicle ran off the road and hit a utility pole. McClellan,. who was 61, died at a local hospital.
Several agencies respond to fire at C&C Farm and Home in Bolivar
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Quiet & back near normal early this week. Meteorologist Nick Kelly has quiet weather allowing temperatures to finally return to the 50s to start this week out. However, we still have a storm system to keep an eye on by Thanksgiving and perhaps into Black Friday. Springfield...
Neighbors near shooting at Dollar General in Springfield say this is the new normal
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With yet another violent crime in north Springfield, those living there say it’s just a part of life. Police responded to a robbery that resulted in one man being shot twice in the upper torso near a retail store off Division Street on Saturday, November 19.
SPD identifies man killed in single car crash on E. Division
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Police have identified the man who died in a single-car accident on E. Division Saturday morning. According to a press release, the man has been identified as 61-year-old Ronald McClellan of Buffalo, Missouri. The crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. in front of 1955 E. Division...
