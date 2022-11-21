ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rockmnation.com

Three and Out: Arkansas

Each game has certain matchups within it that are oh so very important to the outcome. Matchups so important that they can be the difference in a win and a loss. For every game this season, I’ll be taking a look at the three most important matchups regarding an individual or even between position groups.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
rockmnation.com

Happy Thanksgiving! Mizzou MBB is 6-0!

Be thankful that the Missouri Basketball Tigers are still undefeated! With an 89-51 win over Coastal Carolina, Mizzou improved to 6-0 on the season. And a big congrats to Nick Honor reaching 1,000 career points. Isiaih Mosley (aka Mr. Microwave) led the team with 23 points and the Tigers will...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

$50,000 Powerball Prize won in Ozark

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - A Missouri Lottery player won a $50,000 Powerball prize in the Nov. 7 drawing when their ticket matched four of the five white-ball numbers drawn, plus the Powerball number. The winning ticket was purchased at Kum & Go at 305 W. South St. in Ozark. It...
OZARK, MO
KOLR10 News

New Baptist Student Union coming to Missouri State

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The first steps in the process to build a new Baptist Student Union are underway after the former building was demolished on November 17. The building had been boarded up for years, forcing students to find somewhere else to meet up. The demolition paves the way for a new future home. “We […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Check Out This 72,000-Square-Foot Missouri Home, Pensmore Chateau

In the middle of the woods in rural Missouri, a gigantic castle has risen... sort of. Chateau Pensmore is one of the largest homes in the world at 72,215 square feet with 13 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms, big enough to hold about 29 average-sized houses, according to a 2011 KSPR article. It is larger than the White House and over a decade later, it is still under construction in Highlandville, Missouri, 20 miles south of Springfield.
HIGHLANDVILLE, MO
lakeexpo.com

22 Jumping Bass Cove, Roach, Missouri 65787

Pre-construction Lakefront Ultramodern Fortress ready in approximately 14 months! This Three-level lakefront property is just off MM 44 and is peaceful and quiet! Starting with a level driveway to an oversized 3-car garage, you are entering into million-dollar vibes! This home boasts 5,900 sq ft with special features such as an exterior elevator for the two lower levels and future dock, 3 living rooms, walk-in closets, 4 electric fireplaces, large pantry, and laundry on every floor. The chef’s dream kitchen comprises of a supersized island, convection oven, extra-large refrigerator & two dishwashers. It also includes 9 bedrooms and 7.5 baths with 5 bedrooms as en-suites. There is a lower level saferoom, outside grill with a sink , and a gorgeous walkout to a deck on each level that is great for entertainment! Want upgrades? For an additional $$ you can have a helipad, inground swimming pool and/or dock! This dream home is a movie star style status so don’t miss out and call today!
ROACH, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Burger Haus owner sues Small Business Administration for discrimination of ARPA funds

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The owner of several businesses in Missouri is suing the United States Small Business Administration for allegations that he was denied funds from the American Rescue Plan Act because he is a white man. Drew Robertson filed a lawsuit Monday in the Western District Court against the Small Business Administration and The post Burger Haus owner sues Small Business Administration for discrimination of ARPA funds appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Original cast of the O’Reilly Auto Parts jingle reunite at a Springfield wedding

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A newlywed Springfield couple thrilled their guests when the original cast of the O’Reilly Auto Parts jingle reunited to perform the catchy song during their ceremony. Over the weekend, November 19, Patti Crump Lemons and her husband Nick Sibley directed the original performing artists—as well as the voiceover guy—to perform during their […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield man mourns the loss of his cat who was shot

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A family was left heartbroken after finding their cat shot last Saturday. They found a beloved family pet had been shot around Oak Grove Park, behind his home. Andy Salmon says that after the death of his cat he has not only filed a police report but also canvases his neighborhood. Today, […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Evan Crosby

Where can you get a $5 meal in Branson and Springfield?

Springfield, Mo. - Five bucks just doesn't go as far as it used to, even in the Ozarks. And that's especially true when it comes to going out to eat. Just a few short years ago, nearly every fast food chain had its own $5 value meal. However, amid 40-year high inflation, many restaurants have either had to scrap their value meals or raise their prices.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Former Springfield mayor dies at 99

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Former Springfield Mayor N.L. “Mac” McCartney died  Friday at the age of 99, according to a City of Springfield news release. McCartney served as Mayor of Springfield from 1993 to 1995 and was on Springfield City Council from 1987 to 1993. Before becoming mayor of Springfield, McCartney grew up in Jameson, Missouri, and […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Restaurants open on Thanksgiving in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Thanksgiving Day means lots of food, shopping, and family time. If you want to grab something to eat before the big meal or if you aren’t a fan of your family’s cooking, here’s a list of restaurants open on Thanksgiving. Alli’s Family – 6 a.m.-9 p.m. Applebee’s – 4 p.m-10 p.m. Big […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
933kwto.com

Fatal Crash in Springfield

Police are investigating a deadly crash over the weekend in Springfield. Officers. say Ronald McClellan from Buffalo was driving Eastbound on Division East of. Glenstone when his vehicle ran off the road and hit a utility pole. McClellan,. who was 61, died at a local hospital.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Several agencies respond to fire at C&C Farm and Home in Bolivar

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Quiet & back near normal early this week. Meteorologist Nick Kelly has quiet weather allowing temperatures to finally return to the 50s to start this week out. However, we still have a storm system to keep an eye on by Thanksgiving and perhaps into Black Friday. Springfield...
BOLIVAR, MO
KYTV

SPD identifies man killed in single car crash on E. Division

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Police have identified the man who died in a single-car accident on E. Division Saturday morning. According to a press release, the man has been identified as 61-year-old Ronald McClellan of Buffalo, Missouri. The crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. in front of 1955 E. Division...
SPRINGFIELD, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy