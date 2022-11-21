ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Vogue Magazine

My Most Important Conversation With Michelle Obama

Just one week after the release of Michelle Obama’s latest book, The Light We Carry, many have already secured tickets to the former first lady’s accompanying coast-to-coast tour. The book—which is very different from her last, the best-selling Becoming—tells a story of honesty, motherhood, and shared experience, and among its threads is the story of Chynna Clayton, the assistant who faithfully worked alongside Obama from 2015 to 2022.
Rabih Hammoud

Your Past Prevents You From Living The Life Of Your Dreams

Architectural Photography of Gray Granite Swimming Pool and Outdoor Lounge at Beach SidePhoto by Asad Photo Maldives. Throughout these writings, we’ve often stated that living is an active matter. Nature gives us time to rest, but even while we’re asleep, our body is at work, and so are all the other subtler layers that makes us, us.
Fast Company

Leaders: This is how to refocus your thoughts and train your brain to recognize truths

George Orwell said: “If thought corrupts language, language can also corrupt thought.” Because we think in words, clumsy speaking inevitably produces muddied thinking. Expanding your vocabulary brings discipline to your thinking and clarity to your thoughts. It can also make you more ethical and improve your leadership skills.
Washington Examiner

Don’t let politics ruin your family gatherings

A viral video of a young woman trashing her deceased father at his funeral as “racist” and “misogynistic,” apparently just for supporting former President Donald Trump, serves as a cautionary tale of why political divisions should not be used against one’s own family. This Thanksgiving...
POPSUGAR

Experts Share How to Manifest the Partner of Your Dreams

It's easy to see why manifestation has become so mainstream: It promises to bring your ultimate desires to life. Using manifestation, you can attract anything you want — including that special someone. If you're wondering what rituals you can practice to attract romance, join the club. Plenty of people are curious about the same thing; there are nearly 15,000 Google searches for "how to manifest someone" every month.
The Atlantic

America Is Pursuing Happiness in All the Wrong Places

This article was featured in One Story to Read Today, a newsletter in which our editors recommend a single must-read from The Atlantic, Monday through Friday. Sign up for it here. Three and a half years ago, I made a hard career pivot. After more than 10 years as president...
Iowa State Daily

Astrology for students: a pseudoscience or a lifestyle?

Once a day, a notification pops up on Iowa State sophomore Caroline Pattison’s phone. It’s from CoStar, a personalized astrology app. “You have all the skills you need to thrive,” the notification, personalized for Pattison reads. “Your life path is paved with good intentions. Let yourself be your curious self.”
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How to Work For a Living Without Living to Work

Working is stressful. With the competitive job market, it’s no surprise that people are feeling the pressure to prove themselves to their employers so they don’t lose their job. However, this is not a great way to live if you want to work for a living without living to work. Living for work means you’re not prioritizing the things that make you happy, which can lead to burnout, high stress levels, and other negative factors. While there may be aspects of your job that you’re passionate about, it likely isn’t healthy for you to make your job the main purpose of living....

