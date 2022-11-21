Read full article on original website
While Michelle Obama is still dedicated to keeping herself fit and healthy, the former First Lady is giving herself and her body more grace during menopause.
Michelle Obama's marriage is one of the many things the former First Lady thoughtfully and inspiringly unpacks in her new book.
Just one week after the release of Michelle Obama’s latest book, The Light We Carry, many have already secured tickets to the former first lady’s accompanying coast-to-coast tour. The book—which is very different from her last, the best-selling Becoming—tells a story of honesty, motherhood, and shared experience, and among its threads is the story of Chynna Clayton, the assistant who faithfully worked alongside Obama from 2015 to 2022.
Like many Americans, Michelle Obama found herself struggling with fear and self-doubt in 2020. Building community and embracing difference helped.
"I cheated on him and felt I had to go through with a divorce to 'punish' myself. I have never regretted a single thing more in my life. Even though he has forgiven me, I will never forgive myself."
Architectural Photography of Gray Granite Swimming Pool and Outdoor Lounge at Beach SidePhoto by Asad Photo Maldives. Throughout these writings, we’ve often stated that living is an active matter. Nature gives us time to rest, but even while we’re asleep, our body is at work, and so are all the other subtler layers that makes us, us.
Understanding "dimensions." Enhancing spiritual growth. We take ourselves pretty seriously. If you have been on a spiritual path for sometime, which is assumed to be the case if you’re reading this now, you probably came across the concept of “dimensions.”
George Orwell said: “If thought corrupts language, language can also corrupt thought.” Because we think in words, clumsy speaking inevitably produces muddied thinking. Expanding your vocabulary brings discipline to your thinking and clarity to your thoughts. It can also make you more ethical and improve your leadership skills.
A viral video of a young woman trashing her deceased father at his funeral as “racist” and “misogynistic,” apparently just for supporting former President Donald Trump, serves as a cautionary tale of why political divisions should not be used against one’s own family. This Thanksgiving...
Raised by staunch Catholic parents, I didn't have many thoughts about money. I thought it was a necessary evil, but I've had to change my approach.
If Twitter lives to see Christmas 2022, I'm sure it's gonna be wild.
It is normal if you experience some nerves before your wedding day.
Silhouette Photography of Person Standing on Green Grass in Front of Mountains during Golden HourPhoto by S Migaj. How would life be without friends? We learn the value of friendship during childhood, our teenage years and up into our adult lives.
It's easy to see why manifestation has become so mainstream: It promises to bring your ultimate desires to life. Using manifestation, you can attract anything you want — including that special someone. If you're wondering what rituals you can practice to attract romance, join the club. Plenty of people are curious about the same thing; there are nearly 15,000 Google searches for "how to manifest someone" every month.
This article was featured in One Story to Read Today, a newsletter in which our editors recommend a single must-read from The Atlantic, Monday through Friday. Sign up for it here. Three and a half years ago, I made a hard career pivot. After more than 10 years as president...
My resources allow me to use common sense with my kindness, or greedy humans will be back for seconds, thirds, fourths, fifths, etc. Heart made of beautiful flowers.Photo byAnnelise Lords.
Once a day, a notification pops up on Iowa State sophomore Caroline Pattison’s phone. It’s from CoStar, a personalized astrology app. “You have all the skills you need to thrive,” the notification, personalized for Pattison reads. “Your life path is paved with good intentions. Let yourself be your curious self.”
Conflict is something that most people don't like. It can easily escalate into an argument, tempers can get flared and feelings hurt. But it doesn't have to be that way. Dan Shapiro, a Harvard negotiator, demonstrates how to argue effectively in a new insightful four-minute video. The video covers three...
Working is stressful. With the competitive job market, it’s no surprise that people are feeling the pressure to prove themselves to their employers so they don’t lose their job. However, this is not a great way to live if you want to work for a living without living to work. Living for work means you’re not prioritizing the things that make you happy, which can lead to burnout, high stress levels, and other negative factors. While there may be aspects of your job that you’re passionate about, it likely isn’t healthy for you to make your job the main purpose of living....
