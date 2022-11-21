Read full article on original website
thecoinrise.com
FTX Founder’s Parents Purchased Properties Worth $121M In Bahamas
According to a Reuters investigation published on Tuesday, referencing official property records in the Bahamas, the now bankrupt FTX crypto exchange operator, Sam Bankman Fried’s parents and the firm’s senior executives acquired at least 19 properties in the past two years for almost $121 million. The report states...
Ex-CFO says Trump kids raised pay after learning of scheme
NEW YORK (AP) — How did Donald Trump’s oldest sons — entrusted to run his company when he became president — react when they learned that a top executive was scheming to dodge taxes on lavish corporate perks? They gave him a raise, according to testimony Friday at the Trump Organization’s criminal tax fraud trial. Allen Weisselberg, the company’s longtime chief financial officer, testified that Eric Trump raised his pay $200,000 after an internal audit spurred by Trump’s 2016 election found that he’d been reducing his salary and bonuses by the cost of the perks. The raises boosted Weisselberg’s annual pay to $1.14 million, extra cash he said he used to pay for things Trump and the company previously had: Manhattan apartment rent, Mercedes-Benz cars for him and his wife, his grandchildren’s school tuition, and more.
mansionglobal.com
Penthouse on Billionaires’ Row in New York City Sells for $72 Million
In one of the year’s priciest real estate deals, a penthouse at New York City’s 220 Central Park South has sold for $72 million, records show. The full-floor unit is just over 5,000 square feet with three bedrooms and a roughly 312-square-foot terrace, according to the building’s offering plan. The unit wasn’t officially on the market.
Coinbase CEO says he shuttered San Francisco offices because of ‘techlash’
Last year, the cryptocurrency exchange announced it was closing its San Francisco offices.
Curbed
The Mennonite Airbnb Hustler of Upper Manhattan
To the extent that destinies can still be found in Manhattan, that the Lincoln Tunnel is still capable of delivering a doe-eyed adolescent from his life milking cows into a glittering and limitless future, Konrad Bicher found his dream life in the spare bedroom of a fifth-floor walk-up apartment in Inwood. The neighborhood wasn’t exactly the New York of Bicher’s dreams — it felt about as far from Times Square as the small town in Pennsylvania where he’d grown up — but one thing about it mattered a lot to him. “As long as I could say, ‘I live in Manhattan,’ I made it,” Bicher told me. He’d grown up Mennonite, a culture antithetical to the fast-paced lifestyle he hoped to realize in the city. “I didn’t want to go to any of these other boroughs. I didn’t care if it was in Inwood, 500 feet from the Bronx with the waterway. I wanted Manhattan,” Bicher said.
astaga.com
The Tragic FTX Saga And Fall Of Sam Bankman-Fried
FTX Sam Bankman-Fried Stay Updates and Newest Information:. Samuel Bankman-Fried, popularly often known as SBF is the co-founder and former CEO of the Bahamas-based trade FTX. FTX was one of many main exchanges within the Crypto world. Its native token FTT started facing a crisis in mid-2022. It filed for chapter in the US in November, 2022.
Selfless visionary or scheming grifter? Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes sentenced to 11 years in prison
In a climactic end to a stunning fall from grace for the one-time golden child of Silicon Valley, Elizabeth Holmes has been sentenced to 11 years and three months for cheating investors of her blood-testing start-up Theranos.But for her many advocates and detractors, Friday’s sentence is unlikely to end the debate around whether Holmes was a well-intentioned humanitarian who got in over her head, or a charlatan in a turtleneck sweater who chose “deceit over candour”.The Department of Justice left no doubt about the 38-year-old’s criminal intent. In a scathing 46-page sentencing memo, assistant US attorney Robert Leach described Theranos’ implosion...
Where Would People Live If They Had An Unlimited Budget? – House Digest Survey
At one point or another, most folks daydream about where they would set up a home if money wasn't an issue. Check out where most people chose in our survey.
There's a surprising twist to the story behind the bizarre SF spite monument
Martin Hanson's spite monument was a one-of-a-kind, 7-foot middle finger to San Francisco.
SFGate
House Speaker Pelosi To Attend Giving Thanks On Golden Gate Block Party
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to join San Francisco Mayor London Breed at Tuesday's Giving Thanks on Golden Gate Block Party, hosted by the St. Anthony Foundation from noon-2 p.m. on the Golden Gate Greenway at 150 Golden Gate Avenue near Jones Street in San Francisco. Breed is expected...
From Bernie’s mittens and Fetterman’s hoodie to Warnock’s Sunday best: The best-dressed men in Washington DC
In 2010, a panel moderator asked then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton which her favorite clothing designers were. Clinton responded, “Would you ever ask a man that question?”The former secretary and two-time presidential candidate had a point: we spend far too much time finding the angle on Hillary Clinton’s latest pantsuit or scrunchies, Kamala Harris’s Chuck Taylors or Nancy Pelosi’s (admittedly chic) red overcoats and stilettos. Comparatively little time is spent talking about the wardrobe choices of men, despite the fact that most American politicians — including every president, and all but one presidential nominee — are male.There are exceptions, of...
