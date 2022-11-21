ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRN

Man allegedly commits 3 armed robberies

Man charged with trading sexual images of children. Man charged with trading sexual images of children. Donelson Cafe and Catering prepares 6th annual Thanksgiving …. Donelson Cafe and Catering prepares 6th annual Thanksgiving dinner. Nashville sets the pace for Red Kettle campaign. Nashville sets the pace for Red Kettle campaign.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Fire truck suspect arrested

Missing Vanderbilt student found dead in New Hampshire. A missing Vanderbilt University student who went on a hike by herself in New Hampshire has been found dead. Tennessee is one of four states in the CDC’s highest category for flu spread. Busy day for holiday travel. Travel levels are...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Puppy found burned in Nashville, TN; Police investigating

Officers are investigating after they were called to a neighborhood in South Nashville with claims a dog was intentionally set on fire. Puppy found burned in Nashville, TN; Police investigating. Officers are investigating after they were called to a neighborhood in South Nashville with claims a dog was intentionally set...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

19-year-old identified as victim in Saturday shooting

Metro police have released the identity of a 19-year-old man who was found dead following a shooting at a Nashville condo complex. 19-year-old identified as victim in Saturday shooting. Metro police have released the identity of a 19-year-old man who was found dead following a shooting at a Nashville condo...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Vigil held in Nashville for victims of Colorado mass shooting

Vigil held in Nashville for victims of Colorado mass shooting. Vigil held in Nashville for victims of Colorado mass …. Vigil held in Nashville for victims of Colorado mass shooting. Man allegedly commits 3 armed robberies. Man allegedly commits 3 armed robberies. Man reported missing from Hendersonville. Man reported missing...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Argument leads to deadly shooting in Summertown

Missing Vanderbilt student found dead in New Hampshire. A missing Vanderbilt University student who went on a hike by herself in New Hampshire has been found dead. Tennessee is one of four states in the CDC’s highest category for flu spread. Busy day for holiday travel. Travel levels are...
SUMMERTOWN, TN
WKRN

Cookeville officer narrowly misses getting hit by power line

Cookeville officer narrowly misses getting hit by …. Cookeville officer narrowly misses getting hit by power line. Multiple people killed in Walmart shooting in Virginia. A shooter opened fire at a Walmart in Virginia, leaving several people dead and injured, authorities said. Vigil held in Nashville for victims of Colorado...
COOKEVILLE, TN
WSMV

Wilson Co. deputy shot during pursuit

WSMV4 anchors Tracy Kornet, Marius Payton and Dan Thomas serve Thanksgiving meals at Nashville Rescue Mission. A 17-year-old is wanted for criminal homicide for a fatal shooting near Watkins Park earlier this month. Shoppers make run to store for last-minute Thanksgiving items. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Hundreds of shoppers...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Busy day for holiday travel

Travel levels are reaching around pre-pandemic levels again. Travel levels are reaching around pre-pandemic levels again. Missing Vanderbilt student found dead in New Hampshire. A missing Vanderbilt University student who went on a hike by herself in New Hampshire has been found dead. Tennessee getting hit by early severe flu...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Tracking Thanksgiving travel at Nashville BNA

Thanksgiving travel is underway at Nashville International Airport. Thanksgiving travel is underway at Nashville International Airport. Experts say be prepared and know what you're getting into when gifting pets this holiday season. Law goes into effect Jan. 1. A law named after Dallas Barrett, the man killed on bar rooftop,...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Police standoff in Murfreesboro ends peacefully, 36-year-old man in custody

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (November 22, 2022) – A standoff between Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) officers and a man barricaded inside a home ended peacefully Tuesday afternoon. Colvin Rush surrendered to Special Operations Unit (SOU) officers around 3:20 p.m. after about three hours of negotiations and giving him verbal commands to...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Couple escape house fire in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire crews saved a home from serious damage early Tuesday morning in South Nashville. According to personnel at the scene, a married couple was inside their home on Mimosa Drive when the wife heard popping coming from the basement and then smelled smoke. She called in the fire around 2:45 a.m. and evacuated with her husband.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy