ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Mosley promises state Dems will not bow to GOP

When the 2023 legislative session opens on Jan. 4 in Jefferson City, Democrats will again be underdogs against Republican super majorities in the House and Senate. However, state Sen. Angela Walton Mosley, D-Florissant, says her party will battle against right-wing extremism even though the GOP outnumbers it. Mosley was elected...
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy