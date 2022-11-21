ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys vs. Giants: Can Dak Prescott Key Feast? Thanksgiving Preview

In the second game of a Thanksgiving NFL triple-header, the Dallas Cowboys host the New York Giants in a NFC East showdown from Arlington. With a short four-day turnaround, the Cowboys hope to feast on the Giants for a season series sweep in a rivalry that dates back to 1960.
Jameson Williams starts practice with Detroit Lions

Former Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams practiced with the Detroit Lions on Monday for the first time since the team selected him with the 12th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. “Just to get him involved, get him around,” Lions coach Dan Campbell said on Monday afternoon about Williams’ return....
Where 49ers sit in NFC playoff picture if season ended today

The 49ers made a huge jump in the NFC standings with their 38-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals on "Monday Night Football" in Mexico City. Entering the night as the NFC's No. 7 seed, the 49ers (6-4) moved all the way up to No. 3 by virtue of the head-to-head tiebreaker with the Seattle Seahawks. So, if the NFC playoffs started next week, the 49ers would host the No. 6 seed New York Giants at Levi's Stadium in a wild-card matchup.
NFC East goes 3-1 in Week 11

The NFC East (29-12) continued its run of having the best record of the divisions in the NFL, winning three of four in Week 11. The AFC East (26-14) also has each of its teams with a winning record. However, with the Eagles being two games better than the Dolphins and Bills, the NFC East still holds the edge.
Offensive linemen eligible for first 2022 action on Thanksgiving

Two offensive linemen with Alabama football roots could play for the first time in the NFL’s 2022 season on Thanksgiving after being elevated from practice squads. Detroit elevated former Alabama standout Ross Pierschbacher for the Lions’ 11:30 a.m. CST game against the Buffalo Bills, and New York elevated former Montevallo High School star Korey Cunningham for the Giants’ 3:30 p.m. game against the Dallas Cowboys.
49ers Invasions are real and coming to an NFL stadium near you

Every game is a home game for the 49ers, and it's both by design and 30 years in the making. Late last month, the 3-win San Francisco 49ers headed south to face the 3-win Los Angeles Rams in a pivotal NFC West matchup. The Niners' fourth victory of the 2022 NFL regular season was abnormal on numerous fronts, highlighted by a "Trifecta" performance by San Francisco's new running back Christian McCaffrey, who threw a first-half touchdown pass before scoring on the ground and through the air in the second half.
Jameson Williams ‘real, real, real excited’ about return

Detroit wide receiver Jameson Williams won’t be on the field for the Lions’ Thanksgiving game against the Buffalo Bills, but the former Alabama standout is getting closer to his NFL debut after starting practice this week. “It’s been good,” Williams said on Tuesday after his second practice. “A...
Former Enterprise standout wins NFL weekly award

New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones is the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 11 of the NFL’s 2022 season. The rookie from Enterprise High School and Troy won the award after returning a punt 84 yards for a touchdown with five seconds to play to lift New England to a 10-3 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday.
Evan Neal hopes to be back for Thanksgiving rematch with Cowboys

Former Alabama All-American Evan Neal started the first seven games of his NFL career at right offensive tackle, and the New York Giants won six of those games. But since Neal went down with a knee injury on Oct. 23, the Giants have lost two of their three games, and they don’t know if the rookie will be able to play on Thursday afternoon against the Dallas Cowboys.
Super Bowl odds: Futures for every team; Cowboys, Niners title odds on move

The San Francisco 49ers have won three in a row to move into a tie for first place in the NFC West Division with the Seattle Seahawks, and Super Bowl bettors have noticed. The 49ers were at +2500 to win it all in late September but have won five of their past seven games to improve to 6-4. San Francisco's odds have shortened to +650 at FOX Bet (bet $10 to win $75 total) after being at +800 the week before. The 49ers have the fourth-lowest odds of winning it all.
