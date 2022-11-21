Read full article on original website
Related
$20,000 reward offered after Pell City woman fatally run over while stopping break-ins
A reward of $20,000 is now being offered in the death of a Pell City woman who was fatally run over while trying to foil a series of car break-ins. Rebekah Poe, 46, was killed Sunday night in the area of Funderburg Lane and Skyline Trail. Police said it was...
Walker County Sheriff’s Office investigate domestic shooting case
According to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are investigating a shooting that occurred on Pea Ridge Road near Cordova. One victim was been airlifted to a Birmingham hospital with life-threatening injuries while another person is currently in custody. The sheriff’s office emphasized that the shooting incident was between...
ABC 33/40 News
Person sought after robbery at Cullman County business
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — The identity and location of a person suspected in a robbery at a Cullman County business is being sought by authorities. The Cullman County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened Monday afternoon around 1:45 p.m. in Holly Pond. Police said a male wearing a...
Texas man charged in connection to Lawrence County pharmacy, insurance office burglaries
Authorities have arrested a man from Texas in connection to multiple business burglaries in Lawrence County.
wbrc.com
Police searching for suspects after 150 Summit Apartments attempted robbery, shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating an attempted robbery that occurred on Sunday, Nov. 20. Police say around 10:40 p.m., Birmingham 911 received multiple calls that a person had been shot in the 100 block of Summit Place at 150 Summit Apartments. Upon arrival, officers encountered...
wbrc.com
Person of interest arrested for robbery in Holly Pond
CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a person of interest in the robbery of Holly Pond Nutrition. The person of interest was arrested for unrelated warrants according to the sheriff’s office. This investigation is still ongoing. ORIGINAL STORY: The...
23-year-old man arrested for attempted murder after striking Springville Police officer with stolen vehicle from Trussville
From The Tribune staff reports SPRINGVILLE — A 23-year-old man has been arrested for striking a Springville police officer with a stolen vehicle out of Trussville on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at approximately 8:41 a.m. According to the Trussville Police Department (TPD), the vehicle was stolen from a residence in the 6100 block of Clubhouse Way […]
WAFF
Decatur woman arrested on identity theft charges
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department has made an identity theft arrest. On Oct.18 a resident of Decatur filed a report in reference to the theft and fraudulent use of her credit card, they said the card had been stolen and used at multiple locations in Decatur. During...
WAFF
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This week the Huntsville Police Department is looking for a young woman who they say became belligerent and caused a significant amount of damage to a local liquor store. According to officials, the incident happened at Tobacco Express and Spirits on Drake Avenue last month. Authorities...
Amazon delivery driver carjacked at gunpoint in Birmingham; police trying to ID suspect
Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in the armed robbery of an Amazon delivery driver in Birmingham. The holdup happened Sunday, Nov. 20, in the 1600 block of Sixth Street North. Officer Truman Fitzgerald said the suspect was armed with a handgun and stole the...
Birmingham PD seeks public’s assistance in locating homicide suspect
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a homicide suspect. According to the BPD, Devin Renard Patterson Jr., 31, of Birmingham, is wanted in connection to the murder of Zevin Lenard Patterson, who was shot and killed on Saturday, Nov. 19, while in […]
Man who injured two in Thanksgiving 2018 Galleria shooting gets three years in prison
The man who fired the first shot in the Thanksgiving 2018 shooting inside the Riverchase Galleria before Hoover police killed Emantic “E.J.” Bradford has pleaded guilty. Erron Martez Dequan Brown, 24, entered his guilty plea last week following a 2021 indictment on two counts of first-degree assault for the wounding of a then-teen and a 12-year-old girl.
wvtm13.com
Shot fired at Gardendale pawn shop during robbery attempt
GARDENDALE, Ala. — Police are investigating an attempted robbery at a Gardendale pawn shop Monday after the owner said he fired a shot at the suspect. Police say the owner of Steven's Pawn and Jewelry reported that a man came into his store on Fieldstown Road just before noon demanding money.
2 arrested following Tuesday night Huntsville apartment complex shooting
Huntsville police say two people are in custody following a shooting Tuesday night at an apartment complex. Officers responded to a report of a shooting at Anthem Apartments, 740 Plummer Rd., around 8:17 p.m. One gunshot victim was located and transported to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries....
Suspect indicted in February shooting at Birmingham motorcycle club that killed 1, injured 2 others
The suspect in a shooting at a Birmingham motorcycle club that killed a well-known musician and injured two women has been indicted. A Jefferson County grand jury indicted Ernando Daron Dorsey, 44, on one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder in the Feb. 26 shooting at Tru-Riders Motorcycle Club that killed 38-year-old Navari Deon Jones.
wvtm13.com
Pell City hit-and-run victim was a Waffle House legend
PELL CITY, Ala. — Rebekah Poe was an institution at Pell City's Waffle House. Having worked there for three decades, her name now graces a restaurant window, flanked by two angels. "A loss of life is tragic in any circumstance. But this family was special to Pell City," Pell...
mynwapaper.com
Winston Sheriff's Office discovers pounds of drugs after accidental shooting
LYNN - A Haleyville man is actively being sought by multiple law enforcement agencies on numerous drug-related charges after authorities responded to a shooting call to find pounds of meth and marijuana along with Fentanyl stashed in his vehicle. Warrants have already been signed by the Winston County Sheriff’s Office...
2 robbery suspects in custody after chase from Bessemer to Birmingham
Two robbery suspects are in custody after leading police on a chase from Bessemer to Birmingham. The holdup happened at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at DTLR clothing store in the 700 block of Academy Drive. No shots were fired, and no injuries reported, said Lt. Christian Clemons. The suspects – both...
cullmantribune.com
Arrests and incidents reported Nov. 22
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported November 22, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle; 4th St. S.W; catalytic converter; $500. November 21. burglary-3rd degree; Warnke Rd. N.W; miscellaneous items. theft of property-2nd degree; Brunner St. N.W; firearm.
WAFF
Tuesday incident between drivers leads to police presence at Bob Jones High School
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison police officers say they were called to Bob Jones High School on Tuesday, after a driver brandished a weapon in the school parking lot. According to the Madison Police Department, two drivers pulled into the Bob Jones High School parking lot after an “incident” on the roadway. After pulling into the lot, witnesses saw one of the drivers brandish a weapon.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
206K+
Followers
63K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 4