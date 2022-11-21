ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman County, AL

AL.com

Walker County Sheriff’s Office investigate domestic shooting case

According to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are investigating a shooting that occurred on Pea Ridge Road near Cordova. One victim was been airlifted to a Birmingham hospital with life-threatening injuries while another person is currently in custody. The sheriff’s office emphasized that the shooting incident was between...
WALKER COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Person sought after robbery at Cullman County business

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — The identity and location of a person suspected in a robbery at a Cullman County business is being sought by authorities. The Cullman County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened Monday afternoon around 1:45 p.m. in Holly Pond. Police said a male wearing a...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Person of interest arrested for robbery in Holly Pond

CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a person of interest in the robbery of Holly Pond Nutrition. The person of interest was arrested for unrelated warrants according to the sheriff’s office. This investigation is still ongoing. ORIGINAL STORY: The...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

23-year-old man arrested for attempted murder after striking Springville Police officer with stolen vehicle from Trussville

From The Tribune staff reports  SPRINGVILLE — A 23-year-old man has been arrested for striking a Springville police officer with a stolen vehicle out of Trussville on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at approximately 8:41 a.m.  According to the Trussville Police Department (TPD), the vehicle was stolen from a residence in the 6100 block of Clubhouse Way […]
SPRINGVILLE, AL
WAFF

Decatur woman arrested on identity theft charges

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department has made an identity theft arrest. On Oct.18 a resident of Decatur filed a report in reference to the theft and fraudulent use of her credit card, they said the card had been stolen and used at multiple locations in Decatur. During...
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This week the Huntsville Police Department is looking for a young woman who they say became belligerent and caused a significant amount of damage to a local liquor store. According to officials, the incident happened at Tobacco Express and Spirits on Drake Avenue last month. Authorities...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

Shot fired at Gardendale pawn shop during robbery attempt

GARDENDALE, Ala. — Police are investigating an attempted robbery at a Gardendale pawn shop Monday after the owner said he fired a shot at the suspect. Police say the owner of Steven's Pawn and Jewelry reported that a man came into his store on Fieldstown Road just before noon demanding money.
GARDENDALE, AL
wvtm13.com

Pell City hit-and-run victim was a Waffle House legend

PELL CITY, Ala. — Rebekah Poe was an institution at Pell City's Waffle House. Having worked there for three decades, her name now graces a restaurant window, flanked by two angels. "A loss of life is tragic in any circumstance. But this family was special to Pell City," Pell...
PELL CITY, AL
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported Nov. 22

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported November 22, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle; 4th St. S.W; catalytic converter; $500. November 21. burglary-3rd degree; Warnke Rd. N.W; miscellaneous items. theft of property-2nd degree; Brunner St. N.W; firearm.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Tuesday incident between drivers leads to police presence at Bob Jones High School

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison police officers say they were called to Bob Jones High School on Tuesday, after a driver brandished a weapon in the school parking lot. According to the Madison Police Department, two drivers pulled into the Bob Jones High School parking lot after an “incident” on the roadway. After pulling into the lot, witnesses saw one of the drivers brandish a weapon.
MADISON, AL
