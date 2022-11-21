Read full article on original website
kiwaradio.com
New Ms. Wheelchair Iowa Looks Forward To Dispelling Stereotypes
Altoona, Iowa — A central Iowa woman is the new Ms. Wheelchair Iowa. Kelly Richmond of Altoona was crowned at the competition this month. The 42-year-old mother of four was born with spina bifida, a condition that impacts the spine, and she’s been using the wheelchair for mobility for about five years. Richmond says she likes to be approached and have people ask about the wheelchair and why she’s in it, and she’s hoping to lead by example with her new role.
Christmas Tree Growers President Expects A Good Year
Statewide Iowa — The president of the Iowa Christmas Tree Association, John Beckwith of New Hampton, says the growing season for the trees was a good one despite the dry weather. Beckwith says as the president of the association he has to recommend that you get a live tree.
Roads Will Be Very Busy Over The Thanksgiving Holiday, So Don’t Be A Turkey
Statewide, Iowa — Many Iowans will be making road trips to see family and friends this Thanksgiving weekend and they’re being reminded to obey the rules of the road, starting with buckling up. State Patrol Trooper Ryan Devault, based in Council Bluffs, says there have been 302 people...
Noticed Possible Signs Of Dementia At Dinner Table?
Northwest Iowa — If it’s been a while since you’ve seen an older relative, you may have noticed certain signs over the long holiday weekend in how they’re acting that might indicate the start of a problem. Megan Benzing, program manager for the Iowa Chapter of...
After Black Friday, Shop Iowa’s Small Businesses On Saturday
Statewide, Iowa — While retailers nationwide have been bracing for a shopping extravaganza on this Black Friday, locally-owned merchants across Iowa are hoping for a bigger boost tomorrow. Jayne Armstrong, director of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Iowa District Office, says Small Business Saturday is a crucial day for...
Case IH striving to provide farmers live field data
IARN — Farm equipment and machinery is always on the cutting edge of new technology to help farmers improve their operation through efficiency and effectiveness. Farmers are looking for new ways to track their field data whether it is field conditions, yield data, or weed pressure. Kendal Quandahl, precision marketing manager for Case IH North America, says that Case IH is also trying to provide tools to track equipment performance.
If You’re Hanging Holiday Lights, Check The Labels To Avoid A Fire
Statewide Iowa — With Thanksgiving behind us now, many people are decorating their houses for Christmas. Andrea Vaspis, public education director for the National Fire Protection Association, says those colorful lights can be a beautiful accent to your house, but they can also pose a serious fire hazard. Putting...
AFBF announces keynote speaker for 2023 convention
IARN — The American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) just announced the keynote speaker for its 2023 convention in Puerto Rico, January 6-11, 2023. Nikki Jones, Director of Events Marketing with IDEAg, said Bert Jacobs will deliver the keynote address. For more on this story visit the Iowa Agribusiness Radio...
Regents Trying To Find Cause Of Enrollment Drop
Statewide, Iowa — The Board of Regents is trying to solve the puzzle on what’s causing the drop in student enrollment at the three state universities. The Board’s Jason Pontious discussed the issue at their meeting earlier this month. He says one mystery is why the number of students going to college after graduating high school started to drop before the pandemic.
