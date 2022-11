The Alaska State Troopers report that no one was injured in a Yute Commuter Service (YCS) plane accident about 10 miles south of Bethel on Nov. 20. Troopers say that a preliminary investigation showed that the YCS Cessna 207 lost engine power and crashed while on its way from Goodnews Bay to Bethel. Six passengers were on board the plane.

