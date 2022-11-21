Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Best Hiking Trails and State Parks in PeoriaTammy EminethPeoria, IL
WWEs Scarlett Bordeaux Has Drink Thrown On Her By Fan At WWE Live Event At The Peoria Illinois Civic CenterJason Morton
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
1470 WMBD
Man indicted for West Peoria bar burglary
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man accused of breaking into a Farmington Road bar and stealing money from video gaming machines has now been indicted by a grand jury. Records indicate Gregory Belville, 32, was formally charged this week with single counts of Burglary and Theft, and two counts of Possession of a Weapon by a Felon.
wcbu.org
2-year-old expected to survive after 'accidental' shooting in Peoria
A 24-year-old Peoria man faces child endangerment charges after a toddler was wounded in what police are deeming an "accidental" shooting. The child was taken to a Peoria hospital just after 8:15 p.m. on Thanksgiving. The injury is serious, but not considered life-threatening. The shooting happened inside a house on...
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: Two-year-old injured in accidental shooting, man arrested
PEORIA, Ill. – A young child is being treated for injuries following what was reported as an accidental shooting in Peoria on Thanksgiving Day, and a man was taken into custody. Peoria Police say it happened around 8:15 p.m. at a home on East Archer Avenue off of Knoxville...
25newsnow.com
Peoria Police arrest suspect in ‘accidental’ shooting of 2-year old child
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police have arrested a man after authorities say a two-year old child was accidentally shot Thanksgiving evening. Police said Friday they arrested Jordan Parker for endangering the life and health of a child. The shooting happened in a home in the 400 block of...
1470 WMBD
PPD conducts pre-Thanksgiving Anti-Violence Initiative detail
PEORIA, Ill. – While many people may have been celebrating Thanksgiving early Wednesday night, Peoria Police were on duty for another of Chief Eric Echevarria’s special Anti-Violence Initiative Directed Patrols. Police say five people were arrested, thirteen traffic stops were conducted, and three handguns were recovered. During the...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria police arrested 5 during directed patrol
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department arrested five individuals during a directed patrol Wednesday. According to a Peoria police press release, in addition to the arrests, officers conducted 13 vehicle stops, issued two tickets, recovered three handguns, and impounded one vehicle. Police reported two major incidents during...
Correctional officers attacked in Pontiac prison
PONTIAC, Ill. (WCIA) — Two correctional officers are recovering after they were attacked by an inmate on Wednesday. Naomi Puzzello, Public Information Officer for the Illinois Department of Corrections, confirmed that a Sergeant and an Officer were attacked with a homemade weapon, resulting in both being hurt. The facility was placed on lockdown as a […]
25newsnow.com
Correctional Sergeant assaulted, flown to OSF after homemade weapon attack at Pontiac Correctional Center, says IDOC
PONTIAC (25 News Now) - A sergeant at the Pontiac Correctional Center was flown to OSF in Peoria and an officer is out of the hospital after allegedly being attacked by an inmate at the Pontiac Correctional Center Wednesday. The Illinois Department of Corrections says the alleged assaults happened with...
1470 WMBD
SOS Police out on Black Friday looking for misuse of disabled parking placards
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – If you plan to go out Black Friday shopping, and you have a disability parking placard you’re not supposed to, law enforcement will be watching. Secretary of State Police will be out attempting to catch those illegally using the placards Friday at malls throughout the state, including in Peoria.
Two Illinois correctional workers stabbed
PONTIAC, Ill. (WTVO) — Two correctional workers at Pontiac Correctional Center are recovering after being assaulted with a weapon. It happened Wednesday afternoon. Officers said that an individual assaulted both workers with a homemade weapon. Both were treated for injuries. The facility has been placed on lockdown and the incident is under investigation.
1470 WMBD
Fire destroys South Peoria home
PEORIA, Ill. – A home in South Peoria was deemed a total loss after a mid-afternoon fire Friday. Peoria Fire crews were called to a home near Arago and Starr around 1:30 p.m., learning while en route that four people were able to evacuate safely. Flames and smoke were...
Male bicyclist facing charges after fleeing from officers
Galesburg Police on Friday, November 18th, attempted to stop two bicyclists in the area of North Kellogg and East Losey Streets for not having fixed lights on the front of their bikes. It was a little after 1:00 in the morning at the time, and the two subjects were riding in the middle of the roadway. The two continued to ride as police initiated a traffic stop and commanded them to stop. Officers at one point were forced to deploy a taser at one of the subjects with no effect. The rider eventually fell off his bike after hitting a curb and he was detained. It was then discovered the 36-year-old male had a valid Knox County warrant which is why he said, he fled. A used syringe was found inside a backpack the man was wearing. The man told police he uses meth and heroin. He said he “prefers heroin over meth and has no plans of quitting,” according to police reports. The man was transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with Resisting a Peace Officer, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, the warrant, and not having a light on his bicycle.
25newsnow.com
Grand jury indicts suspect in Peoria Heights arson
PEORIA COUNTY (25 News Now) - A grand jury has found there’s enough evidence to try a man accused of causing a fire that destroyed a Peoria Heights home in October. The grand jury handed up an indictment Tuesday against Skylar Walker, 32, for the fire that happened about 4:30 a.m. on October 23 in the 1000 block of East Rouse Avenue, between North Monroe and North Atlantic Avenues, in Peoria Heights.
1470 WMBD
Police report adds details to city’s 23rd homicide
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police may still be looking for suspects related to the city’s 23rd homicide of the year, despite a teenager being arrested on Murder and Aggravated Battery charges. 25 News has obtained a redacted version of the police report into the November 7th shooting near...
Coroner identifies Warrensburg woman killed Wednesday night
Update 12:15 p.m. The Macon County Coroner has identified the 41-year-old woman who was found dead Wednesday night in Warrensburg. Coroner Michael Day identified the woman as Tabitha M. Lourash of Warrensburg. He added that the home she was found in, 245 North Durfee Street, was her own and that she had “apparent gunshot trauma.” […]
aledotimesrecord.com
Cash reported stolen from bar in southeastern Galesburg
GALESBURG — Over $1,000 in cash was reportedly taken in the burglary of a southeastern Galesburg tavern Sunday morning. Police were called to The Store, 497 E. Berrien St., at 10:47 a.m. where the owner said the theft took place at some point after the bar closed at 2 a.m. He said that $1,334 in cash had been in a bag in a cupboard, with only employees knowing the location.
25newsnow.com
2-year-old shot on Thanksgiving Day in what police say was an accident
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A 2-year-old child was rushed to the hospital in Peoria on Thanksgiving Day after being shot. Peoria Police confirming it happened around 6:15 in the 400 Block of East Archer Street and is being considered an ‘accidental shooting.’. The child was taken by private...
Central Illinois Proud
Disability Parking stings planned for Black Friday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Secretary of State Police will be conducting disability parking stings in Peoria this Black Friday. According to an Illinois press release, Secretary of State Jesse White announced that the Secretary of State Police will be conducting parking stings at shopping malls across the state to enforce the Illinois Parking Program for Persons with Disabilities.
1470 WMBD
Victim in Saturday homicide identified
PEORIA, Ill. – The name of the victim in Peoria’s 24th homicide has been revealed. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says Elsa Veronica Quintero-Barriga, 50, was pronounced dead not long after the Saturday evening shooting on West Montana Street. Harwood says the autopsy is still in progress and...
1470 WMBD
House fire overnight in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria crews responded to reports of a deck fire around 12:20 a.m. Thursday in area of W. Larchmont and N. Walround Lanes. Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Thomas Sander said flames could be seen coming from the back of a two-story home. It took firefighters about 15 minutes to get the blaze under control.
Comments / 5