Galesburg Police on Friday, November 18th, attempted to stop two bicyclists in the area of North Kellogg and East Losey Streets for not having fixed lights on the front of their bikes. It was a little after 1:00 in the morning at the time, and the two subjects were riding in the middle of the roadway. The two continued to ride as police initiated a traffic stop and commanded them to stop. Officers at one point were forced to deploy a taser at one of the subjects with no effect. The rider eventually fell off his bike after hitting a curb and he was detained. It was then discovered the 36-year-old male had a valid Knox County warrant which is why he said, he fled. A used syringe was found inside a backpack the man was wearing. The man told police he uses meth and heroin. He said he “prefers heroin over meth and has no plans of quitting,” according to police reports. The man was transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with Resisting a Peace Officer, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, the warrant, and not having a light on his bicycle.

GALESBURG, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO