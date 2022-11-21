South Peoria woman identified in deadly weekend shooting

PEORIA — A 50-year-old woman was identified as the victim of the fatal shooting Saturday in South Peoria.

Elsa Veronica Quintero-Barriga, 50, of Peoria, died Saturday as a result of a shooting at her West Montana Street home, said Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood.

On Tuesday, Harwood said Quintero-Barriga died from a gunshot wound to her upper body. She likely died seconds after the shooting incident. Her death is being investigated as a homicide. No further information is being released at this time, he said in a brief email.

Very little information has been released by Peoria police regarding the shooting, which occurred about 8:30 p.m. in the 2800 block of West Montana. A 911 call came in saying a burglary was in progress and that shots had been fired, police have said.

Police entered a house where they found a woman nonresponsive with apparent gunshot wounds. Life-saving measures were employed, but the victim did not recover and was pronounced dead at a local hospital, police have said.

The shooting is the city's 24th homicide of the year. The shooting is under investigation, and police currently have no suspect information.

Police urge anyone with information about the shooting to contact Detective Roberto Vasquez at (309) 494-8369 or to anonymously reach out to tip411 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 673-9000.

