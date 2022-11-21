Metros where homes are selling for the most under asking price

Related
Report: 41% of small businesses can't pay rent this month
(The Center Square) – More than 40% of U.S. small business owners say they couldn’t pay rent on time or in full for the month of November, the highest this year. The small business network group Alignable released the survey, which found that the hardship varies by industry. A notable 57% of beauty salons said they couldn’t make rent as well as 45% of gyms, 44% of retail and 44% of restaurants. ...
Higher prices hit the holiday season as Black Friday approaches
(The Center Square) – Americans will pay higher prices for a range of goods and services for the Thanksgiving holiday and Black Friday shopping this year, and it looks like things may only get worse as we draw nearer to Christmas. Those driving for the holidays and of course those preparing the Thanksgiving meal will pay the price this year. Federal inflation data from the Commerce Department shows energy costs have risen 17.6% in the past year, and overall food costs increased 10.9% in the...
True love: For the 'Twelve Days,' another year of rising costs ends at $197,071.09
(The Center Square) – The tune is oh so familiar. Not just the “and a partridge in a pear tree.” We’re talking “more than last year.” Financial services firm PNC has for 39 years compiled the consumer costs for those who would wish to make corresponding purchases for their true love replicating “The Twelve Days of Christmas.” ...
