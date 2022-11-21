ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockland County, NY

Club Q shooting shapes Transgender Day of Remembrance in Rockland: 'I get very afraid'

By Nancy Cutler, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
Lohud | The Journal News
Lohud | The Journal News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VBfdg_0jJ7A7k700

SUFFERN - There were smiles and hugs as students and others walked into SUNY Rockland Community College's Student Union and sat down. The tone, though, of this gathering to mark the recent Transgender Day of Remembrance soon became solemn.

"God, it's painful," said Alex Francisco, coordinator of youth and adult services at the Rockland County Pride Center. "These people want to murder us for who we are."

The event, with the Rockland County Pride Center and RCC's Gay-Straight Alliance, came less than 48 hours after the shooting at Club Q, an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs. Five were killed, 17 others shot. The suspect has been charged murder and hate crimes.

In the face of hate, Rosalia Pierce said gatherings like the one Monday at RCC were important. "Some of our names are forgotten," the 18-year-old said.

Colorado Springs shooting live updates: Suspect faces 5 counts of murder, hate crimes

NY hospital rankings: Safety grades improve, but far from best in U.S.

Speaker flap: How a New York high school chose Angela Davis to speak to teens, and why it unraveled

The participants read aloud 33 names of transgender people who were killed in 2022. There are surely more, those who were misgendered in reports of their slayings, or whose fate remains unknown, said Rockland County Pride Center Executive Director Brooke Malloy.

"I get very afraid," Allison McKenney told the group. "I have to be honest."

Now 69, McKenney said coming out was a long journey. The fear of being killed for being transgender lingered. But the pain of living a lie, McKenney said, was as much a threat. "It practically killed me."

The realization hit, McKenney said. "I will be who I am. If they kill me, they kill me."

Pierce shared a similar perspective. "I have to live in a world ... with a big target on my back for being who I am."

Nancy Cutler writes about People & Policy. Follow her on Twitter at @nancyrockland.

Comments / 1

Related
PIX11

Man arrested for Brooklyn psychiatric facility death: police

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man has been arrested on Friday for the death of Shakim Devega, 28, who was found unresponsive in the Kingsboro Psychiatric Center in September, police announced. Tysheen Ashby, 33, of Brooklyn, was arrested on murder charges, according to NYPD. Police said an investigation revealed trauma to Devega’s neck and […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Woman shoved onto tracks during clash at Brooklyn train station, NYPD says

A woman was shoved onto the tracks early Saturday during a fight with another woman at a Brooklyn train station, police said. The 38-year-old victim had just entered the Rockaway Ave. station near Fulton St. in Brownsville about 3 a.m. when she began quarreling with the other commuter, witnesses told police. The argument continued as the two walked onto the Manhattan-bound C train platform, ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Rev. Sharpton rips ‘latte liberals’ for opposing Mayor Adams’ crime fighting agenda in annual Thanksgiving address

The Rev. Al Sharpton used his annual Thanksgiving address Thursday to boost Mayor Adams’ public safety agenda — and blast its critics as “latte liberals.” Speaking at his National Action Network headquarters in Harlem, Sharpton lauded Adams for centering his mayoralty on combating crime as well as police misconduct in the NYPD. “We want our community safe from both the cops and the robbers ...
MANHATTAN, NY
bkreader.com

Four Convicted in Gang-Related Brooklyn Shootings

After standing trial for five weeks, four gang associates are being convicted of multiple charges in connection to a two-day shooting spree. “The residents of this district deserve to walk the streets of our communities without fear of falling victim to gun violence. Today’s verdict sends a resounding message that defendants who display a callous disregard for human life and safety will be met with the full force of the law and brought to justice,” Breon Peace, U.S. attorney for the eastern district of New York, said.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

NYPD investigation reveals murder-suicide in the Bronx

MORRIS PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) — The deaths of a Bronx man and woman have been deemed a murder and a suicide, months after they fell from a six-story building, police said Wednesday. Early in August, police found the unconscious and unresponsive victims in the rear courtyard of the Cruger Avenue building at Pelham Parkway South […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Worker dead in Brooklyn forklift incident: NYPD

RED HOOK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 31-year-old man died while working in Brooklyn on Thursday, police said. He was standing on a forklift while removing a pallet of doors near Columbia and Creamer streets, an NYPD spokeswoman said. The pallet of doors fell onto him. Another man was operating the forklift at the time of […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man shot dead in the Bronx on Thanksgiving: NYPD

CROTONA PARK EAST, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man in his 30s was gunned down in the Bronx on Thanksgiving, police said. The man, who has not yet been publicly identified, was shot in the torso, officials said. Police responding to a 911 call found him unconscious and unresponsive on Hoe Avenue around 10:30 a.m. […]
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

Suspect in custody for NYC gay bar attacks

NYPD detectives escorted Sean Kuilan, 34, of Manhattan, from the 7th Precinct station house to a police vehicle. The detectives then drove him to central booking. Kuilan is accused of tossing a brick at the window of VERS, a gay bar in Hell's Kitchen, at least three times.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bronx.com

NYC DOE Teacher, Grace Seddio Dimaio, 53, Arrested

On Friday, November 18, 2022, at approximately 1509 hours, the following 53-year-old female on-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 122nd Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Grace Seddio Dimaio. NYC DOE Teacher. Charges:. petty larceny. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Doctor’s Asst. Jailed For New York Parent’s ‘Nightmare’

A Hudson Valley physician's assistant has "no excuse” for his “despicable conduct" that is "the nightmare of every parent." The United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams announced that 32-year-old Jonathan Weiss of Middletown who also used the name Ian Jameson was sentenced to 25 years in prison for enticing seven young girls to engage in sexual activity.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
NBC New York

Teen Hit in Face With Belt During Fight on Queens Subway Station Platform: Police

A teenager involved in a dispute with two others was smacked in the face with a belt while on a subway platform in Queens, according to police. The incident occurred around 2 p.m. on Nov. 17 at the Metropolitan Avenue station in Middle Village, police said. The 18-year-old got into an argument with two other people, which then escalated into a fight.
QUEENS, NY
Lohud | The Journal News

Lohud | The Journal News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
466K+
Views
ABOUT

The Journal News and lohud.com: Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Westchester, Rockland and Putnam, New York.

 http://lohud.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy