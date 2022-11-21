Elks to hold annual Parade of Lights on Dec. 3

Cute children playing instruments in a marching band parade, EPS 8 vector illustration

The Lawrenceville Elks Lodge #1208 will hold its annual Parade of Lights on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 5 p.m.

The parade will leave from Ed Loeb Field across from Lawrenceville High School and will turn left onto Porter Avenue. The route will continue with a right onto Cedar Street to proceed around the Lawrenceville City Park before making a left at Collins Street. The final phase of the parade will be to turn left off Collins Street and proceed to the pavilion where Christmas in the Park will begin once the parade has concluded.

Line-up for the parade is at 4 p.m.

Entries are still being accepted and arrangements can be made by calling 618-943-3413 or 812-204-6438. Entries may also just show up at the football field at 4 p.m. and will be given a space.

All holiday-themed, lighted entries are welcome.

Parade candy should not be thrown from moving vehicles during the parade.