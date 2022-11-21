ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SmartAsset

T. Rowe Price Says Saving 15 Years Earlier Can Earn You Over $1 Million More in Retirement

By Mike Obel
SmartAsset
SmartAsset
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GVQFb_0jJ79yQP00

A study by T. Rowe Price has found that the age at which you start saving for retirement can make a huge difference in the amount you will have accumulated by the time you retire. The study compares the effect of starting to save at age 25 with the effect of starting to save 15 years later.

Consider working with a financial advisor as you make a plan to save up for retirement.

Key Factors That Could Undercut Retirement Savings

Different ethnic, racial and gender cohorts have varying rates of retirement savings, T. Rowe Price said in its second Retirement Market Outlook .

Racial differences

Overall, only 40.5% of Black workers and 31.9% of Hispanic workers in the private sector participated in a retirement plan , compared with 57.7% of their white peers. However, that participation gap narrowed significantly when accounting for reduced access to a retirement plan among non-white workers.

Gender differences

T. Rowe Price found significant gender differences as well. The median 401(k) account balance among women was just $21,600, which is less than a third of the $62,000 median balance among men. And the report also showed that the savings gap between men and women also appeared to increase.

"While the median 401(k) balance among baby boomer women was 54% of the median for men, the median balance for millennial women was only 35% of the median for their male counterparts," T. Rowe Price said.

Age differences

Folks in the 50-to-64 age group cited saving for retirement as a major financial goal more often than younger workers did. "In middle age, retirement grows nearer, yet many savers feel competing financial demands most intensely during those same years – from servicing a mortgage to paying for a child's college education to helping support elderly parents."

Timing differences

Besides race, gender and age, an often-underappreciated factor that determines how successful people are in preparing for retirement has to do with when they start saving. "In a recent research study, we found that 38% of white 401(k) participants said they started saving before age 30, compared with only 18% of Black and 29% of Hispanic participants," T. Rowe Price said. "More than 30% of Black and Hispanic participants who responded to our survey said they didn't start saving for retirement until age 40 or later."

Benefits of Early Saving

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23r4eo_0jJ79yQP00

The firm found your retirement plan should incorporate early saving. Even a modest start to saving for retirement at the beginning of one's career can make a seven-figure difference in the size of your nest egg compared to what you would have accumulated if you had waited 15 years to start saving.

T. Rowe Price analyzed the hypothetical case of a 25-year-old person who began saving 6% of a $40,000 yearly income and each year increased the amount saved 5% per year until age 45 and after that increased the amount saved by 3%. The firm compared that with what a person who, at age 40, began saving 15% of a yearly $80,000 salary and each year increased the amount saved 5% until age 45 and after that increased the amount saved by 3%.

The upshot was stark: the nest egg for the early saver was $2,294,798; the nest egg for the later saver was $1,252,057.

The firm assumed an annual rate of return for both examples of 7%, which is lower than the average annual return for the S&P 500 Index between 1957 and 2021. All savings are assumed to be tax-deferred.

Bottom Line

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G8Axc_0jJ79yQP00

When people start to save for retirement is critical, as it can make a huge difference in whether they get on track toward achieving their retirement objectives. Once lost, the opportunity to start saving early can never be regained. The T. Rowe Price report shows one hypothetical, but realistic, scenario in which you can retire with an extra $1 million – if you start in your mid-20s.

Tips on Saving
  • A financial advisor can offer valuable insight and guidance as you save for retirement. Finding a financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you're ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.
  • Use our no-cost retirement calculator to get a quick estimate of what, based on your age, income, monthly savings and other factors you can expect to receive when you retire.

Photo credit: ©iStock.com/PeopleImages, ©iStock.com/Rawpixel, ©iStock.com/AsiaVision

The post T. Rowe Price Says Saving 15 Years Earlier Can Earn You Over $1 Million More in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog .

Comments / 0

Related
aarp.org

7 Secrets of Retirement ‘Super Savers’

AARP Membership — $12 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal. Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine. These “super savers,” as defined in an annual survey by Principal Financial Group,...
Money

Most People Say They've Reduced or Stopped Saving for Retirement Because of Inflation

Saving enough for retirement is no easy feat, and a new survey indicates eye-popping inflation is making it much more difficult. More than half of Americans (54%) say they have cut back on retirement contributions or stopped saving entirely, according to a survey of 1,004 people from insurance company Allianz Life. The grim reality is a direct result of the highest levels of inflation in four decades.
Motley Fool

2 Painless Ways to Boost Your Retirement Savings Before the End of the Year

Saving more for retirement could set you up for a secure future and lower your near-term tax bill. There are steps you can take to squeeze more money into your savings during the month of December. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
GOBankingRates

What Are the Five Stages of Retirement?

Some people start thinking about retirement soon after beginning their first full-time job, and it's certainly never too early to begin planning for it. Social Security: Considering Taking Benefits...
InsuranceNewsNet

Americans setting up for retirement failure, surveys show

Americans are setting themselves up for less-than-golden years if the economy slides into recession, according to findings from a few surveys. As people adjust to higher inflation and prepare for difficult times, more of them are putting off retirement and reducing retirement savings, thinking they will work into the customary retirement years.
wealthinsidermag.com

Retirement Balances Are Shrinking — but Not for This Generation

Retirement accounts continue to shrink from coast to coast, as they have throughout all of 2022, according to new data from Fidelity. In the third quarter of this year, the average IRA balance dipped to $101,900, a 24.9% decrease from the same period in 2021. It also marked an 8% fall from the second quarter of this year.
Retirement Daily

Don’t Outlive Your Retirement Savings

The pinch of inflation has hit household budgets profoundly. With inflation spiking to decades-high rates, the rising costs of putting food on the table – our most fundamental need has become one of the most visible pain points in this era of surging prices. These short-term financial shocks can challenge our assumptions about how much we need to save for a comfortable retirement, leaving many people considering what adjustments to make to their spending and savings habits to ensure they are still on track.
GOBankingRates

Should You Save for Retirement or Pay Off Your Mortgage Early?

After purchasing your forever home and feeling confident in your career, you may wonder whether it would be worthwhile to put your extra income toward retirement or use it to pay off your mortgage. Discover: 9 Safest Places To Retire Abroad for Less Than $2,000 a Month. Retirement at Any...
ValueWalk

Annuity Options For Retirement Savings – No Fuss, No Jargon, No Gimmicks

As of November 2021, only 15% of private industry workers had access to a defined benefit pension from their employer. Why is that disheartening? A pension guarantees a steady income once you retire. Meanwhile, more options are being offered to workers to save for retirement. As of 2021, 81% of...
SmartAsset

SmartAsset

20K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

SmartAsset’s editorial mission is to provide the web’s best personal finance news and insights. This includes original data-driven journalism that analyzes economic trends; news coverage of legislation, retirement strategies, and finance; and informative articles on financial planning and investing topics.

 https://smartasset.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy