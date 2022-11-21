Overnight closures at Akron's Central Interchange, Innerbelt

A couple of routes through town have reopened, but overnight closures remain on the construction schedule, with closures scheduled for Monday and Tuesday night.

The ramp from Interstate 76 West to Route 8 North will be closed Monday night from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday while workers continue work on the Central Interchange. The detour will be I-77 southbound to Waterloo Road to I-77 northbound/Route 8 northbound.

Also on Monday, all ramps to state Route 59/Akron Innerbelt westbound from Rand Avenue/Rhodes Avenue are closed through 5 a.m. Tuesday. The detour is Route 261/Vernon Odom Boulevard.

On Tuesday the ramp from I-77 northbound to I-76 eastbound will be closed from 11 p.m. through 4 a.m. Wednesday for an overhead truss sign installation. The detour will be Route 8 northbound to Carroll Street to Route 8 southbound to I-76 East.

The ramp from I-76 West to Dart Avenue has reopened, as has Russell Avenue between Princeton and Boulevard streets.