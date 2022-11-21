Read full article on original website
SpaceX sends supplies to space station in 54th launch this year
SpaceX launched its 26th space station resupply mission Saturday, sending up 7,700 pounds of equipment and supplies aboard a Dragon cargo ship, including belated Thanksgiving Day treats for the lab's crew, research gear and two new roll-out solar arrays to boost the station's power. Running late because of stormy weather...
NASA's Orion capsule entering lunar orbit
NASA's Artemis 1 Orion spacecraft will arrive in lunar orbit Friday, revolving in the opposite direction of the moon's natural rotation. CBS News correspondent Omar Villafranca speaks with Bill Harwood about how the mission is going.
Victor Vescovo discusses adventuring
Adventurer Victor Vescovo, who's dived to the deepest spot in all the Earth's oceans and who's blasted into suborbital space, discusses his adventures with CBS News correspondent Lee Cowan.
