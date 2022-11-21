EXPLOSIVE: Grab Some Honey Cause We Got the Tea on Real Housewives of Potomac

Real Housewives of Potomac Photo by Twitter

The new season of The Real Housewives of Potomac is coming to you with piping hot tea, and chile, we got the Lipton.

In a new trailer promoting the show’s seventh season, an explosive episode reveals Mia Thorton throwing a drink with castmate Wendy Osefo after she accused Charrisee Jackson Jordan of backbiting her.

"You have all this energy for me but yet you have yet to open your mouth and say something to her," Wendy told Charrisse. "Are you scared of her?"

Mia interrupted in an attempt to come to Charrisse’s aid, but Wendy said nope, not today.

"You were just in the car saying now you understand why Karen doesn't fu*k with Charise," said Wendy, interjecting Mia. "That's what you just said five minutes ago."

Mia repudiated that claim, suggesting she called Charrisse “theatrical.” “She was referring to Charrisse's seeking other accommodations during the trip because she didn't have her own bathroom at their rental vacation home,” according to Business Insider. The media publication has confirmed that the dispute between the two happened right before Mia hurls a glass at Wendy.

The housewife defended her actions in an interview with Page Six in October. "I would just say sometimes people talk too much," Mia said, who has been accused of backbiting in the past.

In one episode, Mia publicly said that Gizelle Bryant had “a beautiful heart” but at the end of the same episode, she said that Gizelle was "questionable." Wendy noted the remarks in a tweet. Mia has also been called out for “making inconsistent claims about her plastic surgery procedures, most notably” about having her clitoris worked on, according to Business Insider.

"Everybody has their own viewpoint on situations," Mia told Page Six. "All I have to say is tune in, see how it really plays out," she said.