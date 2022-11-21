ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

First local Veterans Day Gala sells out, receives visits from legislators and out-of-state officials

By By Stephanie Bachman-West For the Journal
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tB88P_0jJ79t0m00

POCATELLO — There were multiple first-time events for Veterans Day in Pocatello this year — the first Veterans Day Parade in 80 years, and thanks to one local vet, the first Veterans Day Gala was recently held.

Hundreds attended the “James E Johnson Memorial Endowment” Veterans Day Gala held on Nov. 11. The event was hosted by AMVETS Bengal Post 1901 and sponsored by the Blue Cross of Idaho. Event organizer Lance Kolbet said it went “incredibly well” and he hopes to host the event annually in the future.

“We sold out immediately,” said Kolbet, a veteran who served on a five-year tour in the Navy. “We sold 192 tickets and Blue Cross of Idaho generously already agreed to be event sponsor next year and we haven’t even tried reaching out to corporate sponsors…there’s a ton of people we just didn’t have time to reach.”

The event, which was held at Idaho State University’s Stephens Performing Arts Center, included entertainment from local artist Lyndsay Jackson and had Retired Navy Captain Bob Skinner as the guest speaker. In attendance were individuals from the Denver Navy recruiting office, state legislators and Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad, among many other local personalities.

Kolbet explained he was excited to bring an event that draws all veterans together while also raising funds to help put current and future veterans through college. The James E Johnson Endowment, which provides scholarships for veterans who attend Idaho State University’s College of Business, received 80 percent of the event’s proceeds.

“I wanted to create an event that every single year would fill that (endowment) coffer, so that way we could get ten, twenty, thirty grand per year to make a pretty comfy endowment,” he said.

The remaining 20 percent of the proceeds will be split evenly between nonprofit organization Professional Transformation Sports Development (PTSD) Veteran Athletes and MIA/POW.

“Every year we’ll pick two not-for-profits and give them money to support veterans and 80 percent will go towards the endowment,” he said.

A goal of $25,000 was set for the gala, which Kolbet explained they will learn in January if it was met.

He’s already got ideas for next year’s gala, with the Idaho State University’s new alumni center eyed as the next venue so it can hold an additional two hundred guests, and he plans to bring in an entertainment group out of Utah that specializes in performances centered around the 1940s era.

“It’ll be awesome,” he said.

For any individual interested in helping veterans in the area, AMVETS Bengal Post 1901 is open for new members who have a connection to the military, whether through serving or family members who served.

“We do a number of things but the person can do as little as just say they want to help with next year’s gala or they can come to the monthly meetings and participate more,” said Kolbet. “There’s not a level of involvement that is expected or required.”

For anyone interested, contact Kolbet at 208-406-3219.

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho State Journal

American Falls FFA chapter team places first in category at nationals

AMERICAN FALLS — What started as a scramble to fill a seat on a required four-member team ended with one Future Farmers of America chapter team taking home first place in the nation in their category — and making history as the first team in East Idaho to come home with the ultimate gold from nationals. American Falls High School’s Floriculture CDE Team — comprised of Lauryn Aiken, Kameron Bowen, Cody Carlon, and Francisco Hernandez — attended the 95th National FFA Convention & Expo in...
AMERICAN FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Bannock County, Idaho State University to build forensic pathology center

POCATELLO — Idaho State University and Bannock County officials have entered into an agreement to fund and build the East Idaho Forensic Pathology Center, according to a Monday news release from ISU. The center will be a state-of-the-art facility where autopsies will be performed, serving 17 counties in East Idaho and will be located somewhere on ISU’s Pocatello campus, according to the news release. Currently, all autopsies in Idaho are...
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Valley Wide Cooperative opens in American Falls

AMERICAN FALLS — A cooperative designed to be a one stop shop for farmers, ranchers, and more recently opened up off the Interstate 86 exit in American Falls and is ready to fulfill needs of both community members and travelers alike. Valley Wide Cooperative, which moved into the 15,000-square-foot building previously known as the Kings Discount store, offers six fuel bays, a truck island, a convenient store, a full-service deli and a farm and ranch hardware store. ...
AMERICAN FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Historic Downtown Pocatello weekly update

The property owners and business owners in Historic Downtown Pocatello wish you a very Happy Thanksgiving! We are very thankful to live and work in such a wonderful community. With the Christmas Season upon us, we are grateful for the opportunity to continue to work to bring activities, events, music, art and excitement to our Downtown for all to enjoy. Please plan to join us and be sure to keep your shopping and dining dollars local!
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello Police Department retires two K-9s, promotes several officers

POCATELLO — The Pocatello Police Department retired two of its police K-9s and also promoted several officers to higher ranks on Nov. 17. The event was held at Pocatello City Hall, 911 N. 7 Seventh Ave. and was led by Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei. The two dogs that were retired are Nero and Jaco. Sergeant Matt Shutes, Nero’s handler and supervisor of theK-9 Team, said both of these dogs...
POCATELLO, ID
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Idaho

Steak with vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
IDAHO STATE
idahobusinessreview.com

Ball takes leadership position at D.L. Evans Bank Idaho Falls branch

D.L. Evans Bank has announced the appointment of Bradley Ball as assistant vice president commercial loan officer for the Idaho Falls branch. In this role, he is responsible for receiving, reviewing, evaluating and underwriting commercial loan requests. He meets with customers to explain credit policies and to obtain loan information and documentation, monitors and reviews ...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Senor Garcia's Puerto Vallarta offering free Thanksgiving meal; Idaho Foodbank distributes 1,000 meals

POCATELLO — Families and local residents in search of a free Thanksgiving meal are encouraged to head up to Senor Garcia's Puerto Vallarta on Pocatello Creek Road on Thursday. For the eighth year, Nick Garcia, is hosting his free Thanksgiving day luncheon at the restaurant from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Anyone looking for a warm place to enjoy a home cooked meal is welcome to come, Garcia said. “I...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Equine-based education helps youth with communication, self-responsibility skills

FORT HALL — When her old riding teacher approached her about being a mentor for a teen life skills program, 16-year-old Faith Curtis jumped on board with the intent to learn a few leadership skills. Over the course of five weeks, she helped supervise and assist mentees between the ages of 12 to 15 as they got hands-on experience working with something many hadn’t so much as touched before — horses. ...
FORT HALL, ID
Idaho State Journal

Family of boy seriously injured in 2020 giving back to the community

POCATELLO — Thanks to the generous support from the community, 8-year-old Jack Moser helped save potentially 101 lives in the month of October. With the help of his mother, Amber Peterson, and his family, the animal cartoonist and monkey-bar enthusiast held the “Help Count Jackula” blood drive during the Halloween season, where he passed out fake blood drinks and ghostly gifts to all who donated. “It’s gone really good,” said...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local woman celebrating 100th birthday

GRACE — For those who know Earline Meacham Smith Williams on a close level, they might know her as the woman who always had a freezer full of Schwan’s ice cream. They might know that she puts her great love and talent for music to good use and in the past even sang with her first husband, Merlin R. Smith, on live TV.
GRACE, ID
Idaho State Journal

PRESERVING MEMORIES: Local student's nonprofit benefits senior citizens through sale of cherished items

POCATELLO — Walk into an antique shop, and anyone will tell you the items stocked have a rich backstory, even if the memories linked to them have long been forgotten. But visit Main Street Mercantile and Antiques and see Giovanni DeLaRosa’s booth full of antiques, and you’ll quickly learn the story behind each item and how it is linked to a cherished memory of a local senior citizen. As part...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Just saying

I moved here 23yrs ago, was a nice city around 60K people, today its bumper to bumper traffic. This is due to a seriousl increase in people from other states moving here, as a former traffic officer I’m always looking at license plates as I’m driving. I find it amazing that there are so many who have moved here & not registered their vehicles’ I would also bet they haven’t got a Idaho DL either. When I moved here I was stopped by PPD for having Arizona license plates & was issued a citation for that & not having a Idaho DL, telling the officer I had established residence just 3 das befor, she advised that I had 15 das once residency was established to abide by Pocatello’s traffic laws. She noted I was in violation as I had gone over the 15 das by a week.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Turkey prices gobble up more of the holiday budget

Thanksgiving dinners and budgets are looking a little different this year as Americans have watched prices for their favorite holiday foods increase by more than 20%. Some local residents are even considering cutting their losses and skipping the Thanksgiving dinner costs and preparations. “You know, the increases in food prices have been drastic and there is no way to avoid noticing,” Idaho Falls resident Shawn Hill said. “A $50 turkey...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Happyville Farm donates 10,000 servings of produce

After donating nearly 10,000 servings of farm-fresh and healthy local produce to the Community Food Basket — Idaho Falls in 2022, Happyville Farm recently celebrated ribbon cuttings for two highly anticipated additions to its farm. The farm, at 640 S. Saturn Ave., grows produce for low-income and food-insecure families in the Idaho Falls area and donates large portions of its crops to the Community Food Basket as well as to individual families in need. ...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello Creek Booster Station and Transmission Line Project

As a resident of the city of Pocatello, living on the east bench above Pocatello Creek Road and Satterfield Drive, I have viewed firsthand, throughout the spring and summer months, the “Pocatello Creek Booster Station and Transmission Line Project” which was first announced on the City of Pocatello News website on 02-25-22. The route for this project was “identified to minimize public impact to both traffic and business operations while maintaining the lowest cost of the identified alternatives. The pipeline will require several trenchless crossings beneath Pocatello Creek and the I-15 interstate corridor“. The only related follow-up article on the City of Pocatello News website dated 09-29-22 stated that beginning 09-30-22, from Jefferson Ave. to Call Creek Dr. “the right-hand eastbound lane of Pocatello Creek Rd. beginning at Jefferson Ave. will be closed from September 30 for approximately six weeks. Both directions of travel in the work area will be temporarily restricted to one lane on weekday nights from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. during portions of this work.”
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy