First local Veterans Day Gala sells out, receives visits from legislators and out-of-state officials

POCATELLO — There were multiple first-time events for Veterans Day in Pocatello this year — the first Veterans Day Parade in 80 years, and thanks to one local vet, the first Veterans Day Gala was recently held.

Hundreds attended the “James E Johnson Memorial Endowment” Veterans Day Gala held on Nov. 11. The event was hosted by AMVETS Bengal Post 1901 and sponsored by the Blue Cross of Idaho. Event organizer Lance Kolbet said it went “incredibly well” and he hopes to host the event annually in the future.

“We sold out immediately,” said Kolbet, a veteran who served on a five-year tour in the Navy. “We sold 192 tickets and Blue Cross of Idaho generously already agreed to be event sponsor next year and we haven’t even tried reaching out to corporate sponsors…there’s a ton of people we just didn’t have time to reach.”

The event, which was held at Idaho State University’s Stephens Performing Arts Center, included entertainment from local artist Lyndsay Jackson and had Retired Navy Captain Bob Skinner as the guest speaker. In attendance were individuals from the Denver Navy recruiting office, state legislators and Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad, among many other local personalities.

Kolbet explained he was excited to bring an event that draws all veterans together while also raising funds to help put current and future veterans through college. The James E Johnson Endowment, which provides scholarships for veterans who attend Idaho State University’s College of Business, received 80 percent of the event’s proceeds.

“I wanted to create an event that every single year would fill that (endowment) coffer, so that way we could get ten, twenty, thirty grand per year to make a pretty comfy endowment,” he said.

The remaining 20 percent of the proceeds will be split evenly between nonprofit organization Professional Transformation Sports Development (PTSD) Veteran Athletes and MIA/POW.

“Every year we’ll pick two not-for-profits and give them money to support veterans and 80 percent will go towards the endowment,” he said.

A goal of $25,000 was set for the gala, which Kolbet explained they will learn in January if it was met.

He’s already got ideas for next year’s gala, with the Idaho State University’s new alumni center eyed as the next venue so it can hold an additional two hundred guests, and he plans to bring in an entertainment group out of Utah that specializes in performances centered around the 1940s era.

“It’ll be awesome,” he said.

For any individual interested in helping veterans in the area, AMVETS Bengal Post 1901 is open for new members who have a connection to the military, whether through serving or family members who served.

“We do a number of things but the person can do as little as just say they want to help with next year’s gala or they can come to the monthly meetings and participate more,” said Kolbet. “There’s not a level of involvement that is expected or required.”

For anyone interested, contact Kolbet at 208-406-3219.