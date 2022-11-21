Hinds County Sheriff Department receives pay raises from county board of supervisors

To help combat crime and make law enforcement salaries more competitive, The Hinds County Sheriff's Department Board of Supervisors approved a pay raise for sheriff's deputies.

The previous starting salary for a Hinds County deputy was $29,000 but is now $40,000, a nearly 38 percent pay raise. Even with the raise, the pay rates are lower than other local law enforcement. Sheriff sergeants will now be paid $45,000, and lieutenants will make $53,000 per year after the pay raise approval.

Jones said prior to the approval, The Hinds County Sheriff's department lost a number of deputies to The Jackson Police Department and Capitol Police.

Both agencies paid better than the sheriff's department.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said in that the salaries at the time were embarrassing and his mission was to advocate for better pay.

"This is an issue that must remain steadfast until action is taken and the disparity is addressed and corrected," Jones said. "We aren't trying to compete or win with salaries, but the men and women deserve better for the thankless job they do for Hinds County."

More: New equipment for sheriffsHinds County Sheriff's Office introduces new command staff, announces new body cameras

Officials said the new salary will be used for recruitment and to retain deputies. Raises will go into effect in December.