Disney Minus: The 1 Number Behind Iger's Return, and Why His Encore is No Sure Blockbuster

Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) caught the investing world off-guard over the weekend, with Bob Chapek out as CEO, and the legend he replaced, Bob Iger, back in charge. In this video, Motley Fool contributor Jason Hall breaks things down, makes the case for Disney as a winning investment, and explains why investors should reset their expectations going forward. The reality is, Iger has a harder job in front of him than the last time he was CEO.

*Stock prices used were the morning prices of Nov. 21, 2022. The video was published on Nov. 21, 2022.

