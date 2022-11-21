ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news4sanantonio.com

Think about donating some blood during the critical holiday season

SAN ANTONIO - You can give the gift of life this holiday season by donating blood. Right now, is the time of year the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center needs it the most. To that end, the center is partnering with the San Antonio Food Bank and the Big Love Pediatric Care Center.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

UTSA, San Antonio Zoo bringing special guests to Saturday's tailgate

SAN ANTONIO - The UTSA Alumni Associated is partnering up with the San Antonio Zoo to bring some special guests to its tailgate event. Attendees can meet some special animal guests from the San Antonio Zoo and have the opportunity to purchase a 2-for-1 dual membership to the alumni association and the zoo and receive a Rowdy prize pack.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

PICTURES: Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner

SAN ANTONIO - The Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner has been helping out families since the first dinner in 1979. The dinner began at 9 a.m. Thursday at the Henry. B. Gonzalez Convention Center.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

H-E-B Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony kicked off at Travis Park

SAN ANTONIO - Downtown saw some major holiday fun Friday as the 38th annual H-E-B Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Travis Park took place. Mayor Ron Nirenberg and even Santa Claus were in attendance. The night started early in the evening and it capped off with the 50-foot tree being...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

The 42nd Annual Tejano Music Awards

The long wait is nearly over. The 42nd Annual Tejano Music Awards are this Saturday and joining us with all the details is artist and spokesperson Shelly Lares! Take a look to learn more!. November 26, 2022. Doors open at 6:00pm, showtime 7:00pm. San Antonio. (979) 292-5443.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Rain didn't stop the Ford Holiday River Parade and Lighting Ceremony

SAN ANTONIO - The Ford Holiday River Parade and Lighting Ceremony lit up Friday night. It took place at the Arneson River Theatre, a rainy day couldn't stop the festivities from continuing on. Floats with music, dancing, and most importantly holiday cheer made their way through the river. The theme...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Cool temperatures are expected once more this afternoon

SAN ANTONIO - 0.52" of rain reported at SAT Airport overnight. The sun is back!! Lots of sunshine throughout the day. Breezy westerly winds gusting to 25-30mph. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Clear and cool overnight, dropping into the lower to middle 40s. Sunday. A beautiful day....
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Boerne, Champion, Somerset, and Pleasanton players get their SA Sports All-Star jerseys

SAN ANTONIO - Congratulations to Boerne Champion's Kannon Brook, Boerne's Jeffrey Brown and Jacob McLaughlin, Somerset's Phillip Gallegos and Ayden Guerra, and Pleasanton's Jayce Krauskopf and Sean Ramos as they will represent the Team Black in the 2023 San Antonio Sports All-Star football game presented by HEB. The game will be played on Saturday January 7th.
BOERNE, TX
news4sanantonio.com

17-year-old hospitalized after he was stabbed by his aunt

SAN ANTONIO – A 17-year-old boy is hospitalized with possible life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed by his aunt. Police were dispatched to the 4200 block of Fortuna Street at around 8:23 p.m. Officials say that a woman stabbed her 17-year-old nephew inside a home. According to officials, the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy