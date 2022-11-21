LEGO's Technic McLaren Formula 1 car, which launched earlier this year, has got a price cut at a number of retailers ahead of Black Friday. With the 2022 Formula 1 season having just finished and post-season testing wrapping up already, if you'd like something to occupy yourself until the new season starts, (and a Drive to Survive marathon just isn't doing it for you), then you can save a little on this LEGO set at a number of retailers.

1 DAY AGO