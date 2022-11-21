Read full article on original website
fox56news.com
Porsche is moving fast into EVs: Lessons learned from Taycan
In 2013, German carmakers got their hands on Tesla Model S luxury five-door hatchbacks and tore them apart. An industry insider in that country reported the Model S was a massive shock to Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz—but perhaps even more so to Porsche, which had been hugely successful with its fast, sporty Panamera five-door.
Abarth 500e Debuts As The Italian Brand's First Electric Hot Hatch
Abarth is entering an all-new era with the introduction of the Abarth 500e. We can't say we're shocked by the announcement, following a few teasers and an apathetic Italian film crew who exposed the entire car a full week before its official launch. At least Abarth managed to keep one secret - you can also have it as a drop-top.
msn.com
2023 Porsche 911 Carrera T First Drive Review: Mix-and-Match Bliss
After a successful but limited run in 2017, Porsche has revived the 911 Carrera T trim level for the 992 generation. The Carrera T slots just above the base 911 and below the Carrera S, borrowing a bit from each trim to create a sweet-spot model that feels like 90% of a 911 GTS at about 80% of the price.
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter AWD First Drive: An Intelligently Upgraded Van
Mercedes-Benz has upgraded its Sprinter lineup for the 2023 model year with a new, more efficient diesel engine option, and by making the fuel-saving nine-speed automatic transmission standard across the range. But the headline news, particularly for overlanding fans, is the new optional all-wheel-drive system that makes the high-riding Sprinter AWD easier to use and more capable when you venture away from blacktop.
Autoblog
Electric Mercedes G-Class updates: EQG due out in 2024 with four motors
Mercedes-Benz will add the G-Class to its range of electric vehicles in the coming years. Previewed by the 2021 EQG concept, the battery-powered off-roader will feature up to four electric motors and a level of off-road capacity that's on par with the gasoline-powered model's. "From the start, it was decided...
msn.com
LEGO's McLaren Formula 1 car gets price cut before Black Friday
LEGO's Technic McLaren Formula 1 car, which launched earlier this year, has got a price cut at a number of retailers ahead of Black Friday. With the 2022 Formula 1 season having just finished and post-season testing wrapping up already, if you'd like something to occupy yourself until the new season starts, (and a Drive to Survive marathon just isn't doing it for you), then you can save a little on this LEGO set at a number of retailers.
Volkswagen Introduces 350-HP Jetta GLI At SEMA Show
The Volkswagen Jetta GLI is often overlooked by enthusiasts because it lacks visual drama. Sure, VW adds a few bits and pieces to make it look sportier, but you can't get around the fact that it's still a basic three-box sedan featuring the most generic design cues the German brand has to offer.
Autoblog
Rare BMW 2002 Cabriolet up for auction in Munich
The BMW 2002 is an iconic car, an originator of the brand's reputation as the "Ultimate Driving Machine." Built from 1968 to 1972, the landmark model begat decades of Bavarian sports sedans. Now, an example of one of the rarest 2002 variants is coming up for auction in Munich. Over...
