Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
The 2023 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Gets Automatic All-Wheel Drive and More Diesel Torque
It was supposed to be an off-road adventure. But in a van. A dynamic test of the new all-wheel-drive diesel-powered 2023 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter. Just a tall vehicle crawling up a dirt road and maybe, just maybe, we’d get that one-tire-in-the-air photo for this article. Rain, destroyer of baseball games...
Sunday Drive: Lexus LX 600 flagship gets a redesign for 2022
2022 marks a banner year for luxury automaker Lexus as it has completely redesigned its flagship full-sized SUV, the LX 600. (It even got a new number: 600.) Lexus has added more luxury, technology and elegance to what has been one of the best performing four-wheel-drive vehicles in the luxury market.
Consumer Reports.org
Redesigned 2023 Toyota Prius and Prius Prime Boast Improved Fuel Economy and Acceleration
When you hear the word “hybrid,” chances are the Toyota Prius comes to mind. But even though hybrids have been growing in popularity, Prius sales have slumped as buyers flock to pure EVs like the Tesla Model 3 and hybrid SUVs instead. It’s a shame because we’ve always thought the Prius is one of the best options out there for car buyers who prioritize practical, economical, and reliable transportation.
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
The best home surround sound systems of 2022
These are the features of home theater systems you don’t want to miss out on.
CNET
2023 Honda Pilot Starts Around $40,000
The 2023 Honda Pilot is the largest, most powerful SUV the automaker has ever built. It's a big step up from the Pilot that precedes it, but Honda didn't jack its price to the ceiling as it moved to this new-generation model. Honda on Tuesday announced pricing for the 2023...
gmauthority.com
GM Confirms Two More High-Performance Corvette Variants
The C8 Corvette Stingray, C8 Corvette Z06, and upcoming C8 Corvette E-Ray are only the beginning when it comes to the eighth-gen Chevy Corvette C8, with The General currently developing several other Corvette variants, per previous GM Authority coverage. Now, GM President Mark Reuss has confirmed that the automaker is cooking up two new high-performance models, namely the C8 Corvette ZR1 and C8 Corvette Zora.
How Does a Turbo Wastegate Work?
Adobe StockIt's job is similar to the blow-off valve, except on the exhaust side.
benzinsider.com
More Reasons Why Should You Consider Buying A Mercedes?
Buying a luxury car is every man’s dream. When you work hard and save a lot, you deserve to buy yourself something worth the money. Buying Mercedes-Benz offers such greatness that values money. If you are in the market or looking to buy a car, you should consider buying...
Should you buy a cellular Apple Watch? Here’s everything to consider
The Apple Watch lineup is available in a number of different options and configurations, ranging from different case materials, colors, sizes, and more. One of the most important things to consider, however, is whether or not you should buy an Apple Watch with cellular connectivity. An Apple Watch with LTE...
Someone Please Save This 781-Mile 2013 Chevy Corvette From CarMax
via CarMaxWith just 781 miles on the odometer, you are obligated to save it from the wrong hands.
Top Speed
Last Hurrah Of America’s OG Cruiser - The Harley-Davidson Sportster
Harley-Davidson’s Sportster lineup has been in the company’s portfolio since 1957. However, the turning point came in 1986 when the American MoCo employed the game-changing Evolution engine that ran quieter, smoother, and more reliably than the previous Ironhead mill. Since then, the Evolution engine has undergone various fine-tuning but has remained largely unchanged, making it an iconic part of Harley’s heritage. But as every good thing ends, the company has finally built its last Evolution-powered Sportster, ending a marvelous and successful 36-year-long run.
A game-changing new hybrid EV battery recharges in only 72 seconds
A new battery technology developed by Swiss startup Morand could see electric vehicle (EV) batteries charge in less time than it takes to fill an internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle at a gas station, the company reveals. The new technology, which can charge electric cars in only 72 seconds, is...
qcnews.com
2023 Jeep Compass arrives with new turbo-4, standard AWD
The 2023 Jeep Compass follows last year’s redesign with a new engine and standard all-wheel drive, Jeep announced Tuesday. A new 2.0-liter turbo-4 makes 200 hp and 221 lb-ft of torque, and promises to be both more powerful and more efficient than the outgoing engine. The 177-hp 2.4-liter inline-4 had a 6-speed automatic on front-wheel-drive models, or an indecisive 9-speed automatic with all-wheel-drive models. In our 2022 Jeep Compass review, we noted, “The shifts come late, the engine strains, and cruising above 70 mph elicits some shakes.”
Honda To Stop Manufacturing All Gas Powered Lawn Mowers
Honda announced in early October that it will no longer manufacture new gas-powered lawn mowers, signaling the end of an era in lawn care. As battery technology rapidly advances, electric-powered lawn care is trending up in a major way— and its gas-powered counterparts might be on their way out.
RideApart
Suzuki Shows Off Technical Prowess Behind New 776cc Parallel Twin
EICMA 2022 marked a watershed moment for Suzuki. Prior to the annual trade show, the Hamamatsu-based OEM hadn’t released a new engine in years. During that stint, many new Suzuki models leveraged long-in-the-tooth powerplants such as the K5 GSX-R1000 or 645cc, 90-degree V-twin. That wasn’t the case with the 2023 GSX-8S or V-Strom 800DE, though.
Road & Track
Turn Any Ratchet Into a Torque Wrench With This Nifty Adapter
Torque wrenches are fantastic. They allow DIY mechanics with a wide range of skill and experience to dial in exactly how tight a nut or bolt should be, without having to rely purely on feel. But they're also bulky and heavy, making them a pain if you need to take one on the road. This device changes that.
Samsung S95B review: QD-OLED is simply astonishing
Quantum Dot OLED is here and in the Samsung S95B it's simply stunning
Comments / 0