Sunday Drive: Lexus LX 600 flagship gets a redesign for 2022

2022 marks a banner year for luxury automaker Lexus as it has completely redesigned its flagship full-sized SUV, the LX 600. (It even got a new number: 600.) Lexus has added more luxury, technology and elegance to what has been one of the best performing four-wheel-drive vehicles in the luxury market.
Consumer Reports.org

Redesigned 2023 Toyota Prius and Prius Prime Boast Improved Fuel Economy and Acceleration

When you hear the word “hybrid,” chances are the Toyota Prius comes to mind. But even though hybrids have been growing in popularity, Prius sales have slumped as buyers flock to pure EVs like the Tesla Model 3 and hybrid SUVs instead. It’s a shame because we’ve always thought the Prius is one of the best options out there for car buyers who prioritize practical, economical, and reliable transportation.
CNET

2023 Honda Pilot Starts Around $40,000

The 2023 Honda Pilot is the largest, most powerful SUV the automaker has ever built. It's a big step up from the Pilot that precedes it, but Honda didn't jack its price to the ceiling as it moved to this new-generation model. Honda on Tuesday announced pricing for the 2023...
gmauthority.com

GM Confirms Two More High-Performance Corvette Variants

The C8 Corvette Stingray, C8 Corvette Z06, and upcoming C8 Corvette E-Ray are only the beginning when it comes to the eighth-gen Chevy Corvette C8, with The General currently developing several other Corvette variants, per previous GM Authority coverage. Now, GM President Mark Reuss has confirmed that the automaker is cooking up two new high-performance models, namely the C8 Corvette ZR1 and C8 Corvette Zora.
benzinsider.com

More Reasons Why Should You Consider Buying A Mercedes?

Buying a luxury car is every man’s dream. When you work hard and save a lot, you deserve to buy yourself something worth the money. Buying Mercedes-Benz offers such greatness that values money. If you are in the market or looking to buy a car, you should consider buying...
9to5Mac

Should you buy a cellular Apple Watch? Here’s everything to consider

The Apple Watch lineup is available in a number of different options and configurations, ranging from different case materials, colors, sizes, and more. One of the most important things to consider, however, is whether or not you should buy an Apple Watch with cellular connectivity. An Apple Watch with LTE...
Top Speed

Last Hurrah Of America’s OG Cruiser - The Harley-Davidson Sportster

Harley-Davidson’s Sportster lineup has been in the company’s portfolio since 1957. However, the turning point came in 1986 when the American MoCo employed the game-changing Evolution engine that ran quieter, smoother, and more reliably than the previous Ironhead mill. Since then, the Evolution engine has undergone various fine-tuning but has remained largely unchanged, making it an iconic part of Harley’s heritage. But as every good thing ends, the company has finally built its last Evolution-powered Sportster, ending a marvelous and successful 36-year-long run.
qcnews.com

2023 Jeep Compass arrives with new turbo-4, standard AWD

The 2023 Jeep Compass follows last year’s redesign with a new engine and standard all-wheel drive, Jeep announced Tuesday. A new 2.0-liter turbo-4 makes 200 hp and 221 lb-ft of torque, and promises to be both more powerful and more efficient than the outgoing engine. The 177-hp 2.4-liter inline-4 had a 6-speed automatic on front-wheel-drive models, or an indecisive 9-speed automatic with all-wheel-drive models. In our 2022 Jeep Compass review, we noted, “The shifts come late, the engine strains, and cruising above 70 mph elicits some shakes.”
RideApart

Suzuki Shows Off Technical Prowess Behind New 776cc Parallel Twin

EICMA 2022 marked a watershed moment for Suzuki. Prior to the annual trade show, the Hamamatsu-based OEM hadn’t released a new engine in years. During that stint, many new Suzuki models leveraged long-in-the-tooth powerplants such as the K5 GSX-R1000 or 645cc, 90-degree V-twin. That wasn’t the case with the 2023 GSX-8S or V-Strom 800DE, though.
Road & Track

Turn Any Ratchet Into a Torque Wrench With This Nifty Adapter

Torque wrenches are fantastic. They allow DIY mechanics with a wide range of skill and experience to dial in exactly how tight a nut or bolt should be, without having to rely purely on feel. But they're also bulky and heavy, making them a pain if you need to take one on the road. This device changes that.

