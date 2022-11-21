Read full article on original website
The 42nd Annual Tejano Music Awards
The long wait is nearly over. The 42nd Annual Tejano Music Awards are this Saturday and joining us with all the details is artist and spokesperson Shelly Lares! Take a look to learn more!. November 26, 2022. Doors open at 6:00pm, showtime 7:00pm. San Antonio. (979) 292-5443.
UTSA, San Antonio Zoo bringing special guests to Saturday's tailgate
SAN ANTONIO - The UTSA Alumni Associated is partnering up with the San Antonio Zoo to bring some special guests to its tailgate event. Attendees can meet some special animal guests from the San Antonio Zoo and have the opportunity to purchase a 2-for-1 dual membership to the alumni association and the zoo and receive a Rowdy prize pack.
TONIGHT: Ford Holiday River Parade is set to light up the River Walk
SAN ANTONIO - If you are looking for something fun to do with your family on Friday, there is this year's Ford Holiday River Parade and Lighting Ceremony. The theme for this parade is tastes and traditions from around the world. There will be more than two dozen floats along...
Film festival helps local pet rescue organizations
SAN ANTONIO - A film festival entertaining the community while also helping local pet rescue organizations. The Animalis Fabula Film Festival kicked off at the Blue Star Arts Complex Friday. "The movies are from all over the world. They're of all different aspects.it's not about activism or about this. It's...
PICTURES: Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner
SAN ANTONIO - The Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner has been helping out families since the first dinner in 1979. The dinner began at 9 a.m. Thursday at the Henry. B. Gonzalez Convention Center.
The magical, Ford Holiday River Parade and Lighting Ceremony takes place Friday
SAN ANTONIO - After all the food on Thanksgiving, and the shopping on Friday, why not head over to the San Antonio Riverwalk and take in all the sights and sounds of the holidays?. We're talking about the Ford Holiday River Parade and Lighting Ceremony Friday night at the Arneson...
Vintage Beatles cassette tape turns up at local library 40 years after it was checked out
SAN ANTONIO – A vintage recording of John Lennon and Paul McCartney on cassette tape turned up at the Westfall Library Branch. The cassette tape, 30 minutes long, discusses the magic of the Beatles and their beginnings in the 1950s. According to the date stamped on the borrowing card...
Alamo Heights, Harlandale, and Burbank players' get their SA Sports All-Star game jersey'
SAN ANTONIO - Congratulations to Harlandale's Saxon Lagenberg, Burbank's Eric Morales, Alamo Heights' Rhett Anderson, Ethan Ball, and Austin Soupiset as they will represent the Team Gold in the 2023 San Antonio Sports All-Star football game presented by HEB. The game will be played on Saturday January 7th. For more...
Volunteer has helped out at every Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner since it began in 1979
SAN ANTONIO - Every single year, hundreds of volunteers help prepare the Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center. Today, we're highlighting the work behind a longtime volunteer who has never missed a dinner. Working in this kitchen is nothing new for Rick Brunger. "I like...
Antonian, Bandera, and Kennedy players' SA Sports All-Star game jersey presentation
SAN ANTONIO - Congratulations to Antonian's Ricky Gonzalez II and Bradley Walker, Bandera's Isaac Martinez, and Kennedy's Ethan Dranowsky and Alfredo Romero as they will represent the Team Gold in the 2023 San Antonio Sports All-Star football game presented by HEB. The game will be played on Saturday January 7th.
Community members express gratitude at the 43rd Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner
SAN ANTONIO—The 43rd annual Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner was full of food and entertainment. "I've been coming every year," Elias McNear told us as he ate his food Thursday. "It's real good." More than 5,000 volunteers have been working all week to prepare. The nonprofit group expected about 25,000...
Boerne, Champion, Somerset, and Pleasanton players get their SA Sports All-Star jerseys
SAN ANTONIO - Congratulations to Boerne Champion's Kannon Brook, Boerne's Jeffrey Brown and Jacob McLaughlin, Somerset's Phillip Gallegos and Ayden Guerra, and Pleasanton's Jayce Krauskopf and Sean Ramos as they will represent the Team Black in the 2023 San Antonio Sports All-Star football game presented by HEB. The game will be played on Saturday January 7th.
Think about donating some blood during the critical holiday season
SAN ANTONIO - You can give the gift of life this holiday season by donating blood. Right now, is the time of year the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center needs it the most. To that end, the center is partnering with the San Antonio Food Bank and the Big Love Pediatric Care Center.
Cool temperatures are expected once more this afternoon
SAN ANTONIO - 0.52" of rain reported at SAT Airport overnight. The sun is back!! Lots of sunshine throughout the day. Breezy westerly winds gusting to 25-30mph. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Clear and cool overnight, dropping into the lower to middle 40s. Sunday. A beautiful day....
Man stabbed in the back during fight near Haven for Hope
SAN ANTONIO - A man is in the hospital after being stabbed in the back on the West Side. The incident happened just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on North San Marcos near North Frio Street and Haven for Hope. Police said two men got into a fight when one of...
San Antonio man wanted for shooting woman in the head on Thanksgiving night
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding 24-year-old, Paris Shaw, who is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, in connection to a shooting that left a 22-year-old woman in critical condition on Thanksgiving night. On Thursday, November 24, at approximately 11:50...
Woman hospitalized after altercation led to shooting at Ingram Park Mall
SAN ANTONIO – One woman is hospitalized after an altercation inside the Ingram Park Mall led to a shooting. Police were dispatched to the Ingram Park Mall near JCPenney at around 6 p.m. Officials say a fight occurred between two groups inside the mall. The fight escalated in the...
Man shot in leg while walking on North Side
SAN ANTONIO - A man is recovering after being shot in the leg on the North Side. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Thursday on Pinewood Lane near U.S. Highway 281. Police said the victim was walking when he heard several gunshots coming from the access road before getting shot.
If you're trying to stay within your holiday shopping budget check out these options
SAN ANTONIO — It's the age-old debate, should I buy one more gift or stick to your budget?. Millions will be facing that question head on this holiday season as inflation continues to hit your pockets. It's the weekend more than 160,000,000 people have waited for. Black Friday, Small...
17-year-old hospitalized after he was stabbed by his aunt
SAN ANTONIO – A 17-year-old boy is hospitalized with possible life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed by his aunt. Police were dispatched to the 4200 block of Fortuna Street at around 8:23 p.m. Officials say that a woman stabbed her 17-year-old nephew inside a home. According to officials, the...
