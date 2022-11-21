ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Ex-UFC champion pleads not guilty to attempted murder

KRMG
KRMG
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DBi3h_0jJ78wck00

SAN JOSE, Calif. — (AP) — Former two-time UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez pleaded not guilty Monday to felony attempted murder, assault and weapons charges in a case involving a man who allegedly sexually abused one of Velasquez's children.

Velasquez was charged in March in San Jose, California, after he allegedly shot at a pickup truck carrying a man accused of sexually abusing a 4-year-old family member.

Prosecutors said that on Feb. 28, Velasquez chased a pickup truck carrying the man and the man's parents at high speeds through three Silicon Valley cities and rammed it with his own truck. He fired a .40-caliber pistol at the vehicle several times, wounding the man's stepfather, who was driving, in his arm and torso, prosecutors said.

Velasquez was released from jail on Nov. 9 on $1 million bail and ordered to wear a GPS monitoring device.

After entering his plea, Velasquez asked the judge to allow him to travel next month to Arizona State University to wrestle in a Lucha Libre event taking place Dec. 3, KNTV-TV reported.

The judge did not rule on the out-of-state travel request.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRMG

Police: Brazil school shooter wore swastika, planned attack

BRASILIA, Brazil — (AP) — A former student armed with a semiautomatic pistol and a revolver who killed four people and wounded 12 in two schools in Brazil had a swastika pinned to his vest and had been planning the attacks for two years, police said. The shootings...
KRMG

Shootings at Brazil schools leave 3 dead, 13 wounded

BRASILIA, Brazil — (AP) — A former student armed with a semiautomatic pistol and wearing a bulletproof vest fatally shot three people and wounded 13 on Friday after barging into two schools in southeastern Brazil, authorities said. The shootings took place at a public school with elementary and...
KRMG

Judge denies 19-year-old's ask to attend father's execution

ST. LOUIS — (AP) — A federal judge has denied a request from a 19-year-old woman to allow her to watch her father’s death by injection, upholding a Missouri law that bars anyone under 21 from witnessing an execution. Kevin Johnson is set to be executed Tuesday...
KIRKWOOD, MO
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
18K+
Followers
106K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy