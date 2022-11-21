ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ouachita Parish, LA

Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating scam calls in the parish

By Aysha Decuir
 5 days ago
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a scam that is currently underway in Ouachita Parish. A person identifying themselves as an Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Deputy is calling potential victims and informing them that there is a warrant out for their arrest, but the arrest can be avoided by paying with a credit card or cash card over the phone.

Scams like this are becoming more widespread. The caller will claim to be an officer with a local law enforcement agency in the area. The caller will inform the individual answering the call that there is a warrant or fine owed, or say they missed a court subpoena that resulted in a fine. The phone number that appears on the person’s phone is frequently a spoofed local number.

Due to this scam, authorities would like to remind citizens to never give out personal credit information or agree to a cash card purchase over the telephone. The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office does not contact residents by phone when conducting business in this manner. If you find yourself in this type of situation, you are urged to report it to your local law enforcement agency.

MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

